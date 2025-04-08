The perfect day in Chinatown

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
Tisch Gala honors Winnie Holzman and Daniel Dae Kim
(Jason Alpert-Wisnia for WSN)
Contract faculty union push for secure permanent visa sponsorship
President Linda Mills sent an email Tuesday night confirming that "some members" of the NYU community have been affected by the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. (Jake Capriotti for WSN)
‘Some’ students and faculty affected by visa revocations, Mills says
(Isabel Albors for WSN)
Eric Adams and Bill de Blasio celebrate Wagner move to Union Square
NYU President Linda Mills sent an email to the university community on Sunday afternoon.
Mills ‘stunned’ days after Muslim prayer room desecration
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
A cardboard sign taped to a metal barricade with the words “WE DO NOT ENGAGE WITH ZIONISTS! WE KEEP EACH OTHER SAFE!”
‘A chilling effect’: Conduct guidelines cast shadow of concern over faculty
A person wearing a keffiyeh is zip tied by a cop in protective gear.
Inside NYU’s 180-plus disciplinary cases against pro-Palestinian students and faculty
Students walking on NYU’s Abu Dhabi campus. (Sam Klein for WSN)
‘Extremely disturbing’: Concerns over academic freedom at NYU Abu Dhabi surface following policies restricting attire at graduation
A purple N.Y.U. flag hangs on a building.
A search firm failed to find misconduct allegations against NYU’s former athletics director. Here’s why.
Demonstrators on Transgender Day of Visibility rally in Washington Square Park, Monday, March 31, 2025, in New York. (Danny Arensberg for WSN)
Hundreds march across campus for trans rights
(Ryan Walker for WSN)
NYU joins task force to address safety concerns in Washington Square Park
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Hundreds protest ICE detainment of Mahmoud Khalil in Washington Square Park
(Courtesy of Philip Pantitanonta)
City Council candidates take on student questions at NYU Dems forum
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Over 1,000 rally for women’s rights in Washington Square Park
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Opinion: NYU has built itself on diversity — now it needs to defend it
(Courtesy of Marin Driguez)
Beyond NYU: From aspiring scientist to award-winning reporter
(Courtesy of Elliot Greenfield)
Beyond NYU: Shaping the image of a top luxury brand
(Courtesy of Aneesa Sheikh)
Beyond NYU: Merging music and advocacy
(Courtesy of Chris Maguire)
Beyond NYU: A Gallatin alum’s journey to crafting Etsy
(Courtesy photo by Elise Swain)
Beyond NYU: Pursuing public service from Gallatin to City Council
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
(Chelsea Li for WSN)
Guest Essay: It’s time to end legacy admissions in New York
(Courtesy of Alisa Vvedenskaia)
Guest Essay: Ashlie Oxford for SGA chair
(Charlie Dodge for WSN)
Opinion: Every NYU class needs a Zoom or recording option
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: NYU must protect its international community’s right to free speech
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Editorial: NYU, step up
An illustration of a collage of different scenes, such as a war zone, the face of prime minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu and a person holding a sign that says "BANS OFF OUR BODIES."
Editorial: Reflect. Recharge. Then get to work.
An illustration of a balancing weight scale with a box on each side. One says “LOCAL VOTE” and the other says “FEDERAL VOTE.”
Editorial: Think globally, vote locally
Protesters holding hands amidst a crowd waving a Palestinian flag and holding signs that say “CEASEFIRE NOW LET GAZA LIVE!"
Guest Essay: NYU AAUP condemns detention of Mahmoud Khalil
(Jake Capriotti for WSN)
Guest Essay: The call for a reparations committee
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Guest Essay: At NYU, we cannot afford to be passive in the face of fascism.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: In the age of Trump, student journalism is more vital than ever.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: A reflection on WSN’s mission
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: Welcome to the Washington Square News
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: An open letter to President Hamilton
A four panel illustration of four different people drawn in a monochrome purple pallet.
Off-Third: NYU released their shortlist for consultants on ‘institutional restraint.’ You won’t believe who’s on it.
An illustration of a poster on a utility pole with a woman in the center with a question mark over her face. Above are the words “LINDA MILLS” and below are the words “Lookalike Contest.”
Off-Third: Linda Mills lookalike contest brings new crowd to Gould Plaza
A portrait of Eric Adams wearing a gray suit, white collared shirt and navy blue printed tie. He stands in front of a royal blue background and an American flag on a floor stand.
Off-Third: Eric Adams and Rudy Giuliani compete to be NYC’s most disgraced mayor
An illustration of a person with binoculars staring in awe at a woman wearing dark sunglasses and red lipstick.
Off-Third: How to stalk campus celebrities
An image of a N.Y.U. flag, with the color purple edited into pink.
Off-Third: NYU changes branding to save misled patients
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Off Topic: DOGE is both misleading and inefficient
(Akshay Prabhushankar for WSN)
Off Topic: We must protect our libraries’ federal funding
(Alexandra Chan for WSN)
Off Topic: The disastrous new direction of the EPA
Two blue N.Y.C. Emergency Rescue Kit bags with two packages of 4mg Narcan Nasal Spray in front.
Off Topic: Patent abuse is to blame for the price of prescription drugs
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Off Topic: The alt-right is lying about free speech
