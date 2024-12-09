Crochet away the day with these 5 DIY gifts

I’m a big fan of picking up new hobbies, and this winter, my latest obsession is crocheting. There’s something uniquely satisfying about watching a pile of yarn gradually become something coherent and personal.

With the holiday season coming around, students are faced with the daunting task of choosing the perfect present to give on a college budget. But for those who are craft-inclined, here are some cute crochet items that you can make for your loved ones, only at the cost of some yarn and a bit of time.

Who doesn’t love a tiny cowboy hat? This pattern is great for anyone just starting out in crochet because it only requires knowledge of a few stitches and it has a bunch of free video tutorials up on YouTube. It’s a fun, silly item that isn’t time-consuming. Know anyone who’s dreamed of adorning a comically tiny cowboy hat? Well, this is the perfect gift for them. You can also turn it into a keychain by adding a cheap keyring from Amazon.

I personally can never have too many bags. I love matching them to different occasions or using them to complete my daily outfits. That’s what makes this drawstring bag craft a favorite of mine — it’s cute and versatile! It’s also one of the very first things I crocheted, so it’s very beginner-friendly. All you need are two different colors of yarn and some beads for the drawstrings for some extra customization. This is one of the simpler crochet bags you can make because it requires a few stitches and the pattern repeats itself so you won’t face many challenges while making it.

Coasters are the perfect stocking stuffer and come in all different shapes and designs — from stars and cats to granny square coasters, the possibilities are endless. It’s a really good beginner craft because it typically only requires one type of stitch. It’s practical, simple and gives you an excuse to remember to use a coaster by having it be cute, custom and handmade.

This craft is the perfect comforting companion in the wake of any finals-induced breakdowns. If you enjoy straying from tutorial instructions like I do, you may find a bit of difficulty making this more advanced craft — but the effort is worth the final product. For this craft, I used a bigger size hook and did a few extra rounds to make a more cuddly-looking frog, which is always a plus. Additionally, if you have any scrap yarn lying around, you can use this in place of buying stuffing.

This is the perfect thing to hang in your room, on your desk or anywhere that you feel would help liven up the space. It’s perfect for anyone looking for a natural vibe but lacking a green thumb. It also requires a bit more assembly and is likely the hardest option on this list, but worth every meticulous step. This design requires you to create the basket part of the plant separately, creating the base of the plant and leaves and then attaching it to the basket by sewing them together. It may seem like a lot of work, but trust me, the satisfaction when you see it all come together will make it well worth it.

