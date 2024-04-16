Gatekept NYU courses to enroll in this fall

Class registration is once again upon us, prompting nervous students to put dozens of courses in their Albert shopping carts for fear that the classes they need to take might fill up before they can enroll. But for those among you with a more relaxed schedule for the coming semester, there are a few gems among NYU courses that will let you explore new or existing hobbies while earning the credits you need to graduate.

Here’s a list of unique and underrated classes to add to your schedule over the next couple of days.

MPAJZ-UE 41 Guitar (Group) for Non-Majors

School: Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development

Prerequisites: None

Times: Mondays from 6:10 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 181 Mercer St.

Learning to play an instrument requires lots of time and practice, which sometimes prevents college students from pursuing musical mastery. However, Guitar (Group) for Non-Majors, a two-credit Steinhardt class, allows students to improve their guitar skills at the beginner level and in a group setting. This once-per-week class might just give you the motivation to finally invest in a guitar and live out your fire escape musician dreams.

IDSEM-UG 1873 Jane Austen in the 21st Century: The Novels and Their Afterlife

School: Gallatin School of Individualized Study

Prerequisites: None

Times: Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. at 60 Fifth Ave.

If you’re tired of watching the 2005 Pride And Prejudice film and want to take a more nuanced approach to Jane Austen’s work, this class is for you. This four-credit Gallatin interdisciplinary seminar will allow you to delve deep into Austen’s famous novels, exploring topics such as feminism, politics and narrative techniques from an interdisciplinary lens, all while learning more about Austen as a person and writer.

OART-UT 140 Film: A Transformative Process, a Vision Beyond Technology

School: Tisch School of the Arts

Prerequisites: None

Times: Thursdays from 4:55 p.m. to 7:35 p.m. at 721 Broadway

Consider your favorite movie and what draws you to it — whether it’s the visuals, the craftsmanship or the storyline. A Transformative Process, a Vision Beyond Technology is a Tisch four-credit course that teaches students about adapting technology to filmmaking in creative ways. If you’re a student passionate about film, this class will give you the opportunity to reflect on how recent developments can help make the pictures you love even better.

MULT-UB 301 The Startup Lab

School: Stern School Of Business

Prerequisites: Sophomore standing or higher

Times: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Tisch Hall

If you ever considered launching your own startup, this three-credit class at Stern teaches you about all the practical know-how’s of entrepreneurship. Focusing on venture creation, students will learn how to iterate their product to meet market demands, compete with sellers and create a feasible business model.

DM-UY 1133 Creative Coding

School: Tandon School of Engineering

Prerequisites: Department consent required

Times: Different sessions are available at 370 Jay St.

Interested in the intersection of art and technology? This three-credit course helps students learn to transform coding into a creative medium. Students will be taught to read and write code to create event-driven, object-oriented, graphically interesting user experiences. If you want a command over aesthetics in addition to functionality, this class is a good fit for you.

Honorary Mention: CAMS-UA 147 Love Actually

School: College of Arts & Science

Prerequisites: None

Times: Different sessions are available at multiple locations

You don’t need to wait for Valentine’s Day to enroll in this course. Love Actually, a four-credit class, explores the concept of love and intimacy through neurobiological, cultural and social lenses. No matter what your relationship status is, you can learn how love benefits psychological well-being and evolves over time. Through exams and projects, this class will give you a new perspective on love.

