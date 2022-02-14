Skincare products to help you beat winter chills

Tired of chapped lips and cracked hands? We’ve got you covered with a guide of products that will protect your skin from the cold New York winter.

Don’t let the cold weather ruin your skin — read our recommendations for primers, cleansers, toners and more. (Staff Illustration by Susan Behrends Valenzuela)

Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow this year, so you know what that means — another six weeks of winter. These weather conditions do more than just ruin your Saturday night plans. Cold air can affect your skin and harm its natural barrier against the elements. If you haven’t changed your skincare regimen since the summer, don’t fret — building a hydrating skincare routine is easier than you might think.

The Beauty & Style desk extensively researched skincare products and collected some affordable but high-quality makeup and skin products to help you get through the final stretch of winter. Prices are as of the time of writing.

Primer

Protects the moisture on your skin and creates a smooth canvas for layering on the rest of your makeup

To ensure you create a clean surface for your makeup, use Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water, a no-rinse makeup remover that leaves your skin feeling refreshed. The primary ingredients are water and hexylene glycol, a chemical compound that promotes moisture and smooth skin, so you know you’re getting optimal protection. This is my personal favorite product not only during winter but all year long.

$6.99 at Target

Cleansers

Removes makeup, grime, dirt

To protect your face from the dirt and dry wind, opt for a gentle cleanser like La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Cleanser for Dry Skin. I like to use this product when I don’t want to spend too much money on a cleanser — a little goes a long way. It makes your skin glow while locking in a deep moisture that stays all day. The high moisture content in this product makes this a great cleanser for the dry, chilly weather.

$15.99 at Ulta

If you’re willing to spend a bit more, treat yourself to a slightly more expensive face wash for the cold weather, like First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser. This cleanser is a gentle fragrance-free wash that aims to fight dryness by reducing redness and minimizing the appearance of pores. This cleanser is a perfect pick for dehydrated skin.

$24 at Sephora

Toners

Refreshes your skin without stripping natural moisture

After using a cleanser to clear your face of chemicals, apply a toner to protect your skin’s natural oils. Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Toner is a gentle alcohol-free toner for all skin types. This toner is carefully formulated for sensitive skin, and ingredients such as avocado oil and vitamin E ensure that skin is hydrated.

$20 at Sephora

If you’re prone to breakouts, try Caudalie Vinoclean Moisturizing Toning Lotion. This product is water-based, with rose water and vinolevure that aid in clearing up acne. This toner works to remove traces of dirt and excess oil on the skin while still soothing and hydrating the face. This toner is a bit trickier to find than the other products on this list, so I recommend ordering it online.

These toners are comparable in effectiveness, but I prefer the Caudalie lotion when my skin is more prone to acne, like when I’m PMSing or when I eat more dairy than I should (shoutout to my lactose-intolerant audience).

$14.43 at Walmart

Serum

Reduces blemishes and brightens your skin

After applying a toner, use a serum to prevent wrinkles and add extra hydration. Try Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum. Hyaluronic acid is already naturally produced by the skin, and is therefore easily absorbed to lock in moisture all day long. I love to use this product in the winter when I notice my skin drying up — this serum immediately relieves dry patches and flaky skin.

$14.58 at Amazon

Moisturizers

Replenishes and retains the water content in your skin

The most important step for your winter skincare regimen during the winter is applying a moisturizer. Try out Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion, a gentle, light cream that absorbs quickly and ensures deep hydration. This product is suitable for all skin types, making it a safe choice when choosing a moisturizer.

$8.99 at Target

If you want an added glow, try Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Moisturizer. This moisturizer is great for all skin types, providing 24-hour hydration. This lotion is easily absorbed into the skin for a soft and radiant finish. It’s lightweight and eliminates dry patches within days. Though it’s more expensive than our other recommendation, it’s worth trying at least once.

$26.25 at Kiehl’s

Lip care

Seals in moisture and prevents cracking

Don’t forget about your lips when the cold weather hits. No one wants chapped and peeling lips, so treat yourself this winter with the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. This is a product formulated with vitamin C and hyaluronic acid, both of which contribute to lush, soft, hydrated lips. Have a self-care night in: Light a candle, put on a face mask (the self-care kind, not the COVID-19 kind), put some brownies in the oven and soothe your lips with this ointment.

$22 at Sephora

