These boots were made for walking: A guide to the best boot styles

With spring fast approaching, it can be hard to find a reliable style of shoes that work with every outfit in all types of weather. However, rain or shine, boots are always the answer. Whether you embrace the whimsy of cowboy boots or exude sophistication in a heeled pair, boots reign supreme as a wardrobe essential for the blossoming season ahead.

Knee-high boots

There are a lot of pros to wearing knee-high boots — they provide good traction on slippery surfaces, they offer increased support for your feet and ankles, and they look great under a skirt. Knee-highs are incredibly versatile and come in various styles, materials and designs, making them suitable for a wide range of occasions and outfits. Whether you’re dressing up for a night out, heading to work or running errands, there’s a tall boot style that can complement your look.

Chelsea boots

The Chelsea boot is the perfect low-maintenance shoe for someone seeking the style and support of a boot without the discomfort. Easily dressed up or down, the Chelsea boot can be styled for any occasion from the bar Saturday night to the farmer’s market Sunday morning. It works especially well with ankle-length or wide-leg pants and can be personalized with buckles, zippers or a higher heel for an edgy touch.

Heeled boots

Like Chelsea boots, heeled boots can be dressed up or down to suit different occasions, making them the perfect pair to invest in. The main benefit of a pair of heeled boots is the aura of sophistication. They are perfect for the upcoming internship season — with a good heeled boot, you will look professional and cute at the same time. Even in a more casual setting, a heeled boot is guaranteed to upgrade your outfit. From sleek stiletto heels to chunky block styles, heeled boots are a bold fashion statement that can effortlessly enhance your overall look.

Mid-length boots

Mid-length boots give a timeless silhouette with the versatility to be worn across seasons. In the fall or winter, mid-length boots might only be seen peeking out from under a wide pant. During spring and summer, however, their shorter height makes them perfect for staying cool on warmer days. While they’re adaptable to any trend, mid-length boots have recently become a popular pair with a knee-length skirt or micro shorts. Available in a variety of materials and, when embellished with funky socks or tights on colder days, the versatility of mid-length boots makes them the perfect go-to shoe.

Cowboy boots

Now, cowboy boots are a bit of a controversial addition due to their special flair — some people like them, some don’t. Regardless, cowboy boots are an unexpected staple that makes a simple outfit feel bold and exciting. The beauty of a pair of cowboy boots lies in the style’s adaptability. Worn under a pair of jeans, a flowy skirt or even a suit, cowboy boots offer a perfect fit for every personality. Not only are cowboy boots a fun fashion statement, they are also ideal for navigating the unpredictable spring weather. Their durable construction provides protection against rain while their breathable design allows feet to stay cool on warmer spring days. Whether you’re a die-hard cowboy boot fan or a skeptical newcomer, one thing is clear: Cowboy boots come with flair and flexibility.

Suede boots



Tired of the same old black and brown leather? Suede boots are a great alternative to spice up your day-to-day look. Adding texture while providing a soft, flexible fit, these boots are a perfect, more casual alternative to leather. Despite their many differences, suede is in fact made from the underside of leather. Still, it is much more fragile than its counterpart, and should never be worn in rain or snow. But despite the integrity of the material, the typically deep beige color pairs well with blue denim, as well as neutral tones to create a monochromatic look.

