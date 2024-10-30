Drag your friends to these drag queen shows

Did midterms leave you completely exhausted? Well, I’ve got the perfect remedy to breathe some life into you: drag queen shows.

New York City is considered one of the drag queen capitals of the world with a sprawling live entertainment scene. From theater acts to dance-offs to lip-syncing, drag queens know how to put on performances that are sure to spice up your night. Invite some friends — or not, going solo can never go wrong — and be ready to sashay away to these venues and immerse yourself in the true New York City drag experience.

674 Ninth Ave.

A classic variety show never goes out of style, and what better place to watch one than at Hell’s Kitchen’s newest gay bar and club. “Unhinged” is hosted every Tuesday at 7 p.m. by the electrifying Svetlana Stoli and features a variety of acts, including multilingual lip-syncing and improv from some of Stoli’s friends.

The show begins with a one-hour-long happy hour set by DJ Ickarus, setting the stage for showtime at 8 p.m. In the two hours of totally unhinged performance, Stoli performs hilarious parodies to audience song requests in stunning costumes and extravagant wigs. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis with no cover charge — though there is a two-drink minimum at the bar. Reserved seats are also available for $7.18 each throughout November.

75 Manhattan W. Plaza & 570 10th Ave.

Held at the Midnight Theatre on Saturdays and the Green Fig restaurant on the fourth floor of YOTEL New York Times Square on Sundays, these shows are perfect for those who love a drag show but prefer to catch a matinee. First established in the East Village in 1993, Lucky Cheng’s is historically known for hosting Asian drag queens and hiring transgender women for their staff. The spot has even welcomed celebrity visits from Lady Gaga to Leonardo DiCaprio. Now based in the Theater District, Lucky Cheng’s continues to serve a one-of-a-kind drag-dining experience for all occasions.

Doors open at 1 p.m., with brunch orders taken by Lucky Cheng’s fabulous drag queens, leading into an exhilarating show where guests even have the chance to win prizes. General admission is available to guests 18 and older, with prices ranging from $25 to $27 depending on the day. For those seeking an upgraded seating experience, VIP admission offers enhanced seating. A minimum $45 to $49 brunch order is also required — while a little pricey, Sundays include bottomless mimosas.

697 10th Ave.

Broadway Mondays are an ideal way to start the week if you like theater and want to forget about the stresses of your day job. The show is held at the Hardware Bar in Hell’s Kitchen every Monday at 8 p.m. and is hosted by the Glam Award-winning Jacklynn Hyde and national pageant titleholder Holly Box-Springs.

The show features a jukebox-like musical with live tunes, lip-syncing and lots of dancing. Make sure to arrive on time so as not to miss out on the back-to-back performances of the two iconic drag queens! There’s no cover charge and the bar offers a wide selection of drinks to keep you happy and warm throughout the dazzling night.

859 Ninth Ave.

Held at the Rise Bar — a popular gay bar known for its regular drag shows — the two-time Glam Award-winning Paige Turner hosts a rowdy bingo night every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., featuring a night full of games, food and drinks. The bingo games are free to play with a chance to win prizes and interact with Turner herself.

If you can’t attend Turner’s bingo nights, the Rise Bar always offers an extensive list of drag performances throughout the week, varying in their different themes and performers.