An illustration of a woman screaming and text that reads “STAFF RANTS.”
Staff Rants: Post-election feelings
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: Springing in and out of spring
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: New beginnings or old complaints?
An illustration of a megaphone with the phrase “Staff Rants” written on it. The megaphone wears a red Santa hat and the background is white with blue snowflakes.
Staff Rants: Holiday Overload
An illustration of a purple and orange megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in green letters. There are purple and green lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is black.
Staff Rants: Spooky season
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Aurora Aschettino on her fencing career
(Courtesy of NYU Athletics)
NYU men’s and women’s track athletes trade in their indoor spikes
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Men’s volleyball ends regular season undefeated, baseball opens conference play and other news
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Australia, Spain and the UK
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
Here’s what you need to know from spring break in NYU Athletics
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Aurora Aschettino on her fencing career
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: A conversation with two-time national swimmer of the year Kaley McIntyre
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: MK Fahey on the women’s basketball team’s monumental season
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: A sit-down with baseball player Aidan Pawlak
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Tristan How on his basketball career and this year’s historic season
The intersection of Bowery Street, Division Street, and Catherine Street in Chinatown. (Ethan Li for WSN)
The perfect day in Chinatown
(Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
As Bobst prayer room is vandalized, Muslim students gather to celebrate Eid
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Your April horoscope: Spring cleaning
The main reading room in the Jefferson Market Library (Isabel Albors for WSN)
The forgotten history of the Women’s House of Detention
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
How to conduct a DIY personal color analysis
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Tisch student dancers pose in their choice of clothing for their morning ballet class. (Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
What are Tisch dancers wearing?
(Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
4 NYC women-owned brands challenging male domination in fashion
(Kiara Mujica and Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Shop less, capsule wardrobe more
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
These star-studded fashion brands are here to stay
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
5 takeout spots for a spring afternoon in Washington Square Park
(Dani Biondi for WSN)
Out with the old, in with the glizzy
(Lauren Ng for WSN)
New eats near NYU: A vegan robot fast food chain reborn as a sandwich deli
(Lisa Zhu for WSN)
These Japanese teahouses near NYU stay true to matcha traditions
Owner Miro Uskokovic. (Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
Hani’s Bakery and Cafe is a love letter to Serbian roots
(Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
Eli Lane performs his monologue as the character Zak in the play “The Ball.” (Ivy Chan for WSN)
At the Fresh Fruit Festival, NYU students bring gay to the stage
(Lisa Zhu for WSN)
These Japanese teahouses near NYU stay true to matcha traditions
(Iris Bell for WSN)
Ranked: NYU merch
(Henry Bayha and Allina Xiao for WSN)
Ranked: Subway stations near NYU
A collage of various N.Y.U.-specific illustrations in green and blue.
Ranked: NYU lore
An illustration of an oven roasted turkey against a light purple background.
Ranked: Thanksgiving foods
An illustration of a taco fighting french fries boxing in a ring.
Ranked: Fast food near campus
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
Norma Kamali invents and reinvents herself at NYFW
(Levi Langley for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective highlights 3 East Asian designers at NYFW
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective flaunts the abundance of spring at NYFW
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective toys with heritage, nostalgia and the cosmos
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
A night at Berlin NYC with 4 emerging NYU musicians
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
Tisch Gala honors Winnie Holzman and Daniel Dae Kim
(AnMei Deck for WSN)
Review: ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ adds another piece to the ‘Hunger Games’ puzzle
(Courtesy photo by Travis Shinn)
Review: ‘Wave the Bull’ brings back old-school hard rock for a new generation
A reproduction of Jan Lievens' 1625 painting “The Feast of Esther” at the entrance to “The Book of Esther in the Age of Rembrandt.” (Katherine Welander for WSN)
Review: The Jewish Museum’s Rembrandt exhibition promises more of the artist than it delivers
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A novel in verse, a journalism-centered drama and more
(Charlotte Nichols for WSN)
5 books written by Irish authors
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A gory dystopian novel, an eccentric love story and more
(Mehr Kotval for WSN)
5 books to kick off Women’s History Month
(Courtesy of Neon)
‘Hell of a Summer’ is a Gen Z take on slasher, summer camp horror
(Courtesy of Disney)
Review: ‘Snow White’ fails to charm viewers
(Courtesy of Warner Bros)
Review: ‘The Alto Knights’ is not worth your time
Photo by ©Myaskovsky: Courtesy of NYU Photo Bureau
Martin Scorsese Virtual Production Center earns LEED Platinum certification
