The most flurry and wonderful time of the year

The NYU Inter-Residence Hall Council’s 16th annual Flurry ice skating event was a huge success on Monday, with the team offering free ice skating, cookie decorating, card decorating and a photo booth for students to enjoy.

With many students taking the night off from schoolwork at Central Park’s Wollman Rink, it was a great time to relax and rejuvenate after a stressful month of midterm exams and assignments.

The NYU figure skating and ice hockey team also made appearances, with the skating team performing to Kelly Clarkson’s version of “Run Run Rudolph.” Nostalgia was also in the air at the rink, with iconic songs such as Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time” and “Last Christmas” by Wham!, playing for students.

The rink was filled with hundreds of students and their friends taking pictures, sipping on hot cocoa and munching on delicious cookies in their own private tent illuminated with bright lights, as well as comfortable patio-style seating.

Students could sign cards for children with cancer, make donations to NYU’s 1831 Fund, and IRHC table were attendees could pick up Flurry stickers and beanies.

Although not all skaters were professionals, NYU students collectively gathered together to help each other out and make the event festive and supportive for all. With that being said, professional skaters didn’t hesitate to flaunt their skills and relevé across the ice too.

Sonia Bhojani, a sophomore at Tisch School of the Arts, felt that the event was “very communal and moralizing,” despite NYU’s reputation of not having enough school spirit. She also had suggestions for other fun IRHC events.

“Skating is fun, beach stuff is fun. Even if it’s wintery, I still think it’s a fun place to go,” Bhojani said. “Parks that are out of the way in the boroughs and not in Manhattan would also be fun.”

Valentina Valencia and Dylan Henschen, the co-vice presidents of events for NYU IRHC, hope to form a community through the hall council, get its name out there and allow students of all grades to come together through each event.

“I want students to be able to meet other students and for students to know what fun events are outside of the regular bounds of our school,” Henschen said.

The two also added how they hope to include more skating performances by famous celebrity ice skaters or hockey players for future Flurry events, and “to find more ways to surprise audiences,” according to Valencia.

The 2024 Flurry event truly brought joy, laughter and smiles to the NYU student community, which is what the holiday season is all about. With the warmth and positivity in the air, there is no doubt that future Flurry events will be just as enjoyable as this one.

