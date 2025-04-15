4 ways to celebrate Earth Month in NYC

As students firmly planted in the heart of the concrete jungle, we may seldom interact with nature beyond the sparse number of trees that line city streets. But as climate change worsens, it is more important than ever to recognize the role we still play in the ongoing fight for sustainability. Learn more about local environmental initiatives in New York City through these four Earth Month events.

From science exhibits to walking tours, Governors Island is holding an Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 19 which is just a picturesque ferry ride away. You can participate in seedball workshops, explore climate tech demonstrations and eat delicious food from vendors like Makina Cafe and Little Eva’s from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you’re interested in wildlife, you can join the NYC Bird Alliance’s bird-watching walking tours or check out a guided tree tour with Governors Island Nature. There are also several opportunities to give back directly to the community by volunteering with the Billion Oyster Project — an organization dedicated to revitalizing the New York City harbor oyster population.

If you’re looking for a hands-on approach to helping out both our planet and our local city community, look no further than Le Petit Versailles Garden on East Houston Street in the Lower East Side. Originally established in 1996, this garden has become more than just a green space. Le Petit Versailles frequently hosts community events like film screenings, art exhibitions, live readings and performances. On Saturday, April 19, join volunteers and community gardeners from 2 to 5 p.m. to assist with general garden maintenance and organization as well as helping to seeding new plants and flowers. Not only are you maintaining a green space, but also helping a community space flourish and grow.

Join the Lower East Side Ecology Center on Tuesday, April 22 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. to help with upkeep for New York City’s trees — which are vital to keep our city’s plant life thriving. At this event, you can expect to participate in a variety of horticultural tasks, like aerating soil, removing weeds and litter and helping apply compost and mulch. Beyond Earth Month, the LES Ecology Center hosts important events throughout the city dedicated to helping New York City become more environmentally friendly, such as composting workshops focused on properly disposing of electronic waste. They also host food justice programs as well as horticultural training, fishing and waterfront education to keep New Yorkers aware of environmental issues within our community.

Sustainability can even be celebrated through song at Times Square’s Pedestrian Plaza for an Earth Day concert on Saturday, April 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event is headed by the Times Square Alliance and the Broadway Green Alliance — an organization that inspires environmentally friendly practices on Broadway and beyond. The concert is focused on highlighting the New York City theater community’s efforts towards fighting climate change through this charity concert and is also the marquee event for the New York Department of Transportation’s “Car-Free Earth Day.” Hosted by radio hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson, this show is star-studded with many Broadway favorites from shows like Suffs, Wicked, & Juliet, Hadestown and more. You’ll see performances from actors like Rema Webb, Stark Sands, Jennafer Newberry and Kelsie Watts, alongside student performers from New York City high schools, performing arts centers and even NYU’s Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development.

