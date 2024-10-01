Green getaways around NYU

If you’re searching for a peaceful place without straying too far from campus, look no further. The NYU area has more green spaces beyond the hustle and bustle of Washington Square Park. So, if you’re looking for a scenic picnic location or a pocket of greenery hidden within the city, you’re in luck — your perfect green haven might be closer than you think. Here is a list of five beautiful community gardens or parks for you to visit before the doom and gloom of winter sets in.

Sasaki Garden

Washington Square Village

Nestled between Bobst Library and the Mercer Playground, Sasaki Garden is the perfect hidden gem in the middle of the NYU campus. With squares of gorgeous flowers and 12 major trees — from the white pine to the weeping willow — this is a spot to enjoy a meal or a moment of peace. Named after Hideo Sasaki, one of the landscape architects who designed the park, it feels like a private oasis away from the busy main streets. What’s more, it has a beautiful fountain at its center and plenty of seating if you want to take your study session or coffee outdoors.

Jefferson Market Garden

10 Greenwich Ave.

This Victorian-style garden, with its wide array of colorful tulips and greenery, is like a smaller version of the Brooklyn Botanical Garden. Its thin black fence and stone paths among perfectly trimmed hedges are like fragments of a fairytale, and it is maintained by volunteers year-round. The garden is home to beautiful wildlife like blue jays and butterflies. The park even holds events such as musical performances throughout the year.

The garden has a fascinating history, having been a women’s prison until 1971. While it was considered a modern and well-functioning institution, it was demolished after it was exposed for abusing its inmates. The garden was then built in its place, with benches nestled between trees and large stretches of grass, it is a great spot to sit among nature. And the best part? It’s only a five-minute walk from campus.

Elizabeth Street Garden

Elizabeth Street

A short 15-minute walk from Washington Square Park, and hidden among the streets of Little Italy and SoHo, lies another gem — the Elizabeth Street Garden. This garden has a rich 200-year history and was a neglected junkyard until it was transformed into the beautiful public space it is today. It is intricately designed with neoclassical stone statues and sphinxes that transport you to a different era, starkly contrasting New York City’s modern architecture.

The park is pet-friendly, with plenty of seating scattered throughout. While it gets busy during the week, it maintains a cozy and intimate feel. Regular yoga classes, outdoor movie screenings and poetry readings are also held courtesy of the volunteers who manage the garden. There is a current initiative to save the garden from developers looking to demolish it — so try to stop by before it’s gone.

Hudson River Park

61 Chelsea Piers

Have you ever wondered where survivors of the Titanic reached shore? It turns out it was at Hudson River Park — a beautiful destination just 20 minutes from the NYU campus! This park is the second largest in Manhattan after Central Park and is an incredible destination for tourists, locals and fitness enthusiasts alike. The long pathway by the water is perfect for runs, scenic walks or a bike ride.

The park offers water-related activities like rowing, sailing and kayaking. It also includes tennis courts, a basketball court, a playground, skateparks and restaurants. Stop by in the evenings for a picnic or coffee and enjoy the breathtaking sunset views over the water.

Tompkins Square Park

10th St.

Last but not least, Tompkins Square Park — a 17-minute walk from campus — is like a smaller version of Washington Square Park. The park includes playgrounds, a handball court, chess tables and a dog park, making it a great spot to people-watch. Unlike the busy Washington Square, Tompkins Square is filled with locals and has a quieter atmosphere.

Over the years, the park has become a hub for local musicians, artists and skaters. It hosts annual music festivals, and people often hold mini-concerts. On the next warm day, grab a bite from Tompkins Square Bagels or stop by the Tompkins Square Greenmarket for fresh fruit and enjoy a scenic picnic in this beautiful spot.

Whether you’re a seasoned New Yorker or are new to the city, we should all be a little weary of the winter blues. The time will come for us to spend evenings in bed in the warmth and comfort of our rooms. But, for now, take advantage of one of the green spaces on this list, soak up the last of the summer sun — and touch some grass!

