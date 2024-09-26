Perfumes that perfectly match your personality

“You smell good” is hands down one of the best compliments to receive. The last thing we do before walking out the door is spritz on some perfume — it’s part of how we express ourselves. Whether you switch up your perfume on the daily or have six different versions of your signature scent, what you smell like says a lot about you — maybe even more than you realize.

Sol de Janeiro: The grown-up VSCO girl

We all remember that one classmate who fell victim to the VSCO craze in high school — the one who wore a puka shell necklace, oversized Sublime t-shirts and brought an emotional support Hydro Flask everywhere. Maybe you were that person. Even though oversaturated beach pictures and motivational quote reposts are in your past, the VSCO girl lives on with your Sol de Janeiro body spray collection. Let’s face it — if this brand blew up in 2019, you’d be wearing it back then, too. But the VSCO girl aesthetic just isn’t in anymore, and now in 2024, you only accessorize with stackable gold jewelry and wouldn’t be caught dead without wearing something you found at the Urban Outfitters in SoHo. Regardless, you’re super bubbly, and have made a friend in every class you’ve ever taken. You can’t help that people are naturally attracted to you — and your decadent pistachio-caramel aroma. It’s okay to be basic, embrace it!

Glossier You: The walking Pinterest board

The Glossier You perfume “smells a little different on everyone.” What that means exactly, no one really knows, but you’re unique — at least you think you are. In reality, you’re just another Hailey Bieber admirer, applying too much cream blush to your temples and slicking your hair in a low bun on non-wash days. You carry 10 different lip balms in your bag at all times, including the Balm Dotcom. Just like your perfume, you have a calming presence. Your exposed brick West Village apartment is spotless, making for the perfect space to finish your homework for your Media, Culture, and Communication class in an Aritzia sweatsuit. But, you also have like eight minors because you want people to take you seriously, so you’re always busy doing something. Your healthiest habit is not doom scrolling on TikTok before bed. Instead, every night you read a chapter of an Eve Babitz novel that you got just because the cover fit your aesthetic.

Jo Malone: The luxurious minimalist

If your signature scent is any one of Jo Malone’s refined colognes, you’re obviously a fan of the quiet luxury look. Avoiding all internet trends, you stick to what naturally smells good. Whether you spray on some Wood Sage & Sea Salt or Poppy & Barley, your minimalistic fragrance never distracts from your mysteriously chic appearance. Given your boujee lifestyle, you’re the person who comes to class with a leather designer tote bag, and you’ve never worn a backpack in your life. As someone who deliberately chose to be an Economics major because you didn’t want to succumb to the Stern School of Business stereotype, you radiate girl-boss energy. When you’re not taking the hardest math class known to man, your friends can find you in the back of La Colombe on a call with that one highly secretive client from your International Affairs internship that you rant to them about. But, you’re not all that serious — planning your weekly schedule on Excel while watching “Succession” is your form of relaxation.

Kayali Vanilla | 28: The homebody

Kayali is all TikTok wants to talk about right now. Owned by the coveted Huda Beauty, these fragrances pack a punch. Vanilla | 28 is perhaps the most sought-after by those looking for a seductive nighttime vanilla scent. When you wear it, you probably get told that you smell like a dessert, which is exactly what you’re going for. The thing about you loving vanilla is that you really love vanilla. Your neighbors assume you’re always baking cookies, but that’s just your vanilla sugar candle that’s constantly lit. Even your bedding and dorm decor are shades of whites and cream, to match your vanilla aesthetic, of course. You may come across as introverted when you meet others, but like Vanilla | 28, there’s some spice to you. You’re warm and loving, but can confront anyone that has something rude to say about your besties. Vanilla aficionados adore a night in, curled up watching a cliche Netflix rom-com.

Ariana Grande Cloud Perfume: The fangirl

Ariana Grande’s youthfully sweet Cloud Perfume screams that you’re a pop culture fiend and a sucker for any dance-pop album. You basically invented stan culture with a Twitter account that blew up after your slightly vulgar tweets about Timothée Chalamet in 2021. Your upcoming semester is jam-packed — not only did you manage to secure Sabrina Carpenter tickets, but you and your delusional roommate already planned the first ten episodes of the podcast you’re never going to make. Your hyper-specific Pinterest boards are famous among your friend groups, you always vote for sushi when it comes to eating out and you’re unabashedly obsessed with Colleen Hoover. Grande describes this perfume as “inspiring. dreamy. playful,” and that’s exactly who you are.

Miss Dior: The “pink is my favorite color”

While the coquette/cottage/ballet Core hyper fixations have subsided in mainstream culture, they prevail with Miss Dior wearers. Sweetly feminine, Miss Dior’s fruity floral notes encapsulate your flirtatious personality. Honestly, you got the perfume because of its packaging, not the smell. Miss Dior’s delicate bow, light pink color and elegant script font are oh-so cute. It’s every LoveShackFancy shopper’s dream perfume. You probably find all your fashion inspiration from Princess Diana, have your wedding entirely planned out and never go to sleep without completing your 12-step skincare routine. You’re surprisingly a Type A person who loves to lead any group project with a soft-spoken yet totally approachable attitude.

You’re a bombshell! Victoria’s Secret body mists are a cult classic. They were all the rage in middle school, and if you still wear them, you have O.G. style. Not only do you drench yourself in it, but you have the lotions too. Whether your go-to is Pure Seduction, Love Spell or Coconut Passion, these surprisingly long-lasting mists are a bang for your buck for less than $20. You’re at Starbucks every day where not only do the baristas know your order — a grande Strawberry Açai Lemonade with light ice — but you maxed out your Dining Dollars and are forced to pay with your own money even though the semester just started. Your drink of choice matches your sickly sweet nostalgic scent.

Chanel No. 5: The Blair Waldorf wannabe

The classic Chanel No. 5 has been around since 1921. If this is your daily perfume, you’re highly aware that the rose and jasmine notes smell exactly like your grandmother’s house, but it’s Chanel, so you’re still obsessed with it. As a child, you probably snuck up to your mom’s vanity and doused yourself in the perfume but finally got your own bottle for your Sweet 16. Because it’s your pride and joy, you only spritz one pump a day, preserving it for a lifetime. Certainly, you aspire to have a townhouse on the Upper East Side and cannot wait to play pickleball on Sunday mornings with a flat white and a side of gossip, Serena van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf style. You’re up to date with the socialites of New York City, but your true infatuations lie with Old Hollywood and the Kennedy family. In another life, you’re Jackie O. In reality, you’re forced to finish your Classics papers at Ralph’s Coffee and go home once a month to see your tiny white dog, who also smells like Chanel from all the kisses you give them.

Contact Olivia Condell at [email protected].