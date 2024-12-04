Every Greenwich Village resident should read these 4 newspapers

Local newspapers are the cornerstone of informed and engaged communities. They are often the most transparent and trustworthy news outlets, as they operate in service to their readers and maintain editorial independence. Unlike national media outlets, local journalists are active members of and are answerable to the communities they serve. They hold local government leaders accountable, build community by promoting events and highlight local successes and community struggles. They are often the only publications that consistently provide updates on local elections, city halls, schools and local businesses.

However, the state of local journalism is in crisis. Between 2004 and 2018, 1,779 U.S. papers either closed, merged or moved from daily to weekly publications. 2,900 communities have lost their local papers since 2005, and as local news disappears, the public becomes less informed. Shifting advertising models and purchases by Big Tech companies have caused significant financial strain on local publications that make it difficult to adequately staff local newsrooms. These closures lead to news deserts in many areas, which can have a devastating effect on civic life.

More than half of the remaining local newspapers are owned by private investment firms, who prioritize profit over sustainability and credibility. These owners have stripped away their resources, leaving their newsrooms unable to produce consistent, original reporting and cutting their political coverage. As local newspapers dissolve, people only have national news to look at for their information. Reliance on national news outlets removes us from local, everyday life and limits our access to fresh points of view and community-based stories.

It is important to stay updated on and support local news to help keep them afloat during this national crisis. Here are four newspapers you should read if you live in the Greenwich Village area.

The Village Voice was founded in 1955 and was the nation’s first alternative newsweekly. It is the recipient of three Pulitzer Prizes, the National Press Foundation Award and the George Polk Award. The Voice does investigative reporting and keeps a finger on the pulse of New York City’s entertainment culture through music, dance, film and theater reviews. Its site has been the recipient of both the National Press Foundation’s Online Journalism Award and the Editor & Publisher EPPY Award for Best Overall U.S. Weekly Online Newspaper. The Voice no longer publishes in print, but its online presence is still strong. They have a history of covering issues like LGBTQ+ rights, civil rights and city corruption.

The Villager is a weekly newspaper serving the downtown Manhattan community since 1933. Focusing on neighborhood news, local politics and small business profiles, this publication shines a light on individuals in the Greenwich Village community, covering the people’s side of the news. In addition to curating sports and entertainment guides for each borough, The Villager also reports on many topics affecting the daily lives of residents, such as zoning laws, affordable housing and local elections. The Villager is still available in print format.

The Gothamist is a New York City-focused blog operated by WNYC, a New York public radio station. They focus on local news coverage, events, food and culture. A “Forbes Favorite” and WIRED magazine’s Blog of the Year in 2007, The Gothamist’s coverage closely follows local and state politicians, along with changes in state funding and laws. They also deliver real-time updates on public transit and public health concerns. Producing both a podcast and a daily crossword, The Gothamist has a more witty and fun style and has amassed a loyal following among younger readers on social media.

El Diario Nueva York is the largest and oldest Spanish-language daily newspaper in the country. Established in 1913, it has long been a powerful voice for the city’s Latino community, covering local, national and international news with a special focus on Latin America and the Latino population. The publication also publishes entertainment, health, sports and human-interest pieces, making a wide range of stories accessible to non-native English speakers. They closely cover Mayor Eric Adams’ administration and policies, environmental issues affecting New Yorkers and local policy changes. El Diario is available both online and in print.

Supporting local newspapers is more important than ever. By subscribing, donating or just sharing and engaging with their content, we can all help make sure these local news sources remain accessible, independent and consistent.

Contact Mehr Kotval at [email protected].