(Courtesy of IMDb)
Review: ‘Opus’ is a great watch — and nothing more than that
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
A night at Berlin NYC with 4 emerging NYU musicians
(Courtesy photo by Travis Shinn)
Review: ‘Wave the Bull’ brings back old-school hard rock for a new generation
(Courtesy of G2G)
Review: YT is the future of UK rap
(Courtesy of UMG, Republic Records & XO Records)
Review: NAV finds his sound in ‘OMW2 REXDALE’
(Courtesy of Will St. John)
Review: ‘Forever Is a Feeling’ is for the romantics
(Courtesy of Julieta Cervantes)
Review: ‘Operation Mincemeat’ fails its mission
Eli Lane performs his monologue as the character Zak in the play “The Ball.” (Ivy Chan for WSN)
At the Fresh Fruit Festival, NYU students bring gay to the stage
(Courtesy of James Leynse)
Review: ‘Amerikin’ offers a wild subversion of the American Dream
(Courtesy of Andy Henderson)
Review: Passionate music takes center stage at ‘Buena Vista Social Club’
(Gabriel Vasconcellos for WSN)
Review: Heart and hilarity take center stage in The Classical Studio’s ‘Twelfth Night’
A reproduction of Jan Lievens' 1625 painting “The Feast of Esther” at the entrance to “The Book of Esther in the Age of Rembrandt.” (Katherine Welander for WSN)
Review: The Jewish Museum’s Rembrandt exhibition promises more of the artist than it delivers
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
The Brooklyn Museum reflects on 200 years and embraces change
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
4 Central Park monuments and the historical women behind them
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
Review: This American sound artist’s exhibition bridges auditory divides
(Erwin Chen for WSN)
Review: The Met presents the everyday surrealism of Florida
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
NYU Gallatin fashion show highlights student creativity
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Spring break adventures
Ivy Chan, Kiara Mujica, Ethan Li, and Krish Dev.
On the Street: Food
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
A season-long look into the record-breaking NYU women’s basketball team
Children exchanging “Gulal,” colorful powder used for Holi. (Anna Prenowitz for WSN)
In photos: Holi at the Seaport Museum
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Cartoon: The commuter life
Cartoon: An ode to Albert
In the panel titled Tisch, a girl with long braided hair, alternative clothing and round glasses types on a computer with sheets of paper flying around her. Her eyes are swirls and her expression is panicked as she says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have a 73-page play due tomorrow!” In the panel titled Stern, a man with short dark hair and rectangular glasses wears a suit saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have 500+ LinkedIn connections due tomorrow…” He holds a phone with a symbol of people and the number 500 while people shake hands in the background. In the panel titled Gallatin, a boy with wavy brown hair and goggles holds ropes while saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to weave a basket underwater tomorrow.” Another dialogue line reads “Yeah, that’s my concentration…” next to drawings of fish and baskets. In the panel titled Steinhardt, a girl with curly blonde hair and freckles stares at a phone while various electronic devices are scattered in the background including a phone with a caller ID saying “Kiara & Allina.” In a dialogue bubble she says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to communicate tomorrow.” In the panel titled Tandon a boy with round glasses, a puffer vest, a quarter-zip sweater and dyed purple hair says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have a robot due tomorrow!” Behind him is a robot holding a sandwich on a plate saying “YUMMY,” a laptop on a desk displaying “Chat G.P.T.” and a blackboard with various diagrams in white chalk. In the panel titled C.A.S. is a girl wearing a white lab coat and goggles over a pink shirt and saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to write an essay on bird migration in Ancient Greece due tomorrow!” She holds an open book while plucking a leaf off of an overhead branch with forceps, facing away from a desk where a beaker of green liquid overflows.
Cartoon: NYU during finals is just so … unique
In a grayscale comic, a person works at a desk in front of a computer next to a window showing a city in ruins with a fallen sign saying “TECH INDUSTRY.” In the bottom right corner is a thought bubble that says, “Why can’t I find an internship?”
Cartoon: Your major in computer science has been declared
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Spring break adventures
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
A season-long look into the record-breaking NYU women’s basketball team
Children exchanging “Gulal,” colorful powder used for Holi. (Anna Prenowitz for WSN)
In photos: Holi at the Seaport Museum
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
In photos: St. Patrick’s Day Parade
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
In photos: Game on!
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
NYU Gallatin fashion show highlights student creativity
A woman hanging a Turkish flag on a curtain by a window at N.Y.U.'s Kimmel Center. Outside of the window is a red building.
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
An illustration of Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump, over a blue and red background.
The Election Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
Six models wearing all black, walking down a runway in a single-file line.
The Fashion Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
SPONSORED: How to find your best college fit
SPONSORED: Navigating mental health as a student: How Mid City TMS can support you
SPONSORED: How do I sublet my apartment this summer?
The perfect day in Chinatown

