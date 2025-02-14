The perfect day in SoHo

You probably know SoHo for its vibrant art scene, designer stores and cast-iron architecture. While the neighborhood remains a cultural highlight of lower Manhattan for tourists and locals alike, its history is one shaped by gentrification, urban zoning laws and the rise of a burgeoning arts scene. From the mid-19th century, the neighborhood — which was formerly a hub of industrial manufacturing — became a red-light district, an artists’ escape and eventually the posh, fashion-billboard-dotted neighborhood it is today. Now, SoHo’s modern art galleries, small boutique shops and iconic restaurants represent something else entirely — a storied community whose diverse history reflects New York City culture at its peak. Here are the Culture Desk’s recommendations to experience all of the culture SoHo has to offer without breaking the bank.

Gabriela Ceballos | $$

120 Thompson St.

Take a friend to customize your own charm bracelets at Gabriela Ceballos, only a short walk south of Washington Square Park. While the store sells its own selection of jewelry, the extensive charm bar is why you should pay a visit. All necklace and bracelet chains start at $30, while each charm is priced at $8. The shop’s counters are completely covered by trays holding almost every charm imaginable to personalize your jewelry with — from tiny fruits and vegetables to golden clocks and keys to patterned hearts and alphabet letters. Gabriela Ceballos even carries a New York City collection that features charms such as a MetroCard, the Statue of Liberty and a Fifth Avenue street sign. Crafted from recyclable materials, this store’s high-quality jewelry is built to endure any sweat and resist tarnish. With no reservation required for parties under eight people, don’t be afraid to simply walk in and craft a lasting memento of your day in SoHo.

— Julia Kim, Deputy Culture Editor

Fanelli Cafe | $$

94 Prince St.

On the corner of Mercer Street and Prince Street, you’ll find flocks of Fendi-slinging models, B-tier celebrities holing up at The Mercer Hotel and SoHo hipsters eating burgers at Fanelli Cafe. Fanelli’s is a historic cafe — the second-oldest establishment in New York — and has remained unchanged since 1982. The cafe attracts everyone from The Box pregamers to long-time locals who all have one thing in common: the ability to down a plate full of french fries in peace. Instead of one standout item, Fanelli’s excels at any dish paired with fries — think burgers, croque monsieurs or BLT sandwiches. In the age of digital dining where QR code menus and ordering kiosks are common, the cafe has remained unfazed, which means that tables are walk-in only and you have to wait for them to call your name after being put on the waitlist.

— Bella Simonte, Dining Editor

Window Shopping on Wooster Street

Wooster Street

A day in SoHo would be incomplete without some retail therapy. Unfortunately, as college students, many of us aren’t able to drop thousands of dollars at the numerous luxury stores throughout the neighborhood. However, there are still a variety of ways to enjoy SoHo’s style without blowing through an entire paycheck. Gentle Monster, a South Korean eyewear brand, curates unique installations for an innovative in-store experience. Snap a selfie in a pair of sunglasses and admire the displays, which have previously included a giant pink unicorn and life-sized robots. Later, hop over next door to Byredo, a Swedish fragrance house known for its unisex scents and sleek, minimalist design — my personal favorite is Casablanca Lily. If you’re really itching to buy something, you can stop by some of the more affordable stores in the area, like Uniqlo, a Japanese brand known for its everyday basics, which is just a six-minute walk away.

— Grace Tan, Identity & Equity Editor

Thai Diner | $$

186 Mott St.

It’s hard to capture the essence of Thai Diner in words. The restaurant, which opened about a month before COVID-19 restrictions hit New York City, is ornately decorated from ceiling to floor — large golden chandeliers compliment retro wooden stools and an impressive semi-circular bar. The food, however, is unexpected, eclectic and bold. While the label of fusion food might diminish the restaurant’s strong Thai roots, its unapologetically modern items — think Thai Tea Babka French Toast and Thai Disco Fries — are some of the most fun foods in SoHo. For dinner, don’t miss the Stuffed Cabbage Tom Khaa and other house specialties, such as the decadent Lobster Omelette Chu Chee and the Coconut Chicken Thailandese, a take on the Italian chicken milanese. While Thai Diner does take reservations, aim for an early walk-in dinner to optimize your chances of a shorter wait and a longer meal.

— Lauren Ng, Culture Editor

Eden Gallery

470 Broome St.

Tucked in the heart of SoHo, a few blocks from Broome Street residence hall, Eden Gallery offers a post-dinner cultural fix that’s both vibrant and immersive. This contemporary art space blends high-energy visuals with an exclusive feel, making it the perfect place to wind down or spark conversation after an indulgent meal. Eden Gallery handpicks a roster of international artists such as Alec Monopoly, F&G and Yoel Benharrouche, whose works explode with color and movement. The collections range from 3D shadow boxes to Keith Haring-inspired sculptures. Whether you’re an art enthusiast or just looking for a sleek, stylish spot to explore, the gallery’s upscale atmosphere and free entry make it a standout destination in this artsy neighborhood.

— Daphne Zhu, Beauty & Style Editor

Contact Bella Simonte, Daphne Zhu, Grace Tan, Julia Kim and Lauren Ng at [email protected].