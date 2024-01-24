The trendiest winter coats to brace New York City winter

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

N.Y.U. spokesperson John Beckman stands opposite student protestors who are reading from pieces of paper.
Administrators stop pro-Palestinian demonstration at Bobst
Two images of emails both titled “Memorandum” placed side by side on a purple gradient background. The email on the left is from N.Y.U. President Linda Mills and the email on the right is from “The Office of the People.”
Students receive ‘false’ emails mimicking NYU administration
A hand holding an iPhone with an email from NYU Campus Safety reporting a robbery incident displayed on it placed in front of a purple background.
Student robbed outside 1 University Place
A screenshot of the Provost Search Committee letter placed on top of a purple and black gradient.
NYU begins search for new provost
A purple N.Y.U. flag hangs on a building.
Professors demand jury trial in multimillion-dollar retirement plan case
Donald Trump wearing a blue suit with a red tie, an American flag pin on his lapel and white undershirt with his arms outstretched. Behind him to the left is his son Eric Trump in a gray suit with a light blue tie, as well as his legal team all standing in front of a large brown door with golden words on them.
Trump PAC, org. paid Stern professor almost $900,000 to testify at trial
A graphic of the first two pages of the university’s 2021 tax returns on a purple background.
New bill could cost NYU over $100 million in annual tax cuts
Dozens of people sit in folding chairs facing the front of the room. A man speaks at the front of the room next to a poster of a mural. Multiple reporters are filming them.
Village residents threaten to sue NYU if local Morton Williams isn’t saved
A crowd of people stands in front of a building with many windows labeled “STARBUCKS COFFEE.”
Students and faculty join nationwide strike at Astor Place Starbucks
A crowd stands and applauds a speaker during the memorial held for the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire.
Hundreds gather at Triangle Fire Memorial unveiling
A white banner with the words N.Y.U. HAS BLOOD ON ITS HANDS with the word BLOOD written in red. Surrounding the words are multiple red handprints. Above it is a Palestinian flag. They are laid on a grey tile floor next to small pieces of paper with slogans on them.
Pro-Palestinian students hold daylong strike in Paulson Center
An image of a letter with a blue seal bearing the words “STATE OF NEW YORK EXECUTIVE CHAMBER” at the top and has a signature at the bottom which reads “KATHY HOCHUL”. The letter is two pages and on a pure purple background.
Hochul says universities could face legal consequences for handling of antisemitism
A protester holds a cardboard sign reading Faculty for Justice in Palestine above a crowd in a park.
FJP claims NYU ‘forced’ pro-Palestinian students to relocate teach-in
A large group of people sit on the large staircase inside the lobby of New York University’s Kimmel Center for University Life, with one person in the front row holding a sign with text “WOMAN LIFE FREEDOM” printed on it.
Students demand more from Hamilton on Iran demonstrations
The logo of New York Universitys Asian/Pacific/American Studies in white in the middle of leaves and flowers.
Asian/Pacific/American Studies major lacks adequate representation, students and faculty say
An exterior shot of the Bronfman Center. On the left is the entrance of the building with a New York University sign that reads “STILL REQUIRED FACE MASK.” On the right is a plaque that reads “New York University 7 The EDGAR M. BRONFMAN CENTER FOR JEWISH STUDENT LIFE”
NYU disputes failing grade on antisemitism report
Dr. Jonathan Haidt speaking in front of an audience with a presentation labeled “The Partisan Divide on Political Values Grows Even Wider” behind him.
Stern professor resigns from professional org. after refusing to write diversity statement
An illustration of a gray facade which reads “NYU School of Global Public Health”, with a purple banner that reads “NYU” on the right side, all against a pale background.
Women with disabilities more likely to report food insecurity, NYU study finds
A person wearing a black leather jacket stands on a stage while holding a microphone in his right hand and a can in his left hand. On top of the image are the words “BEYOND N.Y.U.”
Beyond NYU: Shifting from finance to funnyman
A person with red hair is sitting in front of a white wall. She is wearing a white shirt that says, “FEMME IN STEM.” There are Polaroid photos stuck to the wall to her right. On top of the image are two white hand-drawn words with black borders that say “BEYOND N.Y.U.”
Beyond NYU: From coding websites to creating wearable tech
