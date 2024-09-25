The best setting sprays to lock in your look

Setting sprays, along with powders and primers, are a great way to give your makeup a more finished look and make it last all day. However, with so many different setting sprays geared toward different skin types and makeup looks, it can be daunting to find a setting spray that best fits your style. Want a matte finish? A more dewy sheen? Don’t worry — continue reading to find the setting spray that suits you best.

For the high-end makeup users: Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray | $38

If you’re after a setting spray that leaves a long-lasting impression and never has your makeup looking dry, then the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray is your new secret weapon. Only a few spritzes of this spray completely locks in your makeup. Though it is on the pricier side, the effects of this spray are worth every penny. It gives your makeup that just-applied glow for up to 16 hours — no melting, no touch ups. The spray is also infused with hydrating aloe vera and Japanese green tea, soothing your skin. And the best part? It works for every skin type, giving you that airbrushed, smooth finish Charlotte Tilbury is known for.

For the baddies on a budget: e.l.f. Cosmetics Stay All Night Micro-Fine Setting Mist | $10

If you’re looking for a way to keep your makeup flawless without breaking the bank, the e.l.f. Cosmetics Stay All Night Micro-Fine Setting Mist is a must-have. Priced at just $10, this budget-friendly gem delivers serious performance that rivals higher-end options. With its ultra-fine mist, it ensures even application without any sticky residue, locking in your look for hours. It is also infused with nourishing ingredients that help to hydrate your skin, leaving you feeling comfortable all day long.

The craze over the ONE/SIZE setting spray by Patrick Starrr is definitely justified. For those with oily skin, this spray will definitely combat that problem. Designed to be mattifying and waterproof, it’s the ultimate shield against shine, sweat and humidity, keeping your glam locked in place for hours without a hint of oil or smudging. This can change your makeup game with its non-sticky formula, easy all-day matte finish and next-level hold. Plus, it’s transfer proof, so your look stays put — on your face, not on your clothes or phone.

For the dry-skin girlies: Sephora Collection All Day Makeup Setting Spray | $16

Infused with hydrating ingredients, the Sephora Collection All Day Makeup Setting Spray is perfect for those whose dry skin tends to cause their makeup to cake. This spray is a refreshing mist that sets your makeup without it feeling too sticky or heavy. Often overlooked, this budget-friendly option mists evenly, has a nice fragrance and keeps your makeup looking refreshed. The Sephora Collection All Day Makeup Setting Spray proves that great things really can come in small packages.

For a day-to-night look: Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Makeup Setting Spray | $36

The Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray is your ride-or-die for makeup that refuses to quit. Known for turning your everyday look into a long-lasting masterpiece, this spray will preserve your makeup no matter how hot, sweaty or humid things get. Whether you’re embarking on a busy day or a night out, this spray definitely lives up to its “All Nighter” name. Did I mention it’s also waterproof? Urban Decay All Nighter is your beauty insurance policy — keeping you flawless from dusk till dawn.

