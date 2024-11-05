Your November horoscope: academic projections

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

A line of N.Y.P.D. officers form a barrier between pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protesters across the street from the encampment.
NYU says it practices ‘restraint’ from speaking on social and political matters
A sign that reads “VOTE HERE” and “VOTE AQUI” with a black arrow pointing towards a door.
NYU hosts 6 voting sites this election
A person wearing a red shirt that reads “U.A.W. Region 9A” carries a blue circular “U.A.W.” sign.
Contract faculty union concludes initial negotiations with administration
An audience sitting in rows of wooden desks attentively listening in a well-lit conference room with large windows in the background.
NYU, UC Berkeley activists criticize crackdown on free speech at college campuses
A computer with a purple N.Y.U. Albert notification screen on display.
Login delays no longer, following student backlash
A group of people stand on the sidewalk. They hold flyers, posters and a large sign stating “FLIP YOUR BALLOT OVER VOTE YES ON PROP #1.”
Students rally to expand anti-discrimination laws in New York
A graph comparing university ranking methedologies.
Why NYU’s spot in national rankings depends on who you ask
A hand holds a piece of paper up with the words “LANDMARK N.Y.E.E.I.!” written on it.
The fight to landmark the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
The exterior of 10 Astor Place.
NYU Marron Institute receives $20 million to help fund citywide sustainability goals
N.Y.U. Grossman School of Medicine building. It is a red brick building. People are walking outside the building and a large sign with “NYU Grossman School of Medicine'' is in the front.
How Langone’s drug education program is reaching citywide youth
A structure with draped white sheets that has the words “N.Y.U. FUNDS GENOCIDE” painted in black and red paint sits in the middle of a walkway with students confronting university staff.
Anti-Zionist Jewish group criticizes NYU ‘restrictions on movement’ at Gaza Solidarity Sukkah
(Danny Arensberg for WSN)
Jewish students set up Gaza Solidarity Sukkah in Schwartz Plaza
A police officer holds onto a metal barricade, blocking protesters holding Israeli flags from a space. A person in the foreground watches and the back of his jacket reads: “N.Y.P.D. COMMUNITY AFFAIRS.”
Zionist group accused of vandalism demands expulsion of NYU SJP
Protesters on one side of a street raise Palestinian flags and signs while protestors on the other side raise Israeli flags.
FSJP, NYU condemn ‘violence and vandalism’ from right-wing Zionist group
A large group of people sit on the large staircase inside the lobby of New York University’s Kimmel Center for University Life, with one person in the front row holding a sign with text “WOMAN LIFE FREEDOM” printed on it.
Students demand more from Hamilton on Iran demonstrations
The logo of New York University's Asian/Pacific/American Studies in white in the middle of leaves and flowers.
Asian/Pacific/American Studies major lacks adequate representation, students and faculty say
An exterior shot of the Bronfman Center. On the left is the entrance of the building with a New York University sign that reads “STILL REQUIRED FACE MASK.” On the right is a plaque that reads “New York University 7 The EDGAR M. BRONFMAN CENTER FOR JEWISH STUDENT LIFE”
NYU disputes failing grade on antisemitism report
Dr. Jonathan Haidt speaking in front of an audience with a presentation labeled “The Partisan Divide on Political Values Grows Even Wider” behind him.
Stern professor resigns from professional org. after refusing to write diversity statement
An illustration of a gray facade which reads “NYU School of Global Public Health”, with a purple banner that reads “NYU” on the right side, all against a pale background.
Women with disabilities more likely to report food insecurity, NYU study finds
A man posing in front of a white backdrop with the words “Beyond N.Y.U.” illustrated next to him.
Beyond NYU: From high school debate to the Broadway stage
A black and white image of a woman with the words “BEYOND N.Y.U.” illustrated next to her.
Beyond NYU: How a Tony Award-winning director took a passion for performance
A man wearing an all black outfit and a bright orange beanie watches a monitor. Behind him are crew members wearing black, one of whom is holding a camera.
Beyond NYU: From moviegoer to festival screener
A brunette girl wearing a white top smiling, standing against a green wall, with the words “BEYOND N.Y.U" illustrated next to her.
Beyond NYU: How a Gallatin alum built her brand up from flea markets to fashion shows
A man with his arms crossed smiles at the camera. To his left, “BEYOND N.Y.U.” is written in bold white text.
Beyond NYU: Taking mind control past ‘science fiction’ and into the world
Doctor Carl Zimmer speaks from the wooden podium in Hemmerdinger Hall. An audience sits in front of him. Behind him is a projector screen displaying two images.
How science journalists reported on the ‘story of our lifetime’
A man wearing a dotted tie, a white shirt and a black suit jacket speaks in an online conference session. Behind him are a bookshelf and five clocks displaying times in different time zones.
Minnesota prof criticizes public health response at COVID-19 lecture
An illustration of a COVID-19 vaccination card in the background with a half-full syringe on the left of the foreground and a bottle reading “COVID-19 VACCINE BOOSTER” on the right.
Most NYU students haven’t received the bivalent booster, WSN survey finds
A building which has NYU and NYU Steinhardt flags hoisted from a walls.
After one month of checking visitor vax cards, NYU gives up
Seven students wear masks while sitting at their desks in an NYU classroom. A professor sitting on a table listens to a student.
Immunocompromised students concerned following mask mandate removal
An illustration of a horoscope wheel with the word “NOV” in the center. Around the wheel are symbols of each zodiac sign, in front of leaves, coffee cups and textbooks.
Your November horoscope: academic projections
The brightly-lit interior of a store, with an order counter and electronic menu signs.
New eats near NYU: Global tea phenomenon HEYTEA arrives at Waverly Place
A residential area with white, structural buildings filled with square windows.
Say ‘bonjour’ to NYU Paris’ newest dorm
An illustration of a skeleton standing in front of the Washington Square Park arch.
Tales of a haunted campus
Sketches of multiple pairs of heels, including two sketches of a cap-toe heel, one sketch of a heeled loafers, one of a platform heel, two of a kitten heel, two of a platform sandal and one of heels with a criss-cross front.
The heels that heal
An illustration of a pink and purple runway with sparkles and flowers. In the middle is a girl with straight black hair wearing a black one-sleeved top with a mesh panel and a long skirt.
5 must-have going-out tops for any weekend plan
On a periwinkle background is a yellow raincoat in front of smaller versions of the coat in navy and yellow.
Raincoats that have a 100% chance of matching your style
On a dark blue background are three people wearing different styles of Uggs sitting, kneeling and standing.
These 5 Uggs are anything but uggly
A top-down view of a hexagonal bowl containing dark green vegetables, meat and other ingredients tossed together with a slice of bread on top.
5 salad bowls and $75 later, here’s what’s actually worth your money
Crates of bottled apple cider labeled “Migliorelli Farm” and “$6.00 ½ Gallon” in front of a crate of brussel sprouts.
These apple treats don’t fall far from the tree
Six brown cookies on a plate with Reese's peanut butter cups and candy corn on top mimicking a witch hat.
Trick or treat yourself with these DIY Halloween treats
A man smiling in a green varsity jacket while giving away a bowl of food.
Chef JJ Johnson throws the cookout to end all cookouts
An illustration of a pumpkin carved with the sacred syllable aum and lit from inside on top of a purple, orange and white flower shape. Around it are lit purple oil lamps and glowing lotus and elephant shapes.
Crossover of the year: Celebrating Halloween and Diwali in 2024
Women sitting in a lecture hall looking forward.
A woman in business school: Charisma, confusion and closure
An art installation of a large house sculptural structure, displayed in a gallery space with a descriptive panel on the wall that says “This will pass" by Dalila Sanabria.
Review: ‘This will pass’ promises hope through Latin American mythology and history
An exhibit featuring a bold yellow wall that says “Mexican Prints at the Vanguard” with the posters displayed on the wall in the background.
Finding Latin America in New York City’s art museums
An illustration of a taco fighting french fries boxing in a ring.
Ranked: Fast food near campus
Your November horoscope: academic projections

