From field to fashion: Styling the jersey for everyday

Jerseys aren’t just game day gear anymore — they’ve become an off-the-field streetwear staple that blends athletic roots with everyday style. The “bloke-core” trend, heavily inspired by ’90s street style, has largely contributed to this jersey resurgence.

This retro look has gained popularity for its comfort and versatility. The jersey has been repurposed, redesigned and released by big-name fashion houses like Balenciaga and Givenchy. However, the jersey should not be exclusive to high-end fashion — its roots lie in the everyday person. Whether you want to rock a casual look or opt for a more sleek vibe — there are endless ways to elevate the piece. In this guide, we’ll explore fresh styling tips for your jersey to fit seamlessly into any wardrobe without sacrificing comfort or flair.

Blokette core

“Blokette core” –– an extension of “bloke core” — is a trend where people wear vintage jerseys and casual sneakers with a feminine twist. Layer a flowy, solid-color maxi dress under your favorite jersey, and try cinching it at the waist to add a bit of shape. Alternatively, a mini bubble skirt will add a more playful and youthful element. My personal favorite shoe to pair with this look is a sneaker heel — a combination of stilettos and sneakers. Nike and Comme des Garçons collaborated to transform football cleats into heels, preserving the shape of the shoe but adding height. If that’s not your vibe, a pair of Mary Jane heels or ballet flats paired with knee-high socks are also great options.

Jersey & Jorts

This is probably the most classic combination — a jersey and jorts. Together, the two are effortlessly stylish and extremely easy to pair for everyday wear. The unisex look can be worn by all, and you probably already have the necessary items in your closet. Mix and match any bold-colored jersey with a pair of medium-length denim shorts. This classic look makes for a more laid-back style, while baseball caps or trucker hats give the ensemble more of a retro vibe. Finish off with a pair of Adidas Sambas or any classic sneaker and you’re good to go. For extra flair, throw on some chunky rings or layer necklaces to create visual contrast against the clothing.

Layered up

Though jerseys are great statement pieces, they don’t have to stand alone. When the weather starts to cool down, layer yours over a fitted long-sleeve or under an oversized jacket. For a sleek base layer, opt for neutral colors like black, white or gray, to focus on the jersey. If you’re layering something over, try a graphic bomber for a bold look or a leather moto jacket for an urban touch. Add some Dr. Martens chunky boots or Jeffrey Campbell high-top sneakers and you’ve got yourself a look that’s quick and fun for those breezier days.

Drape, tuck and cinch

For the jersey itself, there are many creative ways you can play around to change its silhouette. First, there’s the drape. An oversized jersey gives you the freedom to try the off-the-shoulder look. To alter a jersey’s neckline, simply drape it off one shoulder or both. Then, there’s the tuck. To play around with a jersey’s boxy fit, you can tuck one end of your jersey into a pair of baggy denim or the sides of a midi skirt. Last but not least, the cinch. If a jersey is too long, you can turn it into a dress by cinching the waist with a big statement belt. There are endless ways to change up how the jersey fits, so use trial and error to find which one you like the most.

The jersey is for everyone, blending comfort and ease with style and personality, on or off the field. By playing with layering, accessories and footwear, you can transform this sporty staple into a fashion statement that works beyond game day.