An illustration of a colorful portrait of Trinity Mouzon Wofford above black-and-white text stating ‘Beyond N.Y.U.’
Beyond NYU: A wellness entrepreneur’s journey from Violet to Golde
A man with his head tilted back holding a microphone on a stage in front of a large crowd under red lights. Behind them is a man on a guitar.
Beyond NYU: Del Water Gap on exploring creative vulnerability
Doctor Carl Zimmer speaks from the wooden podium in Hemmerdinger Hall. An audience sits in front of him. Behind him is a projector screen displaying two images.
How science journalists reported on the ‘story of our lifetime’
A man wearing a dotted tie, a white shirt and a black suit jacket speaks in an online conference session. Behind him are a bookshelf and five clocks displaying times in different time zones.
Minnesota prof criticizes public health response at COVID-19 lecture
An illustration of a COVID-19 vaccination card in the background with a half-full syringe on the left of the foreground and a bottle reading “COVID-19 VACCINE BOOSTER” on the right.
Most NYU students haven’t received the bivalent booster, WSN survey finds
A building which has NYU and NYU Steinhardt flags hoisted from a walls.
After one month of checking visitor vax cards, NYU gives up
Seven students wear masks while sitting at their desks in an NYU classroom. A professor sitting on a table listens to a student.
Immunocompromised students concerned following mask mandate removal
An illustration of three blue mugs with cake baked in them on a green background.
Mug cake recipes: Single-serve holiday happiness
The storefront of “Hen House N.Y.C.” A sign on top reads “Hen House N.Y.C.” in orange. There are large glass windows along with posters with pictures of food.
Indulge in bold Lebanese flavors on a budget at Hen House
A white-and-blue cup of hot chocolate with cocoa powder in it. It is on a wooden table and on the cup it reads, “happy holidays” and maman.
Staff Recs: Holiday drink orders
A woman in a black shirt wearing multiple necklaces looking down as she places her hand down. She is looking towards another hand sitting on the table under a white device emitting purple light.
Small spaces, big ideas: Running small businesses from NYU dorms
(Illustration by Samantha Esmé Williams)
Beauty in a bowl: Crafting your own luxurious face and hair treatments
A collage of four pairs of different outfits on brown, pink, green and blue backgrounds.
Serve up style with these Thanksgiving outfits
A girl has black headphones around her neck. The headphones have red and white vinyl paint designs on them.
Tuning in to students’ headphones: A fashion trend and college essential
An illustration of coquito, against a yellow background. The drink is white with cinnamon on top.
Bridging Puerto Rican culture and veganism with dairy-free coquito
A person in a black coat holds out a pulled pork sandwich on a white paper plate.
A jolly journey eating through the wondrous Bryant Park Winter Village
A collage of three people. On the left is a woman with dark hair in a ponytail wearing a black blazer over a white shirt, at the middle is a man with curly black hair wearing a green jacket and a striped shirt, on the right is a a girl with wavy dark brown hair wearing a black blazer.
Students for climate justice: The intersection between academics and activism
An illustration of a person sitting at a desk with their hands on their head. The desk cracks under the persons elbows which are leaning on the desk. Above ADULTING… is written in red.
For international students, NYU can feel like a running race
A woman in a black shirt wearing multiple necklaces looking down as she places her hand down. She is looking towards another hand sitting on the table under a white device emitting purple light.
Small spaces, big ideas: Running small businesses from NYU dorms
A woman hanging a Turkish flag on a curtain by a window at N.Y.U.s Kimmel Center. Outside of the window is a red building.
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
Illustration depicting two rows of professors from the chest up.
Ranked: Five professors that’ll make or break your semester
A colorful illustration of six different handbags: a blue laptop bag, a brown designer bag, a pink Jansport backpack, a black designer tote bag, a cream fabric tote bag, and a brown vintage messenger bag.
Ranked: School bags
(Illustration by Aaliya Luthra)
Ranked: Students who study abroad
Collage of images and objects featured in WSN’s ranked column during the 2021-22 school year. At the center, Sabrina Choudhary and Joey Hung, the writers of the column, set against a background of a photograph of the Andromeda galaxy. The images and objects include a photo of the Trader Joe’s logo, a screenshot from the NYU Affirmations Instagram page, the Washington Square Park fountain, WSN Managing Editor Trace Miller, two cans of hard seltzer, Washington Square Mews, and a collage with the words “Ranked: NYU.”
