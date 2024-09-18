7 stylish sneakers for the season

Chilly September mornings mean fall is just around the corner. With the semester in full swing, now is the time to transition back to sneakers after a long summer of slides and sandals.

As New Yorkers, we are accustomed to walking just about everywhere. Whether you’re on your way to class or strolling through foliage-filled parks, having a shoe that’s comfortably chic is essential. While we all have our favorite sneakers — the ones that go with every outfit and are perfectly worn in — these seven styles will elevate your back-to-school outfits.

1. Gola

These British sneakers have made their way over to the United States in recent months. Gola’s latest 80s-inspired collections are indicative of its sporting past, which dates back to 1905. The brand’s designs often feature brown gum outsoles, heavily inspired by classic tennis shoes.

The Classic Hawk Suede ‘86 is a flat, lightweight sneaker made entirely from suede, a fall fabric staple. Rich colors, such as taupe, mustard yellow and burnt orange, mimic the natural shades of autumn leaves, and the monochrome logo blends seamlessly with the rest of the shoe, a sophisticated touch. The Classic Eagle ‘86 is similarly evocative of a retro court sneaker, with a more sporty edge. The minimalist off-white body compliments the warm tones of the sneakers’ heel tabs. Gola’s Grandslam Elite Sneakers are the most casual of these three styles, offered in various color combinations. They have a thicker gum outsole, specifically towards the heel, making for great walking shoes.

2. Alohas

Alohas, a young Hawaiian brand, is making a name for itself with its tb.490s, the brand’s only sneaker design. Similar to the viral Adidas Sambas, they’re a sleek shoe made with a suede body and rubber soles, inspired by soccer shoes. The shoes refrain from showcasing a logo, which is refreshing. The tb.490s focus on bold colorways and unique patterns, including a mint-green and eggplant pair, a reflective silver pair and even a zebra print pair. Alohas’ more dainty line titled “Crafted in Crochet” features lace outlines. The tb.490s all have exposed stitching, adding a worn-in, cozy feel and are perfect for anyone looking to experiment with color amongst traditional silhouettes.

3. Tretorn

Tretorn’s Rawlins Casual Lace-Up Sneakers are a quintessential retro shoe. These Swedish sneakers are recognizable across Europe for their slender shape and are gaining popularity in the U.S. The shoe’s versatility is endless, bridging a sporty mesh-like quarter panel with chic suede and leather accents. The Loyola Lace-Up Sneakers are a wider fit, intended for walking. Tretorn’s products are created to “withstand Scandinavian weather without getting in the way of everyday life,” which means they’ll last through even the harshest of New York’s fall and winter. Styles usually range from $50 to $80, an affordable option for college students.

4. Onitsuka Tiger

We’ve all seen the Japanese brand Onitsuka Tiger. Both Bruce Lee and Uma Thurman made the yellow and black Mexico 66 famous from their roles in “Game of Death” and “Kill Bill,” respectively. The design hasn’t changed much since their glory days on the big screen. They’re quite thin and low to the ground, so they’ll do just fine for the walk to class, but maybe not a day-long stroll in Central Park. While it’s an old-school shoe, it’s also indicative of the 2000s revival of Onitsuka Tiger, a decade that fashion is loving right now. Their rounded toe and heel combined with iconic colorways adds a pop to even the simplest of outfits.

5. Nike

Nike’s athletic footwear needs no introduction. Their P-6000 continues the brand’s sporty legacy with an elevated streetwear appeal. Basically, these are “dad shoes,” but they’re also cool. The chunky soles and graphic mesh accents embrace the Y2K craze. The black, white and gray options will match any athleisure or casual outfit, but the neon green stripe and bright gold shades are nothing short of statement shoes.

6. ASICS

Asics’ line of gel-sole sneakers are ideal for the on-the-go student, whether you’re checking off errands, heading to the gym or attending class. The Gel-Nimbus 9 sport-style sneakers are meant for distance running but are versatile with a flashy silhouette. Their segmented midsole is their most unique feature, spicing up the otherwise traditional sneaker. If a funky sole isn’t your beat, the Gel-Kayano 14 Earthenware is a close comparison with similar color-blocking features.

7. New Balance

New Balance’s 574s can be unassuming, maybe even boring. But, they’re a reliable basic that any student would want in their collection. They’re a “mix of new, different, uncomplicated, rugged, durable, and comfortable,” which kind of says all you need to know. The 574s have a sort of outdated feel, but hey, that’s kind of in fashion right now. There’s also the 574+, a platform edition that offers extra support and height for all the short kings and queens out there. These New Balances are easy to slip on for class and pair well with both athleisure and casual outfits. And they’re affordable, retailing for under $100.

While there are plenty of similar sneakers out there, it’s all the small details — distressed suede, graphic sole designs and eye-catching colors — that make these seven unique. And don’t forget, the start of a new season is always an excuse for some retail therapy. Happy sneaker shopping!

