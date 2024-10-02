Review: How a New York City museum highlights the rise of skate culture

Skateboarding is omnipresent. From parks and curbs to parking lots and malls, skate culture knows no bounds — but what about museums?

“Recording the Ride: The Rise of Street-Style Skate Videos,” now on display at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, showcases original VHS mixtapes and unseen archival footage that depicts the rise of skate culture in the United States during the late 20th century. The exhibition — open through Jan. 26, 2025 — highlights how skate culture captivated a generation in a pre-internet era and inspired people to reject mainstream norms and vibrantly embrace nonconformity.

“Rising from the roots of the mid-1980s classics, 1990s skate videos refined and cemented an aesthetic that remains foundational to this day,” guest curator Jacob Rosenberg said in a press release. “It’s long overdue for this rich form of cultural and artistic documentation to be explored and presented by a museum.”

The affordability of the new VHS cameras in the 1980s eliminated the barrier to entry for young skateboarding enthusiasts, who chronicled their movements and utilized filmmaking as a form of creative expression to display their personalities. The fisheye lens, which features an ultra-wide angle, created a panoramic viewpoint — capturing the sense of community among this cohort and inviting viewers into this world.

The exhibit honors the late Mike Ternasky, celebrating the former professional skateboarder’s legacy within the skateboarding community. Ternasky founded the skate company Plan B Skateboards in the early ’90s. Inspired by the 1992 men’s Olympic basketball team — nicknamed the Dream Team — Ternasky assembled a superteam of his own, featuring the most talented and influential professional skateboarders to demo his high-quality decks and colorful boards. Dominating the X Games and various other competitions, Plan B quickly became recognizable among skateboarders. Later in 1992, Ternasky released “The Questionable Video,” a nearly hourlong VHS skate film showing the flair and innovation of the five Plan B members. “Questionable” incorporates songs from the Beastie Boys, The Doors and Louis Armstrong. Its eccentric soundtrack helped cement the tape as one of the most groundbreaking skate films ever produced.