Ranked: Our own Ranked articles
A yellow bag, rolling papers, an orange lighter, a dollar bill, and a small green grinder on top of a red bag.
Ranked: Quintessential NYU experiences
From left to right: a model wearing a gray oversized jacket and a pair of gray oversized pants with white and yellow accents; a model wearing a free-form, white knitted top and a pair of gray shorts; a model wearing a black sequin dress with white accents.
Not your traditional runway show: Flying Solo breaks barriers at Paris Fashion Week
Multiple models dressed in a variety of clothing are sitting, standing or posing. The background is white and to the left of the photo is a camera and a canvas.
Paris Fashion Week: Fashion meets art at Jarel Zhang’s SS24 exhibition
Three pairs of models stand together in a horizontal line wearing cream, red and murky blue outfits respectively. The models are wearing clothes from CLARA SON.
WSN at New York Fashion Week
A model wearing a baggy, red V-neck overshirt with two purple stripes on each sleeve and a purple letter W on the center walks on a runway. The model is wearing a long-sleeved purple shirt under the overshirt, and baggy, red leather-like pants. The model wears two stud earrings, and black shoes. A model wearing a floor-length, denim button-up overcoat with only the top two buttons closed and jeans with the fly unbuttoned walks on a runway. The model is pregnant, with the open coat revealing a pregnant stomach. The model wears brown lace-up boots, with thumbs hooked in the pants’ pockets. A model wearing a black, seemingly leather, crop top, closed in the front by two buttons, walks on a runway. The model wears a white beanie and baggy, purple pans with big pockets on both legs. The model’s boxers are slightly visible above the pants. The model wears small, gold-colored hoop earrings, and brown lace-up boots.
WHENSMOKECLEARS brings ‘Uptown Couture’ to the runway
From left to right: a model walking down the runway in a blue blazer and teal high-low skirt; a model walking down the runway in a yellow one-piece body suit with a beige overcoat;; a model walking down the runway in a blue silky see-through dress.
Chuks Collins creates waves at New York Fashion Week
A faded, sepia-tinted film photograph with eight figures in medieval costumes. The figures stand in the middle of the road with vehicles and city buildings in the background.
Q&A: Brazilian filmmaker Kleber Mendonça Filho on the changing tides of cinema
An illustration of a laptop and a mug on a purple background. On the laptop is an image of a woman and a man eating noodles with chopsticks.
Off the Radar: Ramen, ambition and love in ‘Tampopo’
A bearded Indian man wearing a blue suit kneels between the white words “Vir Das Mind Fool.” There are gold designs depicting clowns, microphones and mountains bordering the frame.
Award-winning comedian Vir Das brings India to Carnegie Hall in his ‘Mind Fool’ Tour
A person with brown hair in a black and white accented jacket and dark jeans leans against a pillar covered in various stickers.
Producer and artist Nicknames discusses finding confidence in his musical journey
A room with wood flooring and gray walls. There are various paintings hung up behind glass screens.
Review: ‘Lineages: Korean Art at The Met’ traces the evolution of Korean Artists
Four book covers in four quadrants colored purple, sky blue, and black. In the top left the cover reads “THIRST FOR SALT” and “MADELINE LUCAS”. The bottom left cover reads “JUST KIDS” and “PATTI SMITH”. The top right reads “GEORGE R. R. MARTIN” and “FEVRE DREAM”. The bottom left reads “EMILY HENRY” and “BOOK LOVERS”.
Books beyond Bobst: A vampire novel, a literary-themed rom-com and more
A pink book cover with a black and white illustration of a person turning to smoke on a blue background. The cover reads “SLOW DAYS, FAST COMPANY THE WORLD, THE FLESH, AND L.A.” above “EVE BABITZ” and “INTRODUCTION BY MATTHEW SPECKTOR.” An illustration of a book cover which reads “ELIZA CLARK PENANCE” featuring three people sitting on a dock with one of them scribbled over. The cover is on top of a light pink background. An illustration of a yellow book cover featuring a face covered with white and blue flowers with the text “IF I HAD YOUR FACE” and “FRANCHES CHA”. The cover is placed over a green background. An illustration of a book cover which reads “THE SECRET HISTORY” and “DONNA TARTT” over an illustration of a male sculpture’s face. The cover is placed over a brown background.
Books beyond Bobst: A fictionalized memoir, a true crime-inspired novel and more
A man in a blue sweatshirt and a baseball cap with a bee on it is reading a newspaper. Behind him are shelves with magazines and a stand surrounded by candy with a register on it.
