Where to let loose without the booze

Finding nightlife without alcohol can be tricky in New York City. Especially as college students, it’s important to find time to escape our classrooms, dorms and library. Going to different spaces to socialize and disconnect from stressors is essential. Oftentimes, college students opt for places like bars or clubs where alcohol is the center of the night, but Manhattan nightlife is not just drinking alcohol at the closest bar. For art lovers, yogis and even those who want to ride a carousel, the city has a place for you to have a good time, without alcohol!

St. Marks Yoga

12 St. Marks Place

St. Marks Yoga — located in the heart of the East Village — is a peaceful escape in the city that never sleeps. In the evenings, this yoga studio lights candles and sages the studios for nighttime yoga. These $12 classes are offered at all levels, from beginner to advanced. If you aren’t in the mood to partake in the yoga poses, the studio also offers 75-minute breathwork classes. Sessions are offered throughout the evening, starting as late as 8:45 p.m. for night owls.

Webster Hall

125 E. 11th St.

Webster Hall, a music venue in the East Village, is booked with a variety of performances by a wide range of artists. It’s perfect for those who want to get a taste of what clubbing is like in New York City without the pressure of drinking. The modern space provides both dance nights and concerts where you can watch your favorite artist perform. This month, Webster Hall’s programming features Halloween-themed events, from parties and costume contests to live music performed by Broadway stars.

Happy Medium

49 Market St.

Happy Medium is an arts and crafts cafe located in the Two Bridges neighborhood. Designed for amateur adult crafters, the cafe encourages visitors to let their creativity shine and get messy, and it’s like being transported back to kindergarten. The cafe is open Thursday to Sunday from afternoon to night, which is perfect for those who have an itch to paint a mug on a random night. Don’t feel afraid to let your imagination run wild, and even meet other New York City locals. If clubbing isn’t your forte, maybe crafting is.

Blue Note

131 W. Third St.

Blue Note is one of those places where it feels like anything can happen — big artists like Stevie Wonder might make an appearance, or maybe an audience member will come up to the stage and improvise. This Greenwich Village jazz club honors the history of the genre, offering both vintage jazz performances as well as those from up-and-coming artists, featuring a variety of soul, R&B and funk music. A night out at Blue Note is sure to broaden your musical horizons.

Whitney Museum of American Art

99 Gansevoort St.

Every Friday night, the Whitney Museum of American Art stays open past their regular hours, providing free tickets for a late night of exhibitions, performances and more. With smaller crowds and prime views of the Jersey City skyline, this experience is arguably better than a daytime visit. After sundown, the Whitney’s enchanting lights make its avant-garde architecture stand out. The museum’s many observation decks offer different vantage points to admire the buildings along the Hudson River — the perfect spot for your next Instagram story.

Hekate Cafe & Elixir Lounge

167 Avenue B

Right off Tompkins Square Park is Hekate Cafe & Elixir Lounge, the best sober bar in America according to Time Out magazine. Hekate provides a whimsical and mysterious atmosphere to enjoy non-alcoholic drinks any day of the week. In a city known for its drinking culture and bar hopping, Hekate is a space to mingle over a tasty drink, but offers a unique peacefulness when you step through the doors. The coffee shop-like coziness, paired with the gothic mood lighting, creates the perfect ambience to sip and socialize.

Contact Luciana Vun and Caia Cupolo at [email protected].