Your pen is more than just your pal

On a daily basis, each of us pulls out our writing utensil of choice to take notes in class. It seems like an ordinary decision, but it actually says a lot about who we are and the things we like.

Traditional No. 2 Pencil

You definitely believe you were born in the wrong generation. Even though technology exists, you try your best to never use it. Your pencil is always dull because sharpeners are literally going extinct. But that does not stop you from using it until there’s nothing but a nub left, and you will not feel one ounce of embarrassment digging for it in your bag. You have put this pencil through hell and back. Sometimes, you even like to walk with it right behind your right ear because you think it makes you look like a writer. You are definitely obsessed with classic literature; it’s the only genre you’ll ever read, and anything outside of that, like modern art, just doesn’t count as art to you. You’ll ramble on about Jean-Paul Sartre’s existentialist philosophy or William Shakespeare’s ability to transcend time, but you will never give an opinion on the newest season of “The Bachelor.”

Mechanical Pencil

You’re a little more adaptive to the changing of time, but there is still something that fascinates you about the scratching of lead on paper and a million eraser shreds covering the page — even though you can never completely wipe them off. You will always click your sparkly purple mechanical pencil in class, sending little pieces of lead flying across the room, but that doesn’t bother you. People will always be sure to ask you for a pencil, and chances are you have at least a hundred in your hefty pencil case — with assorted colors, of course. Sometimes, you can’t even decide which color to choose, but that just makes it more fun. You still like to embrace that little kid in you and think back to elementary school when the more colors you had, the cooler you were.

Black Pen

You live life on the edge, taking risks every day. You’re a student by day, crime fighter by night. You cannot erase any mistake you make on paper, so you just have to somehow make it work, and that’s what you love about it. The pen guides your art and gives it life. You secretly think you’re a little cooler than everyone who uses pencils because you are just so much more advanced. You might just be a film student, carrying a journal that everyone would consider to be messy, but you call it chic. You’re that friend who constantly quotes movies in conversations, expecting everyone to recognize the most niche scenes, but at least you’ll make sure to use layman’s terms so we can keep up. What makes you stand out is that you’re powerful and prepared for anything that comes your way.

Laptop

You’re an aspiring business owner, and there’s a high chance you go to the Stern School of Business. You type so fast that the whole class is deafened by the sound of keys clacking. You definitely have around 78 tabs open, but you will keep them open until the day you die. At least they are grouped and color coded. Honestly, no one knows how your computer hasn’t blown up. You walk around looking studious and educated, which is obviously the main goal. That computer is most likely coated in stickers from every store you’ve ever shopped at, but you say that it is just an extension of you. You might be doing some online shopping when lectures get a bit boring, but, at the end of the day, you have your life somewhat together.

iPad

You are the living, breathing definition of a clean girl. You work out at 6:30 a.m. You get your usual iced latte with oat milk at your local overpriced coffee shop. Sometimes, just to take it up a notch, you order a strawberry matcha latte that tastes like grass from Central Park, but you insist that it’s the best thing you’ve ever had. You’re sustainable, of course, and will never fail to mention it when someone asks why you use an iPad. You are up to date on all of the latest TikTok trends, including the viral slick-back bun that you suddenly live by. All of your notes are perfectly color coded, and your life is a Pinterest board. You’re a tad bit basic, but hey, everyone knows you’re the “it” girl.