Print is not dead: 5 local magazine shops to support
A collage of four illustrations of books titled Acts of Service, Couplets, everything I know about parties, dates, friends, jobs, life, love, and Stay True.
Books beyond Bobst: A novel in verse, a Pulitzer-winning memoir and more
An illustration of a girl sitting under a tree and reading. She is sitting on grass, wearing a purple top and blue jeans. The leaves on the tree are brown.
Recent literary releases for when you’re tired of fall festivities
There is a man in a purple outfit and a big hat standing on the trunk of a tree. There are pink leaves and absurdly large cherries hanging from the tree.
Review: ‘Wonka’ is a sweet treat for your inner child
A man (Hayao Miyazaki) with a white beard, white hair and glasses is sitting down, looking at a piece of paper. Behind him, there are paintings hanging on the wall.
Why Studio Ghibli nostalgia hits different
A person with blonde hair and a large beige overcoat leans against a concrete wall while conversing with a person standing next to them with brown hair and a black coat. Above them, a large neon red sign that reads “BAR” illuminates the snow on the ground in a red glow.
Review: Repression, obsession and murder intertwine in ‘Eileen’
A pile of flowers, petals and pennies sitting on a mosaic circle made up of black-and-white tiles with the capitalized word “IMAGINE” in the center.
John Lennon fans commemorate the 43rd anniversary of his death
An illustration of a woman with dark hair kneeling on the ground. She is wearing brown and looking down. The background is blue.
Review: Dove Cameron’s ‘Alchemical: Volume 1’ and the relationship between love and change
A jazz ensemble, consisting of six musicians with different instruments, performs on a stage. On the background of a stage is a curtain that is lit blue and a white sign with the name “Blue Note” on it.
Review: NYU jazz ensembles take over Blue Note jazz club
Band members Georgia Hubley, Ira Kaplan and James McNew pose in front of a pier with a bridge over it.
Q&A: Yo La Tengo’s Ira Kaplan on the challenge of playing 8 straight nights
People standing in front of a stage with theater decor. There are brown cardboard that have trees and tree branches on them surrounding the stage.
Review: Rattlestick Theater holds first annual ‘Ratcracker’ fundraiser
Fake snow falls around a group of ballet dancers dressed in light blue costumes who stand on a stage that is designed to look like a forest covered in snow.
‘The Nutcracker’ is worth your time this December
A man wearing a top hat being lit up by a spotlight. Around him are various people all looking up toward him.
Review: 2023’s ‘Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street’ revival brings more than blood and guts
Two posters, a red one with white text printed on it on the left, and a black one with red and white texts and a black and white portrait on the right, is posted on the entrance of a theater.
Review: ‘All The Devils Are Here’ summons Shakespeare’s villains
A wide shot of a warehouse-like space. The walls and the floor are all gray. There are some large paintings leaning on stacks of gray stacks of boxes and white trees hanging off of the ceiling. There is a man in a black T-shirt and black pants riding a bike.
Review: ‘Anselm’ is an artistic exploration in 3D
A corner of a room with white walls. There are three black and white paintings on fabric hung up. On the floor are small volcanic rocks.
Review: ‘Muriel Hasbun: Tracing Terruño’ examines the fragility of memory and identity amid displacement
Two art prints hang on a white wall. They are both mustard yellow with the print on the right having the word “Adios”
Review: MoMA honors Ed Ruscha’s creative play on words
A collection of artwork is hung up in front of an orange background, with the exhibition name “ALLOW ME TO GATHER MYSELF” and description on the left.
The Latinx Project’s current exhibition allowed me to reflect on the diasporic histories of Latinx people
An N.Y.U. flag hangs above the Steinhardt School of Culture, Education and Human Development. Cars line the road to the right of the building and an entrance to Washington Square Park can be seen in the background.
Guess Essay: How NYU department policies are harming international students
An illustration of a screenshot of an Albert Grades and Transcripts page where the Midterm Grade column is covered by a sticky note. On the sticky note there are three checkboxes that say “strong progress,” “satisfactory progress” and “concern with progress.” The satisfactory progress box is checked with a green marker.
Opinion: Midterm progress reports are the change we needed
Five people sit on a green couch in the lobby of Bobst Library. Two people stand behind them. The person in the center signs a paper document. Numerous circular blue signs with “U.A.W.” letters are on the couch.