Support local businesses in one of Manhattan’s most storied neighborhoods.
Bella Simonte, Daphne Zhu, Grace Tan, Julia Kim and Lauren Ng
April 9, 2025

Food plays a central role in Manhattan’s Chinatown, much like in Chinese culture itself — street stands stacked with durian and persimmon, shops with roasted duck hanging behind glass windows and long lines of customers waiting for a pineapple pork bun all contribute to the unmistakable bustle of this nearly two-square-mile neighborhood. What began as a small ethnic enclave following an influx of Chinese immigrants in the mid-1800s is now a major destination for many New Yorkers. Despite the pressures of anti-Asian racism, gentrification and an aging population, Chinatown’s diverse community of more than 57,000 residents has persisted through generations — and continues to offer delicious bites on nearly every corner.  

Canal Street | $

The intersection of Bowery Street, Division Street, and Catherine Street in Chinatown. (Ethan Li for WSN)

When you hop off the NQRW line at Canal Street, you’ll be on the outskirts of Chinatown — but just over a half-mile stroll down Canal Street and some of its cross-streets will bring you through many of the neighborhood’s storied shops. The Win Choy and Hung Kee Seafood Markets just past Baxter Street are go-tos for nearby residents, offering fresh ingredients at low prices. Grab a pastry from Fay Da Bakery to munch on as you peruse the nearby stationery and beauty stores. Next, take a quick detour down Mulberry Street to Yu & Me Books for a wide selection of books written by Asian and Asian American authors — the bookstore is also a block away from the porcelain goods shop Wing On Wo & Co., which opened its doors in 1925 and is Chinatown’s oldest business. Finally, walk a few minutes down Division Street to renowned tofu shop Fong On. While many diners might think of tofu as simply a vegetarian substitute for meat, many Chinese dishes highlight it as the star of the show. Fong On makes a variety of silky tofu puddings, both sweet and savory, along with sticky rice cakes and creamy, housemade soy milk.

                                     — Lauren Ng, Culture Editor

Fu Zhou Wei Zhong Wei Jia Xiang Feng Wei | $

(Ethan Li for WSN)

88 E. Broadway

In typical Chinatown fashion, you’ll have to do a little searching to find the last remaining restaurant in the largely abandoned East Broadway Mall. Tucked away in the depths of the shopping center is the brick-and-mortar Fu Zhou Wei Zhong Wei Jia Xiang Feng Wei. The limited-seating shop, located below the Manhattan Bridge, serves some of Chinatown’s best steamed dumplings. You’ll have to do a little metaphorical digging to find this stand, but you won’t have to deal with the traffic or noise of Chinatown. If you make the journey, reward yourself by indulging in $4 steamed dumplings and $6 noodle soup with taro and duck rice noodles. There’s a plethora of hidden gems in Chinatown, but this is the one place you can say you trekked underground to get them. 

