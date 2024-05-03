From classroom to conference room: Master the art of office dressing

As internship season rolls around, it’s time to talk about something quintessential to enter the workplace with confidence: office outfits. Entering a new internship can be stressful, and the last thing you want is to worry about what to wear on your first day. It’s important to keep in mind that a business-casual dress code does not mean you have to sacrifice comfort. Whether you’re navigating the boardroom or dashing to grab a coffee, I’m here to offer tips on how to blend chic fashion and functionality to help you dress with confidence in the workplace.

The dynamic duo: Slacks and a button up

An unbeatable office outfit pairing is a good pair of slacks and a button-up shirt. Slacks and a button up are incredibly versatile pieces that can be dressed up or down — allowing you to transition seamlessly from heavy meetings days to casual Fridays. Whether you prefer a form-fitting or loose silhouette, you can never go wrong with the combo of simple slacks and a button up..

Cardigans, cardigans, cardigans!

Cardigans can be layered on various types of tops, dresses or blouses to transition your outfit from casual to professional. Cardigans are typically made from soft and cozy materials such as cotton, wool or cashmere, providing warmth and comfort in cooler office environments without feeling too bulky or restrictive. Or, if the workplace gets too hot, you can easily slip them on or off as needed throughout the day. The list of pros to these light sweaters is endless, and they are guaranteed to give you the business casual outfit you deserve.

Vests galore

Equally as fashionable as its layering cousin, the cardigan, the vest is another statement piece that is sure to up your office wardrobe game. Vests add a layer of sophistication to your outfit without feeling too formal or stuffy. Whether it’s a cozy sweater vest or a sleek waistcoat, incorporating a vest into your outfit instantly elevates it to office chic. You can pair it effortlessly over your reliable, fitted button-up shirt and slacks for a classic look or layer it over a simple T-shirt for a touch of sophistication with a casual twist.

Stylish sidekicks: Loafers and ballet flats

Everyone knows that no outfit is complete without a cute pair of shoes. Loafers and ballet flats are the perfect pairs of shoes to turn to when needing style and comfort. These shoes are ideal for those who need to spend the day on their feet and practical for those who have to navigate a busy office environment. Loafers or ballet flats are also versatile, as they can be paired with a variety of outfits. From maxi skirts to straight-legged pants, loafers and ballet flats will pull your outfit together and offer comfort with a side of class.

Midi and maxi skirt mania

Now, while I love a good mini skirt, I think midi and maxi skirts deserve their time to shine — especially during internship season. Like the sleeveless tops, these skirts are breezy, making them suitable for warmer weather. Unlike tighter or shorter skirts that may restrict movement, midi and maxi skirts offer ample room for comfortable strides while also serving a cute yet sophisticated alternative to slacks. They can be paired with blazers for a more formal look or with cardigans for a more casual vibe.

Contact Noor Maahin at [email protected].