NYU Program Board fashion show spotlights student designers’ unique visions

Many of the NYU students who volunteered to model for the event expressed excitement over this opportunity. Tisch first-year Nathan Sung — a friend of Kim’s who modeled for the collection — wore a gothic cape and heels.

“I’m just really happy to help my friend out with something that he’s really passionate about,” Sung said. “PB has been a really good conduit for me to meet other creatives and other people, and I think that’s something really valuable that I haven’t really found elsewhere.”

For PB president, Steinhardt senior Cecilia Gutierrez, the organization’s goal was to collaborate more and cultivate community at NYU, and to her delight, the event went just as planned.

“We want to put on events that people actually want to go to, events that are like, you know, cultivating the culture,” Gutierrez said. “I was so blown away. It was perfect.”