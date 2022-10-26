Costumes for your Halloweekend parties

At my last Halloween party, I dressed as Nana Osaki from “NANA.” I thought it was my best Halloween costume to date. It never occurred to me that not everyone watched this anime. So, after explaining my outfit to almost everyone with confused stares, I told myself I would do better next year.

While living in New York City I found that it is crucial to go all out for Halloween. “Mean Girls” said it best: “Halloween is the one night a year when a girl can dress like a total slut and no other girls can say anything about it.”

And if you’re not going to a party, don’t fret. You can still wear one of these costumes at the Village Halloween Parade, New York City’s biggest Halloween event, which takes place every Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. Around 50,000 costumed participants and 2 million spectators will take to the streets starting at Canal Street all the way to 15th Street along Sixth Avenue.

Patrick Bateman from “American Psycho”

First up on my list is everyone’s favorite narcissist. Patrick Bateman has become quite the figure among Gen-Zers. Bateman is the perfect costume to grab people’s attention and win the costume contest. All you need is a raincoat, an ax — a fake one, obviously — and a bottle of fake blood to bring this iconic character to life.

Raven from “Teen Titans”

Like Bateman, Raven makes for a more nostalgic costume as many revisit their love for the monotone and brooding demon. It also invites the opportunity for an adorable couples costume. You and your significant other can dress up as Raven and Beast Boy or Raven and Starfire. Better yet, you and your whole friend group can dress up as the entire Teen Titans gang.

The Statue of Liberty

To get into the New York Halloween spirit, look to Lady Liberty for inspiration and dress in an all-teal ensemble. All you will need is a dress, a spiky headband and a torch. If teal is not your color, this option is probably not for you. But remember, there is nothing better than showing off your New York City pride.

Vecna from “Stranger Things”

I know what you’re thinking: Vecna is a bit much. But if you do the complete monster mode right, you can make for a night filled with tons of compliments and references to “Stranger Things.” Plus, if you don’t want to go all the way with the costume, then you can go for the all-white outfit Vecna wears before his transformation.



Freddy Krueger from “A Nightmare on Elm Street”

While nobody is — or better said, should be — on the side of a serial killer, there are many ways to make this into a cute and cool costume. A red and green striped sweater, blue jeans, fedora and his infamous glove make an iconic and recognizable costume. Plus, you can wear all of the clothes again in the future.

The Other Mother and The Other Father from “Coraline”

We all know and love the iconic horror movie, “Coraline.” To make for a spooky and original couples costume, you and your significant other should dress as the Other Mother and Father. It just comes with the small price of sewing — I mean adding — buttons to your eyes. If you are looking for a less creepy costume, you and your significant other could be Coraline and Wybie.

Strawberry Shortcake

Take a trip back to when you were a kid and dress up as one of the most iconic and nostalgic TV show characters. Dressing up as Strawberry Shortcake will raise a lot of fond memories and love for your costume. It also calls for an adorable group costume. Get a group of friends together and dress up as Strawberry Shortcake and her friends like Lemon Meringue and Orange Blossom.

Contact Noor Maahin at [email protected]