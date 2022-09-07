NYC cinema classics to inspire your fall closet

When I received my acceptance letter to NYU almost four years ago, I dreamed of walking across concrete in those Manolo Blahniks heels featured in “Sex and the City.” When Zoë Kravitz’s “High Fidelity” premiered in 2020, I scoured thrift stores to find oversized — and overpriced — band t-shirts. Movies — whether or not we want to admit it — persuaded many of us to move to Manhattan (except Jenny Humphrey, of course). Why not let those films dictate our entire closet too? Here are five classic films to inspire your perfect New York City fall wardrobe.

“Working Girl” (1988)

If you can get over the typical `80s permed-to-perfection female mullet that overwhelms the screen, then the 1988 film “Working Girl” can inspire your essential fall pieces much better than Aritzia will. I was drooling over Tess McGill’s after-work uniform: sheer polka-dot tights layered with scrunched up white ankle socks and chunky white sneakers. On top, she wore a brown leather jacket over a gray skirt-suit set. While I think we can all agree to leave the femullet in the `80s, the decade’s accessories are worth an appearance today. Bold eyeshadow in purples and blues suitably contrasted the tailored gray trench coat Tess sports throughout the film. For all of my Stern friends, this film is essential to learn how to dress for your corporate internship this fall. Watching Harrison Ford get dressed in his corner office window is a bonus as well.

“If Beale Street Could Talk” (2018)

Although this adaptation of James Baldwin’s Harlem-based romance novel takes place in the `70s, the wardrobe adorning the cast should inspire any modern closet. Kiki Layne’s character, Tish Rivers, captures the attention of all eyes in the audience through her bold color choices. Often appearing in a pastel yellow poncho, Tish stands out against the harsh metals of the subway, reflecting her kind-hearted and charming personality. To find your own go-to vintage statement piece this fall, explore the thrift shops in the East Village. In fact, that’s what the film’s costume designer did after visiting Rue St. Denis Clothier. While Tish’s yellow poncho is beautiful, nothing compares to the bright tones of green that burst across the screen in “If Beale Street Could Talk.” Exemplifying the pure love Tish and Alonzo “Fonny” Hunt share, shades of green from olive to forest offer the perfect color contrast to the red leaves that will soon scatter the streets. Make sure you wear a wool sweater when watching this film; you will need thick sleeves to absorb all the tears.

“Annie Hall” (1977)

No wonder Alvy Singer (Woody Allen) — this 1977 film’s leading male protagonist — was so obsessed with fellow character Annie Hall because of her impeccable style. Diane Keaton plays Annie, whose most iconic look has been emulated by every English major for decades to follow. After playing tennis at the club, Annie invites Alvy up to her apartment for a glass of wine while wearing loose-fitted tan trousers, a black vest over a classic white button up, and a tie to top it off. While the couple may not have been a perfect pair, the two’s styles were a match made in heaven. Alvy complements her aesthetic, wearing a plaid shirt and a corduroy blazer. Both rocking round-framed glasses, both often appear to be matching almost too well. “Annie Hall” is the ideal fashion for debating directorial choices in the Angelika Film Center or dissecting Sylvia Plath’s motives on your September Hinge date roster.

“The Royal Tenenbaums” (2001)

Before Wes Anderson transported us to Budapest and France, he took all cinephiles to New York City in the 2001 film “The Royal Tenenbaums.” While creating quirky characters adorned in equally quirky costumes has always been Anderson’s strong suit, in this film particularly, his niche for fashion shines. The Tenenbaum siblings — Margot, Richie and Chas — each have a unique style. For example, Ben Stiller’s character, Chas, wears a bright red Adidas tracksuit for the majority of the film. But, it is truly Gwyneth Paltrow’s Margot that should inspire your fall wardrobe. Constantly smoking a cigarette while wearing a vintage fur jacket paired with heavily applied eyeliner, Margot resembles any Gallatin girl’s hangover fits. While a fur jacket is a staple for any closet — faux is cool too if you’re vegan — Paltrow’s blonde bob overshadows all else. If you are looking for a reason to change your hair for the new school year, watch this film. You will call your hairdresser within 24 hours.

“When Harry Met Sally” (1989)

The romance may be overrated, but Harry and Sally’s love for turtlenecks and cable-knit sweaters is top-tier. This classic film never fails to make my heart ache for strolls through Central Park right as the leaves change to burnt oranges and crimson reds. During the couple’s memorable walk through autumnal tones, they discuss their sex dreams. Harry looks flawless, donning a casual sweater layered with a brown bomber-fitted leather jacket. Sally complements him in neutral shades: a gray blazer, brown trousers and a black leather hobo bag. Blazers are a staple in this romance and in every outfit. They pair well with mom jeans when heading to classes near Washington Square Park or rummaging through the aisles at the Strand Book Store. Fall in love while rewatching this film, either with New York City or the sweaters that have been hidden in the back of your closet for the past six months, begging to be worn again.

