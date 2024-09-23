Capture your semester with these four digicams

I hate the iPhone camera. With its weird, automatic settings that make photos look duller or the exposure button that makes everything grainy, the iPhone camera is a photographer’s worst nightmare. It may be good for taking a quick picture of a lecture slide, but for those aesthetic, Instagram-worthy photos, there’s the digicam.

Digital cameras, or digicams, have been all the rage recently. They’re cute, portable and have the ability to take higher-quality photos. They’re nostalgic with a film-like aesthetic while still having the clarity and ease of a point-and-shoot camera. Whether you’re looking for a way to up your Instagram game, or you just love a vintage aesthetic, here are a few digital cameras to get you started.

The Ol’ Reliable : Kodak PixPro FZ45 $89.99

The Kodak PixPro FZ45 will never do you wrong. If it were a flavor of ice cream, it would be vanilla. If it were a shoe, it would be a sneaker. It is the platonic ideal of a digital camera. With its compact design and intuitive, easy-to-use features, you can take the FZ45 anywhere and take a picture of anything. It runs on two AA batteries, so you don’t have to stress about charging your camera battery before a night out or a picnic in Washington Square Park. With a lightweight feel, the FZ45 will always have your back without hurting it. The photo quality is clear while still giving a nostalgic look to your pictures. If you’re in the market for a trusty camera accessible to anyone, the Kodak PixPro FZ45 might be for you.

The It Camera : Lola Digital Camera $109

The Lola Digital Camera may be the most expensive on this list, but boy, does it deliver. The body of the camera is adorable and aesthetically pleasing while still being small enough to carry in your purse or pocket. Inspired by the look of 2000s technology, the Lola will have all of your friends begging you to tell them where it’s from. The camera provides a warm and retro hue to photos, transforming your typical Central Park picture into a work of art that’s worthy of a spot on your Instagram feed.

The Budget Baddie : Camkory Digital Camera $49.99

If you’re looking for a quick fix for your digicam needs, the Camkory Digital Camera is for you. This no-frills camera is straightforward and easy to use, perfect for a beginner. The photo quality is decent, but it certainly is not the same as a professional Canon camera. However, if you’re someone who just wants a digital camera to casually capture memories with your friends or that pretty flower you found on your way back from class, the Camkory is your new best friend. The quality of photos is nostalgically reminiscent of a home-video camcorder. For a comparably lower price of $49.99, the Camkory is a simply yet reliable digital camera for your everyday needs.

The Skeptic : Polaroid IS048 Digital Camera $39.99

Let’s be real. As a college student operating on a tight budget, buying a camera might not be on the top of your spending list. However, if you are looking to dip your toe into the digicam world at a fairly reasonable price, the Polaroid IS048 Digital Camera does the job. It is user-friendly and extremely durable, so don’t worry if you just want to toss it in the bottom of your backpack. It runs on two AAA batteries, but one complaint of reviewers is that its battery runs out fairly quickly, so maybe don’t use it for hours at a time. For the price, the Polaroid IS048 is a suitable and affordable option to hop on the digicam train.

If you’re looking to save some extra cash, many of these cameras can be found used at a reduced price on Ebay. For the brave souls willing to test their luck in the Ebay arena, remember to go in knowing what you want and always research your seller and the state of the product you’re purchasing. Whether you purchase these products new or used, pick the digicam that fits best into your lifestyle — and most importantly, have fun!

