Beauty in a bowl: Crafting your own luxurious face and hair treatments

With the stress of college — where late-night study sessions and budget constraints matter most — finding the perfect hair and skin care routine can feel like an impossible side quest. But, establishing a set routine helps you gain self-confidence — and it can be rather therapeutic.

There are many benefits to using natural products in your beauty routine, such as hydration, repair and affordability. Whether you have dry, oily, combination or sensitive skin, there is at least one natural ingredient that is able to combat your concerns without causing an imbalance. Having a simplified skincare routine using raw ingredients is also a great way to use up things you may already have laying around your dorm.

It is important to remember that results will not show up after one use — and that everyone’s hair and skin journey looks different — but slowly incorporating these ingredients is one of the best ways to get on track and save money. So, here are some homemade beauty recipes that incorporate both natural and cheap ingredients for your daily routine.

Coffee Eye Masks

Losing a lot of sleep lately because of school? Yeah, me too. The state of my under-eye bags speaks for itself. Studies have found that caffeine can help reduce the appearance of dark circles, so why not make your own version of an eye cream at home? This recipe helps repair some of the damage from lack of sleep by tightening, brightening and hydrating the skin.

All you need is two teaspoons of coffee grounds, one teaspoon of honey and a bit of warm water. You should thoroughly mix these ingredients to create a paste. Once the mixture reaches a tacky consistency, apply a thin layer underneath your eyes and leave it on for 10-15 minutes. By using this remedy once a week, you might see a more radiant reflection in the mornings.

Discoloration Face Mask

Stress can create acne, and acne can create scars and discoloration, leading to more stress — it’s a frustrating cycle. But this homemade face mask can help.

For this recipe, you’ll need half a tomato, a sprinkle of fenugreek seeds, a handful of dry oats and one tablespoon of Greek yogurt. Fenugreek seeds are golden-brown seeds that contain a range of nutrients, including protein, fiber, potassium and iron. Once you mix all of these ingredients into a thick paste, apply to your face and let dry. Once dry, clean it off with warm water and, hopefully, say hello to smoother skin. Try this mask once a week for the best results.

Turmeric Face Masks

Turmeric face masks have been around for years, as the ingredient helps boost collagen production and contains anti-inflammatory properties. For this mask, all you need is one teaspoon of turmeric powder, two tablespoons of honey and a bit of milk or yogurt. Mix your turmeric powder with the honey until well combined. Then, add a small amount of milk or yogurt to create a paste. Apply the mixture on clean, dry skin and let sit for 10 minutes or until completely dry. Wash this mask off with warm water and moisturize to see brighter, smoother skin.

Rice Hair Mask

Rice hair masks can help promote healthy hair growth, reduce breakage and add shine and luster to your hair. First, wash one cup of rice and repeat until the water is clear. Next, cook the rice in a pot. Once cooked, save some of the rice water and add it to a blender. Add more water, one tablespoon of olive oil, one tablespoon of coconut oil and blend. Let the mask cool before adding it to your hair. Leave it in for 30 minutes, and then rinse.