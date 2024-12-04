Your December horoscope: Winter break projections

The holiday season is here! As we suffer through final papers and exams, all anyone can think about is the beautiful and oh-so-long winter break that awaits, along with the accompanying dreaded yet heavily awaited hometown visit. Whether your hometown is 15 minutes away or 15 hours away, it feels like an alternate universe compared to the silly purple school we attend.

Allow me to look into my magical snow globe and provide some less-than-professional predictions on your hometown visit.

Aries: March 21-April 19

When you visit home, your main goal is to hook up. You can skillfully pull anyone you put your mind to, whether it’s your ex-lover or that popular guy from high school who now coaches Little League. However, just because you can have anyone you want doesn’t mean you should. Focus your energy on pulling the perfect prospect — if someone doesn’t fit your standards, it’s best to keep it moving.

Try: Controlling yourself

Avoid: Settling

Taurus: April 20-May 20

You’ve been dreaming of going back home since the moment you left. You probably miss your family, but let’s be honest, you miss your bed more. All semester, you’ve longed for the soft, comforting embrace of your non-twin-size bed in your childhood room. Although curling up in your cushioned castle for the entire break is your ideal scenario, remember to occasionally spend time with your family and friends. Don’t spend your entire break sleeping, because before you know it, you’ll have to return to school.

Try: Social interaction

Avoid: Bed rotting

Gemini: May 21-June 21

Remember those 20 people from high school you promised to get drinks with upon your return home? Yeah, you and I both know that’s never gonna happen — you are a total flake. Try to actually make plans and see people instead of sitting in your childhood bedroom and overthinking everything that has ever happened to you.

Try: Interaction

Avoid: Reflection

Cancer: June 22-July 22

You probably call your mom or high school bestie at least once a day, so you’re obviously excited to go home. You are super relationship-oriented and rely on your loved ones for support. If you’re lucky enough to go home this holiday season, soak up every moment you can with those who bring you joy. Then, you’ll be able to return to NYU feeling refreshed and energized.

Try: Quality time

Avoid: Isolation

Leo: July 23-Aug. 22

You always expect to be treated like royalty, even at home. Just because you’re back from school doesn’t mean people are going to serve your every need. Make sure to help around the house, especially if you celebrate any holidays. Offer to make the mac ‘n’ cheese for dinner or pick up some wrapping paper for your parents — winter break isn’t an excuse to do nothing.

Try: Being humbled

Avoid: Entitlement

Virgo: Aug. 23-Sept. 21

You run your house like Carmy from “The Bear” runs his restaurant. As an intense perfectionist, when home, you make sure every present is wrapped meticulously and all the holiday cookies are artfully frosted. Although you are tightly wound, remember that break is a time to let go of the tension and relax. I know that’s a foreign concept to you, but I encourage you to take a chill pill. And, if you’re of age, maybe indulge in some — well, maybe several — festive cocktails.

Try: Taking it easy

Avoid: Micromanaging

Libra: Sept. 22-Oct. 23

As a fantastic gift giver, you strive to get every loved one the perfect holiday present. During winter break, you’re hitting up every mall and shop within a 50-mile radius to curate personalized presents for everyone on your list. You’ve sustained multiple paper cuts while wrapping gifts and have definitely endured heavy blows to your finances during holiday shopping. Remember, the best gifts are those that come from the heart — don’t break the bank.

Try: DIY-ing some presents

Avoid: Overspending

Scorpio: Oct. 24-Nov. 21

As a Scorpio, your instinct is to isolate yourself. Therefore, visiting your family can feel like personal hell. I encourage you to socialize with your family, no matter how annoying they may be. Try playing trivia with your siblings or doing a puzzle with your grandma. Honestly, it could be incredibly rewarding or annoying — either way, at least you can say you tried.

Try: Spending time with family

Avoid: Ignoring people you love

Sagittarius: Nov. 22-Dec. 21

It’s Sagittarius season! When you visit home, you are the family jester. While you’re always cracking jokes and keeping the mood fun, you sometimes struggle to censor yourself. Let’s be honest, family dinner may not be the time to joke about Grandma’s arthritis or point out that your cousin is a jobless loser. Sagittariuses often walk the line between being a rude bitch and a silly jokester — choose the latter.

Try: Reading the room

Avoid: Talking too much

Capricorn: Dec. 22-Jan. 19

For Capricorns, winter break seems like a good time to edit your four-year plan or get a head start on the upcoming semester. Basically, you will do literally anything but relax. Though I admire your work ethic, it’s called a break for a reason. Try closing your laptop and enjoying a holiday movie with your family or sipping hot cocoa with your friends — bonus points if you don’t mention work or school.

Try: Relaxing

Avoid: Working the break away

Aquarius: Jan. 20-Feb. 18

You’ve definitely committed to hanging out with your childhood friends over break. And unlike Geminis, you actually follow through. As someone who strives for deep connections, you prioritize fulfilling and stimulating conversations, especially when shared with your besties at brunch. However, be sure to balance seeing others and taking time for yourself — you process things better when you’re alone.

Try: Balance

Avoid: Too many meetups

Pisces: Feb. 19-March 20

You’re the type to come back to your hometown, drive around and wistfully think about the glory days of high school. You see yourself as a Hallmark movie protagonist — you know, the city girl who finds her true self in her hometown after connecting with her high school sweetheart? In reality, hooking up with your high school ex will not spark new connections, rather, it will remind you of how low your standards once were. Stop yearning for the past and think about the future, I promise it’s brighter.

Try: Looking forward

Avoid: Yearning