                                 — Bella Simonte, Dining Editor

Columbus Park | Free

(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)

Mulberry, Baxter and Bayard Street

Before the food coma sets in, head over to Columbus Park to digest and people watch. Park attendees range from aunties and uncles playing mahjong to young children playing tag on the playground. The park’s several sports facilities, which include a soccer field and volleyball and basketball courts, are frequented by local residents — and if you’re looking to work some calories off from earlier in the day, parkgoers are very welcoming to newcomers. One of my favorite memories of college is playing a game of pickup volleyball with my friends and a group of local high schoolers, who destroyed us. A gathering place for locals and visitors alike, Columbus Park hosts a variety of organizations that you can try your hand at to get more involved in the community. For example, the Chinatown Basketball Club hosts weekly pickup games for people of all skill levels in the park. 

                      — Grace Tan, Identity & Equity Editor 

Tasty Hand-Pulled Noodles | $$

(Ethan Li for WSN)

1 Doyers St.

Hidden at the end of a pedestrian-only road off of Pell Street, this no-frills establishment — one of Chinatown’s most popular spots — offers quick service and an extensive menu of dumplings and noodle dishes in a small, cozy shop. Per the restaurant’s name, I recommend choosing from its selection of noodle soups, all of which feature a rich umami broth, spinach and bok choy and addictively chewy hand-pulled noodles. These dishes pair perfectly with Tasty Hand-Pulled Noodles’ complementary cups of green tea — the only components you need to decide on are the style of noodle and the type of protein. Opt for the $14 fried tofu and vegetable noodle soup if you’re looking for a meat-free dish. Otherwise, order the $16.50 roast duck noodle soup, but be warned that, like at many traditional Chinese restaurants, actually getting to the meat requires a bit of navigation through bone. 

                          — Julia Kim, Deputy Culture Editor

Marble Lane Club | $$

(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)

42 E. Broadway

An evening in Chinatown wouldn’t be complete without a karaoke sing-off. Open from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., Marble Lane Club is the ideal destination for those who aren’t ready to call it a night. A stylish hotspot known for its chic decor and private rooms, the club offers an extensive song catalog of English, Mandarin, Cantonese and Korean hits. Its sleek interiors feature moody lighting, plush seating and a state-of-the-art sound system. Sip on creative, handcrafted cocktails — including lychee martinis and yuzu-infused spritzers — to elevate the experience and make sure to call ahead to snag a reservation.

                      — Daphne Zhu, Beauty & Style Editor

Contact Bella Simonte, Daphne Zhu, Grace Tan, Julia Kim and Lauren Ng at [email protected].

About the Contributors
Bella Simonte
Bella Simonte, Dining Editor
Bella Simonte is a sophomore majoring in media, culture and communication and minoring in French. She’s a transplant midwesterner, originally from Ann Arbor, MI, where she helped start her high school’s newspaper. She’s always down to try a new restaurant as long as she can be in bed by 10 p.m.
Daphne Zhu
Daphne Zhu, Beauty & Style Editor
Daphne Zhu is a first-year majoring in journalism and economics. She can be found shopping in SoHo, critiquing the latest runway shows and binging Gossip Girl.
Grace Tan
Grace Tan, Identity & Equity Editor
Grace Tan is a senior majoring in media, culture, and communication. Having grown up in Troy, Michigan and attending international school in Hangzhou, China she is sympathetic to others hailing from random cities. When not at WSN, you can find her shopping for overpriced vintage, trying new matcha drinks or traveling. Contact her @graacetan on Instagram and [email protected].
Julia Kim
Julia Kim, Deputy Culture Editor
Julia is a first-year studying journalism and gender & sexuality studies at the College of Arts & Science. Originally from Missouri, they can be found awaiting Han Kang’s latest novel, exploring art museums throughout New York City, rewatching their favorite Studio Ghibli movies and collecting CDs if their bank account allows it. You can find them on Instagram @jjulia.kim or email them at [email protected].
Lauren Ng
Lauren Ng, Culture Editor
Lauren Ng is a sophomore studying a fun combination of food studies, journalism, data science and public policy. Her hobbies include eating, browsing restaurant menus and reading and writing about food. When Lauren isn’t partaking in food-related activities, you can find her binging sitcoms, playing the drums and taking hip-hop dance classes back home in Los Angeles. Email her at [email protected] or contact her on Instagram @laurenn_nng.
Ethan Li
Ethan Li, Deputy Copy Chief
Ethan Li is a first-year in Liberal Studies. He dedicates much of his life to watching as many Broadway shows as possible. He can also be found watching movies with his AMC Stubs A-List membership, watching archival recordings at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts or watching Instagram reels. He likes watching things. You can find him on Instagram @eth4n.li and Letterboxd @ethli.