The perfect day in Chinatown

Food plays a central role in Manhattan’s Chinatown, much like in Chinese culture itself — street stands stacked with durian and persimmon, shops with roasted duck hanging behind glass windows and long lines of customers waiting for a pineapple pork bun all contribute to the unmistakable bustle of this nearly two-square-mile neighborhood. What began as a small ethnic enclave following an influx of Chinese immigrants in the mid-1800s is now a major destination for many New Yorkers. Despite the pressures of anti-Asian racism, gentrification and an aging population, Chinatown’s diverse community of more than 57,000 residents has persisted through generations — and continues to offer delicious bites on nearly every corner.

Canal Street | $

When you hop off the NQRW line at Canal Street, you’ll be on the outskirts of Chinatown — but just over a half-mile stroll down Canal Street and some of its cross-streets will bring you through many of the neighborhood’s storied shops. The Win Choy and Hung Kee Seafood Markets just past Baxter Street are go-tos for nearby residents, offering fresh ingredients at low prices. Grab a pastry from Fay Da Bakery to munch on as you peruse the nearby stationery and beauty stores. Next, take a quick detour down Mulberry Street to Yu & Me Books for a wide selection of books written by Asian and Asian American authors — the bookstore is also a block away from the porcelain goods shop Wing On Wo & Co., which opened its doors in 1925 and is Chinatown’s oldest business. Finally, walk a few minutes down Division Street to renowned tofu shop Fong On. While many diners might think of tofu as simply a vegetarian substitute for meat, many Chinese dishes highlight it as the star of the show. Fong On makes a variety of silky tofu puddings, both sweet and savory, along with sticky rice cakes and creamy, housemade soy milk.

— Lauren Ng, Culture Editor

Fu Zhou Wei Zhong Wei Jia Xiang Feng Wei | $

88 E. Broadway

In typical Chinatown fashion, you’ll have to do a little searching to find the last remaining restaurant in the largely abandoned East Broadway Mall. Tucked away in the depths of the shopping center is the brick-and-mortar Fu Zhou Wei Zhong Wei Jia Xiang Feng Wei. The limited-seating shop, located below the Manhattan Bridge, serves some of Chinatown’s best steamed dumplings. You’ll have to do a little metaphorical digging to find this stand, but you won’t have to deal with the traffic or noise of Chinatown. If you make the journey, reward yourself by indulging in $4 steamed dumplings and $6 noodle soup with taro and duck rice noodles. There’s a plethora of hidden gems in Chinatown, but this is the one place you can say you trekked underground to get them.

— Bella Simonte, Dining Editor

Columbus Park | Free

Mulberry, Baxter and Bayard Street

Before the food coma sets in, head over to Columbus Park to digest and people watch. Park attendees range from aunties and uncles playing mahjong to young children playing tag on the playground. The park’s several sports facilities, which include a soccer field and volleyball and basketball courts, are frequented by local residents — and if you’re looking to work some calories off from earlier in the day, parkgoers are very welcoming to newcomers. One of my favorite memories of college is playing a game of pickup volleyball with my friends and a group of local high schoolers, who destroyed us. A gathering place for locals and visitors alike, Columbus Park hosts a variety of organizations that you can try your hand at to get more involved in the community. For example, the Chinatown Basketball Club hosts weekly pickup games for people of all skill levels in the park.

— Grace Tan, Identity & Equity Editor

Tasty Hand-Pulled Noodles | $$

1 Doyers St.

Hidden at the end of a pedestrian-only road off of Pell Street, this no-frills establishment — one of Chinatown’s most popular spots — offers quick service and an extensive menu of dumplings and noodle dishes in a small, cozy shop. Per the restaurant’s name, I recommend choosing from its selection of noodle soups, all of which feature a rich umami broth, spinach and bok choy and addictively chewy hand-pulled noodles. These dishes pair perfectly with Tasty Hand-Pulled Noodles’ complementary cups of green tea — the only components you need to decide on are the style of noodle and the type of protein. Opt for the $14 fried tofu and vegetable noodle soup if you’re looking for a meat-free dish. Otherwise, order the $16.50 roast duck noodle soup, but be warned that, like at many traditional Chinese restaurants, actually getting to the meat requires a bit of navigation through bone.

— Julia Kim, Deputy Culture Editor

Marble Lane Club | $$

42 E. Broadway

An evening in Chinatown wouldn’t be complete without a karaoke sing-off. Open from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., Marble Lane Club is the ideal destination for those who aren’t ready to call it a night. A stylish hotspot known for its chic decor and private rooms, the club offers an extensive song catalog of English, Mandarin, Cantonese and Korean hits. Its sleek interiors feature moody lighting, plush seating and a state-of-the-art sound system. Sip on creative, handcrafted cocktails — including lychee martinis and yuzu-infused spritzers — to elevate the experience and make sure to call ahead to snag a reservation.

— Daphne Zhu, Beauty & Style Editor