Yes, the stars can tell you if you’ll get that class in your Albert shopping cart.
Annie Emans, Beauty and Style Editor
November 5, 2024
Kiara Mujica
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)

Let’s face it — November sucks. Halloweekend has passed, and the holiday season — although actually close — seems further away than ever. Midterms, second midterms, finals preparation, internship applications and dreaded class selection all culminate into one emotionally harrowing month. 

Sometimes, when you feel absolutely directionless about school, it’s best to look at the stars. Although I am no astrologist, your zodiac sign reveals a lot about you. And, dear reader, you may not know me, but I know you better than you think. So get out your metaphorical telescopes and let’s see what space has to say about your academic journey this month.

Aries: March 21-April 19

Look, I know getting into a fight with your teacher assistant over a test score sounds appealing, but let’s take a step back. You’re ferocious, bold and sometimes a little too passionate, but it’s OK to accept a B+ even when you’ve deemed yourself deserving of top-of-class status. I will say, you are going to be an absolute beast when it comes to class selection this year, with reflexes only comparable to a millennial woman securing Taylor Swift tickets.  

Try: Losing 

Avoid: Arguing with professors

Taurus: April 20-May 20

You’re the most grounded of the signs, meaning you’re going to stay calm and collected even as finals are approaching at full force. But you and I both know this chill facade is a bit of an act — there’s no way you haven’t freaked out about at least one assignment this semester. You may be an introvert, but if you’re feeling the heat, reach out to friends and family for support.

Try: Asking for help

Avoid: Bottling emotions

Gemini: May 21-June 21

You’re a workaholic. Always taking on extra projects and assignments, you stand out during this time of academic stress. However, this tendency can make you a little less personable, moody or erratic. Just because you are capable of taking on five different tasks, doesn’t mean you should. Maybe, instead of taking another leadership role in the club you can’t even remember why you signed up for, take care of yourself. And while you’re at it, maybe be a little kinder to your friends — you are, after all, notorious for being a little evil. 