Opinion: NYU’s approach to unionization is getting old
An illustration of students sitting in a large room for a student government meeting.
Guest Essay: SGA Semester in Review
A graphic with three strips of excerpts from a lawsuit document against a background of players competing on a volleyball court. The court has the logo of N.Y.U. Athletics in the middle.
Editorial: NYU, why didn’t you call Robinson’s foul?
Inside a New York City polling site. A red Vote N.Y.C. sign in the foreground, and a polling booth in the background.
Editorial: New York needs you to vote tomorrow
Protesters walk down University Place holding large signs that read “N.Y.U. OWES ADJUNCTS” and “UNION POWER.”
Editorial: NYU’s adjunct union tentative contract shouldn’t have taken this long
A man reading the October 4, 2022, edition of The New York Times. The newspaper headline reads “N.Y.U. Students Were Failing Class. The Professor Lost His Job.”
Editorial: The New York Times article on Maitland Jones was incomplete.
A masked student sits in an NYU common area. She is surrounded by tables, chairs and a foosball table.
Editorial: NYU lifted its mask mandate, but now isn’t the time to be idle
A street of New York City covered in rain and fog. Two people are walking on the sidewalk holding umbrellas.
Opinion: NYU needs to update its severe weather policy
A sign inside Grand Central Terminal that says “Hudson Lines Departures”, with departure times, track numbers, and destinations listed on it.
Opinion: Upstate New York is underrated
Exterior of an N.Y.U. building.
Opinion: NYU should be more transparent about its investments
A manipulated image showing a red broken-heart emoji superimposed against a warped image of the New York City skyline.
Opinion: NYC is the best place to get over heartbreak
A person wearing a black coat, red hoodie and red pants sits on a stone bench in a park with a small table in front of them. On the table is a glass jar with cannabis joints in it.
Opinion: Stop buying weed from Washington Square Park
An illustration of a white speech bubble that reads “This shit sucks” in black font. Next to it, another speech bubble that is blue and reads “Right?”. Both speech bubbles are against a gray grid background.
Opinion: A 3-step guide to complaining correctly
An illustration of a purple world map with four circles of club logos overlaying it. The top left circle has text “the French club” with the French flag drawn inside the letter “F” against a blue background. The top right circle has the tip of the Empire State Building lit with green, white and red lights and text “ITALIAN CLUB AT N.Y.U.” against a light blue background. The bottom left circle has text “C.M.S” in red and a red flower icon. The bottom right circle has text “Russian Club at N.Y.U” in red against a white background.
Opinion: NYU should promote more conversation clubs
An illustration of a tweet from user @A1exandraCohen with text “if i EVER get Twitter blue, just know it’s a cry for help.” against a blue background. The tweet has two likes.
Opinion: Students can save Twitter
An illustration of white wired earphones surrounded by musical notes, against a blue background.
Opinion: It’s high time we embrace pop music again
An illustration of a hand with red fingernails holds a smartphone that displays a BeReal interface. The woman takes a selfie while she pets her dog.
Opinion: Let’s be real about BeReal
A screen of the “N.Y.U. Connect for Students” page placed on a purple background.
Opinion: NYU advising needs to do better
A laptop displaying the webpage of “N.Y.U. Albert” course registration system.
Opinion: NYU’s course registration is outdated
People are kneeling and standing on blue carpeting, a few holding blue and white signs that read ‘U.A.W.’ There is a white banner behind them that reads ‘N.Y.U. Researchers United-UAW,’ and a sign held by a woman kneeling in the front that reads, ‘N.Y.U. Contract Faculty Stand in Solidarity!’
Opinion: NYU should recognize the researchers union
Three students sit around a table studying at Bobst library.
Opinion: Group projects are more useful than you think
A laptop with the screen open to “NYU Albert” is covered with a red X on the left, and a piece of paper with the NYU logo titled “Course Registration” is covered with a green checkmark on the right. The background is blue.
Off Third: NYU takes course registration completely off the grid
A crowd of students in a large lobby.
Off-Third: NYU to use students as human fire extinguishers following policy change
A wrecking ball comically shatters the Washington Square Arch into pieces. An X shape of yellow-and-black striped tape is behind the image, in front of a paler yellow background.
Off-Third: NYU to demolish Washington Square Park for campus expansion
