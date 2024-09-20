Falling into fashion: Give your summer pieces an autumn makeover

Fall in New York — when the leaves turn golden, the air gets crisp and suddenly, your wardrobe feels like it’s having an existential crisis. Fear not, the summer clothes you shoved into your suitcase in August don’t have to collect dust just yet. Reimagining your summer go-tos and integrating them into your fall wardrobe is not only sustainable, it will save you money.

Here’s how to pair your favorite summer wardrobe staples with the right pieces to keep you looking chic and cozy all fall long.

For that basic tank top…

Just because your tank tops don’t come with sleeves doesn’t mean you should banish them until next summer. Layer a soft, button-down cardigan over your basic tank top and pair it with a casual pair of jeans. Slip into some classic tennis shoes, like Sambas, for a comfortable school look, or elevate it with kitten heels for a stylish brunch with friends.

For that crop top…

So you’re not ready to say goodbye to your beloved crop top. Good news —- you don’t have to. Combine it with an oversized zip-up hoodie and loose Adidas track pants for that effortlessly sporty vibe. Finish it off with your go-to sneakers and voilà, the perfect relaxed look for a trip to the library or dining hall.

For that graphic tee…

I know you have that one graphic tee you’d wear every day if you could. We all do. Don’t let that gem lose its luster just yet! Wear your graphic tees all fall long by layering a snug, long-sleeve top underneath. Pair the look with jeans and Classic Ultra Mini Platform Uggs to create the perfect ensemble for a coffee date with friends.

For those jorts…

You just had to thrift those jorts, didn’t you? Don’t worry, even if you only wore them a handful of times throughout the summer, you’re going to wear them in the fall too. Try pairing them with cowboy boots and a chunky cable-knit sweater for a playful, chic look. Whether you’re strolling through SoHo or a local farmer’s market, this outfit is the perfect blend of summer and fall fashion.

For those boxer shorts…

Maybe you wore those boxer shorts you impulse bought after seeing them on Pinterest every day this summer. Maybe you wore them once. Maybe the tag is still on them. It’s okay —- they’re about to become your fall fashion secret. Layer them under some low-rise baggy jeans so the waistband is just peeking through. Add a crisp, white long-sleeve shirt and a bold pair of tennis shoes like yellow Onitsuka Tigers to make a statement. The waistband of those boxer shorts will add a quirky twist to a practical outfit perfect for running errands.

For those linen pants…

Say it with me — linen pants aren’t just for vacations and poolside lounging. Give them a fall flair by styling them with a chunky knit sweater and Boston Birkenstocks for an easy and chic look. It’s the perfect outfit for a long study session at Bobst Library — you’ll undoubtedly be the cutest and coziest student of all 12 floors.

For those miniskirts…

Miniskirt in the fall? Absolutely. Pair your black and denim miniskirts with tights and knee-high black boots to keep warm. During the day, add a turtleneck to the ensemble for a polished look ideal for classes or work. In the evening, mix it up with an off-the-shoulder long-sleeve for a flirtatious touch, perfect for a night out.

Turning summer staples into fall outfits is a great way to keep your wardrobe fresh and give yourself a creative challenge that keeps your fashion game strong. Here’s to the endless possibilities in all of our closets.

Contact Ella Kwon at [email protected].