Try: Choosing kindness

Avoid: Too many commitments 

Cancer: June 22-July 22

Let me guess: you’ve cried a lot these past few weeks. I encourage you to stop taking things too personally. Just because a professor forgot to respond to your email doesn’t mean they hate your guts. Just because you got a C on one midterm doesn’t mean you’ll be exiled from the academic and professional world. There is life outside of school, or so I’ve heard, and this is just one rough month in your beautiful, albeit very emotional, life. 

Try: Feeling unbridled joy

Avoid: Spiraling

Leo: July 23-Aug. 22

You need to stop craving academic validation. I hate to break it to you, but nobody cares that you got the best grade in the class. Do you want a cookie? In all seriousness, I get it. As a Leo, you are constantly fighting the urge to make everything about yourself. Just remember, everyone here is stressed out, and at the end of the day, school isn’t a competition. 

Try: Finding internal validation

Avoid: Bragging

Virgo: Aug. 23-Sept. 21

You are locked in on your studies, with a level of focus only comparable to Stephen Nedoroscik solving a Rubix cube. But, you get too caught up on little details, which has been your downfall. Instead of just turning in that big paper, you stare at it for hours, picking it apart and ultimately, making it worse. I’m here to tell you that it’s okay to make a spelling error or use the wrong punctuation. Instead of freaking out, drink some chamomile tea and take a nap.

Try: Chilling out

Avoid: Overanalyzing

Libra: Sept. 22-Oct. 23

Can you make a decision about anything? Sorry, that was aggressive, but your indecisive nature makes you a ticking time bomb during times of academic stress. Instead of studying, you sit and stare at your to-do list, trying to figure out if you should start studying for that exam or write that paper first. And I know class selection must be horrible for you right now, as you can’t even pick a major due to your 55 different interests.

Try: Focusing

Avoid: Being choice-paralyzed

Scorpio: Oct. 24-Nov. 21

First of all, happy early or late birthday! Second of all, you are an academic weapon. For test prep, you’re probably sitting in the corner of your dark study, writing out notes for your literature class with a quill pen — so dark, so mysterious. You study like a vampire in your solitary cave with nothing but silence to accompany you. Well, I hate to break it to you, but you need to go outside. Please, for the love of God, go for a walk and grab some coffee or something — thank me later.

Try: Touching grass

Avoid: Solitude 

Sagittarius: Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Where are my fellow Sagittarians at? Get ready to be read for filth. You need to commit to something. Making a to-do list is not the same thing as doing homework, and you can’t check something off your list that you haven’t already finished. Stop procrastinating and put down the energy drinks — you have more than enough vibrance without them. But, even though you stress everyone out, you always manage to get your work done, and that, my friend, is a skill only few possess.

Try: Following through

Avoid: Distractions

Capricorn: Dec. 22-Jan. 19

I feel like you’ve been a little judgemental. Before you get angry, let me explain. You are ambitious, accomplished, intelligent — a go-getter who will stop at nothing to get what you want. But, what you fail to recognize is that not everyone cares as much as you do. It’s okay if your classmate doesn’t want to study for eight hours straight with you, or if your friend is putting off an assignment. At the end of the day, it’s really not your problem.

Try: Worrying about yourself

Avoid: Telling people what to do

Aquarius: Jan. 20-Feb. 18

You focus on the big picture, like getting good grades or having the perfect class schedule. However, when it comes to focusing on the little things, you crash and burn. Have you ever tried to have a casual conversation with your professor or classmates? Sometimes genuine connection with peers and professors can be just as rewarding as a pretty report card. If you keep looking too far ahead, you’re going to miss out on all the opportunities that you have right now.

Try: Enjoying the little things

Avoid: Thinking too much

Pisces: Feb. 19-March 20

You soak up everyone’s stress, making you a giant ball of chaos. It’s great to be an empath, but empathy has its limits. Your ability to feel so deeply causes you to turn to escapism as a crutch, and you find yourself doodling or dreaming up a new TV pilot instead of submitting your final project. You need to stay grounded unless you want to experience a catastrophic crashout in the library at 3 a.m.

Try: Protecting your energy

Avoid: Falling off the handle

Contact Annie Emans at [email protected].

About the Contributors
Annie Emans
Annie Emans, Beauty & Style Editor
Annie Emans is a sophomore majoring in journalism and history. Her hobbies include laughing at her own jokes, obsessing over "Dance Moms" and finding new things to complain about. You can find her downing Red Bulls in the WSN office, perusing Etsy to add to her ring collection or on Instagram @annieeonetwothree.
Kiara Mujica
Kiara Mujica, Illustration Editor
Kiara Mujica is a sophomore majoring in advertising, public relations and visual media at the Galllatin School of Individualized Study. A New York City native, she has a special place in her heart for her family, friends, all things artsy and her three dogs. In her free time shes probably checking her horoscope, lighting a candle and watching rom-coms. Follow up with her @muji.kiara on instagram or email at [email protected]!