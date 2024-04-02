The best products for any lip-balm lover

Tinted lip balms and treatments have been the craze lately, and every brand is coming out with its own version. With so many different brands to choose from, how do you know which tinted lip product is the most shiny? Long-lasting? Most moisturizing? Don’t worry, you don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars to test them all out. Just keep reading, and find out which one’s for you.

For the nostalgic ones: The Glossier Balm Dotcom | $14

The Glossier Balm Dotcom used to be an iconic choice for a tinted lip product. This balm had a chokehold on too many teenagers to count a few years ago, and for good reason. The Balm Dotcom, to put it simply, is a fancy Vaseline. The brand still has iconic shades like Original, which is just a clear balm, and Birthday, which is clear with glitter. They’ve also added unique choices like Wild Fig, a deep plummy pink, and Lavender, a sheer purple. The Balm Dotcom has been a staple for many for years, but the reformulation and repackaging has split the balm’s dedicated fan base, upsetting some and exciting others. With a different applicator and the addition of petroleum jelly, Glossier has opted for a more traditional take on their previous teenage-dream of lip balm. The Balm Dotcom has evolved, just as we all do — but the nostalgic factor still reigns supreme.

For those on the pursuit of pigment: Tower 28 LipSoftie Lip Treatment | $16

The Tower 28 LipSoftie Lip Treatment is a perfectly respectable tinted lip product. It moisturizes, colors and shines in five gorgeous and juicy shades — everything you could possibly need from a tinted lip balm. But, that’s basically it. Where the gloss falters is its spherical applicator — although it sounds cute in theory, the shape leaves you with sticky gloss all over the cap. The formula and colors are stunning, you can find similar ones in other brands with much better applicators. So if you’re particularly patient with your lip gloss application, then this one’s for you. If you’re more of a “slap on some balm on the walk to class” kind of person, I’d steer clear unless you want excess gloss all over your stuff.

For a day-to-night look: Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm | $24

The Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm took the beauty community by storm. Everyone and their mother either had it or wanted it, and for good reason. The Lip Butter Balm feels exactly as how the name suggests: buttery. It glides on your lips like you just ate 10 croissants and didn’t wipe your mouth, but in a good way. This product serves up instant color, nourishment and shine in seconds. While this product certainly delivers on its promises with a simple sheer layer on the lips, it may require a few reapplications during the day, which can get tedious, and not to mention, expensive. The Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm comes in eight beautiful shades with delicious flavors that you might be tempted to eat — but please don’t.

For the it girls: rhode skin Peptide Lip Treatment | $16

Hailey Bieber knew exactly what she was cooking up with the rhode skin Peptide Lip Treatment. With its sleek gray packaging and its amazing moisturizing quality, the lip treatment is a lovely balance of tint, nourishment and comfort. This product gives you a great glossy glaze to help restore and replenish your lips. The formula can become grainy, but if you’re willing to soak it in some hot water to mix everything up again, it’s definitely worth the effort. There are four main shades and scents, and occasionally release a few limited edition ones. Not to mention the brand’s latest innovation — a phone case with a pocket fit for a Rhode lippy. The Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment has been deemed the it girl of lip products, so it’s no coincidence its users feel as such.

For the mother of all moisturizers: Ole Henriksen Pout Preserve Peptide Lip Treatment | $22

Moisturized and nourished lips are something that a lip product should never leave you searching for — and Ole Henriksen’s Pout Preserve Peptide Lip Treatment makes sure of that. They claim that this product will “deliver clinically fuller-looking lips in just one week.” This lip product is the thickest on this list since it’s jam-packed with peptides, cloudberry oil and mango seed butter to restore your lips. However, the richness doesn’t impede how easily glidable the balm is or how long it lasts. It’s great for day-to-day wear, but it’s perfect as an overnight treatment too. If you’re someone with lips that are begging for moisture, the Pout Preserve Peptide Lip Treatment is definitely worth the $22.

Contact Brianna Ly at [email protected].