An illustration of a black car with N.Y.U. Safe Ride logos on the hood and side. On top of the illustration is a smartphone displaying an application called “N.Y.U. Safe Ride.”
Off-Third: NYU Safe Ride adds skateboard service
A photo of Andrew Hamilton, the president of N.Y.U., wearing a brown suit with red glowing eyes. Above his left hand is an illustration of a paper box with red glowing lights.
Off-Third: Hamilton is behind storage company email spam
Various posters are stuck on a glass window. The poster on the left is white and reads “Choose Respect”.The poster on the right is purple and reads “Masks Always Welcome”. The poster on top is purple and reads “Please Use Revolving Door”.
Opinion: NYU’s ‘Respect | No Hate’ campaign is a well-intentioned facade
A hand holding an N.Y.U. identity card up to a dining hall entrance scanner.
Opinion: First-years need freedom from meal plans
A white and green sign on a white wall. It says, “Organics,” and has images of food items and utensils on it. Beneath it, there are two black garbage bins that have “Thank You,” written on them in white letters.
Opinion: NYU Residence halls need composting bins
A graphic with three strips of excerpts from a lawsuit document against a background of players competing on a volleyball court. The court has the logo of N.Y.U. Athletics in the middle.
How Stuart Robinson’s misconduct went overlooked for years
Eight people stand in a line on a grass field and are doing warmup exercises, with a few of them talking to each other.
‘Unrecognizable’: How the women’s cross country team went from 4 runners to 5th in the nation
A glass sign that says “Walker Hotel” illuminated by yellow light bulbs above the entrance of the Walker Hotel.
Housing overflows returned to NYU, despite additional residence hall
A logo of the N.Y.U Office of Equal Opportunity being printed on a glass door. The interior of the office can be seen through the glass door.
NYU knew about allegations against former Athletics Director, source says
A collage of three excerpts from a lawsuit against a gray background. The excerpts are highlighted to show the inappropriate comments made by Athletic Director Stuart Robinson.
‘Sexually crude and puerile’: suspended Athletics Director named in 2018 Title IX lawsuit
A group of men and women in white fencing suits and gray jackets are standing around a man in a purple sweatshirt with the Nike logo. They are all standing in the middle of a gym with a red line across the walls.
NYU fencing sees early-season success
A girl in a white jersey that says “Violets” and the number 13 is jumping and hitting a volleyball over the net. Two women from the opposing team with red jerseys are jumping and trying to block the ball on the other side of the net.
Violets volleyball win second UAA title in three years
A woman in a white jersey with a bib with the number 682 is running with a group of other women in jerseys.
NYU women’s cross country clinches second at national championship
A group of women athletes wearing running outfits standing in a row in a park getting warmed up for a run.
Men’s and women’s cross country teams to race in national meet
Men wearing white jerseys with purple numbers on them stand in a huddle with their arms raised in the center. Behind them are purple bleachers with people sitting on them.
NYU men’s basketball 2023-24 season preview
A stylized illustration of a building with collaged newspaper clippings from old WSN printed issues. (illustration by Aaliya Luthra)
Celebrating 50 years of the Washington Square News
An illustration of an aerial view of Washington Square Park overlaid with texts that read Welcome Home! and N.Y.U.
Welcome Home, Class of 2027
Giovanni (right) sits with his mentor on Bleecker Street. (Sheridan Smith for WSN)
Love Dissolution | Under the Arch Magazine
A woman hanging a Turkish flag on a curtain by a window at N.Y.U.s Kimmel Center. Outside of the window is a red building.
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
Heather Guo wears a blue cheongsam, showing how to secure it properly. She is standing in front of two clothing racks.
Heather Guo bridges cultures through Cheongsam fashion
An aerial view of the Washington Square Arch with a crowd of NYU students wearing purple outfits in the background and holding up giant NYU letters.
A Photographic Welcome to Washington Square Park
Rob Benevides applies a white wig to an actor wearing a prosthetic costume face.
An inside look at the art and design process of behind-the-scenes artists
As this semester welcomes you to New York City’s unbearably freezing weather, it might be a challenge to decide what coat will guarantee ultimate warmth. Whether you’re running to Space Market between classes or hanging out in Washington Square Park, the most comfortable coat is not always the most fashionable. As the winter chill settles in, here is a guide to the best jackets to be both cute and cozy. 

