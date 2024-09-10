Art and activism: A NYFW experience in Times Square

In the heart of Times Square, flashing billboards and swarming tourists surrounded a single black and silver runway. Only a thin metal barricade separated seated guests from passers-by stopping to observe the scene. The DJs blasted music, and members of the crowd sang and danced in a sea of smiles.
The Fashion Week Experience has been putting on their display for over 10 years which — unlike most New York Fashion Week shows — is open to the public. Guns Down, Life Up was a partner of the event, an initiative that aims to stop gun violence and promote health and safety through programs across New York City that focus on opportunities and mentorships for the city’s youth.
“When people get gunshot, assaulted and stabbed, we make sure to offer alternatives to them inside the hospital,” James Dobbins, Director of GDLU said. “We have prevention, intervention and community mobilization.”
Not every piece of clothing received a positive reaction from the audience, but it’s possible the understated designs were meant to keep the focus on the activism itself.
The show opened with a collection by Chicago-based designer Sheril Patrice, featuring the most compelling and standout designs of the show. Models wearing heaps of denim, sequins and bold patterns strutted across the stage while “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar boomed through the speakers. A black dress with sequin embroidery particularly dazzled the spectators. It was a piece that played with different eras of fashion, combining a classic 1950s silhouette with a more modern styling of dark lipstick and hoop earrings.
Designs from Lo Life, a movement associated with stealing and wearing Polo Ralph Lauren clothing, were also featured at the show. Brand ambassador Rack-Lo explained that the show aimed to display the expansive catalog of Ralph Lauren by pulling designs from nine to 10 different lines.
“We’re based around love and loyalty and unifying the people as one through fashion,” Rack-Lo said.
While this was an NYFW event, activism took center stage. During one show, children of all ages paraded the runway in Guns Down, Life Up merch while “Not Like Us” played, once again. The merch displayed the organization’s name in different color variations printed on dark colored t-shirts, crop tops and hoodies. The kids truly captured the audience’s hearts with their confidence and passion. The sight of the city’s youth fighting for a critical cause was heartwarming and amplified the undeniable power of fashion and creativity.
Not only did The Fashion Week Experience present an array of diverse designs and entertaining performances, but also a reminder of the gravity of gun violence. The collaboration with Guns Down, Life Up brought depth to NYFW by introducing a new layer of social activism. While the designs themselves were underwhelming, the energetic atmosphere cultivated by the show was engaging.