For guaranteed comfort and coziness

As soon as the temperature drops below 50 degrees Fahrenheit, one coat that is essential for your wardrobe is a puffer, specifically a The North Face puffer coat. Though this coat is familiar to most, its popularity is well-earned. Not only are these coats trendy, they are also incredibly comfortable. Whether it is the coat’s high-quality insulation or its durable construction, you are guaranteed to stay warm while speed walking between classes. 

In addition to their high quality, puffer coats are also incredibly fashionable. Since The North Face has a wide selection of different shades, you will be sure to find a puffer coat in all your favorite colors. However, as college students, we often come across price tags that can be a little worrisome. That said, if you are looking for a more budget-friendly puffer, check out The Nordstrom Rack on E 14th Street. 

For taking on New York City’s occasional rainstorms

Yes, the snow can be beautiful; however, there is always the chance of cold and dreadful rain.  A raincoat that seems to be quite popular in New York City with a very attractive fit is the Arc’teryx raincoats. While purchasing coats that are expected to last a long time, it can sometimes be a troubling process to figure out what coat to purchase. However, Arc’teryx aims to ease the stress for consumers by crafting waterproof raincoats with a reliable defense against rain. As New Yorkers are often greeted with sudden rainstorms, having a raincoat that will ensure that you make it from point A to point B dry is essential to have in your closet. 

For days that call for extra-long comfort

If you’re looking for a coat that is guaranteed to keep you warm and fashionable this winter, parkas are definitely a staple to have in your closet. The centerpiece of the winter wardrobe, a parka is a multipurpose piece made to conquer the cold with style. Parkas are the epitome of functional fashion, with their longer cut, insulating padding and comfortable hood.

An option that NYU students can’t get enough of are the Canada Goose parka coats. Whether it’s the standout fur trim or the multiple pockets and adjustable hoods, Canada Goose coats will ensure you stay warm and cozy no matter what winter throws at you. Without a doubt, these are beyond the regular price point for a coat. Although, the qualities of this particular piece may justify the jaw-dropping price. Alternatively, The North Face parkas provide options with prices that are a little more justifiable. These coats are versatile and comfortable, but they will also keep you warm throughout the season. 

For the hike to your internship

Picture this: it’s a rainy day and it’s getting too warm for a puffer coat, but not warm enough to go coatless. A trench coat is essential to have on days like this as you will be able to layer them with practically any outfit. Not only does the timeless look make the coat suitable for any outfit, it also means they’re rather easy to find whether you are shopping first or secondhand. However, it can often be stressful to search for these pieces in vintage stores that New Yorkers often attempt to gatekeep. If you find yourself in this position, Gap has a wide variety of trench coats of both different styles and colors. 

For days when fashion trumps function

The classic black leather coat is a staple piece every NYU student has sought out on a thrift run. While these coats may not always be the warmest, they can elevate any outfit and still provide some protection from the frigid breeze. Depending on if you choose to shop first or second hand, you might get lucky and find a leather jacket that is very inexpensive. If you’re looking to shop first hand, Alferic Eden vintage washed fauz leather jacket is a coat that is not only budget-friendly but also stylish, two words college students love when shopping for staple pieces. If you are searching for one that offers both comfort and appearance second-hand, check out L-train or Metropolis, NYU students’ go-to thrift stores.

Contact Chinara Dorancy at [email protected].
Leave a comment
More to Discover
