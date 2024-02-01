More than Core: How language courses can go beyond the requirement

Across universities, world language often finds its way into Core programs. Especially in a multicultural place like New York City, the subject is particularly applicable. While most NYU students take language classes as needed to fulfill course requirements, some choose to pursue coursework beyond the necessary eight to 16 credits, depending on school and major.

Driven by a passion for language learning, these students typically end up tacking on a minor or double major in a world language. Though their language coursework may diverge from their primary area of study, in many cases it serves as the perfect complement.

Korean (한국어)

For CAS junior Christine Lee, who is studying public policy and is interested in United States-Korean international relations, taking Korean at NYU has served as a key stepping stone in her studies. In her language classes, Lee appreciated how lessons were geared toward expanding vocabulary and real-world application.

“It made me more curious,” Lee said. “This class really pushed me to practice outside of the classroom.”

Lee grew up in a Korean household and considered herself at a conversational level in the language before taking Advanced Korean II at NYU. The payoff was substantial, elevating her confidence in speaking the language.

“Even my grandparents back home were like, ‘Oh wow your Korean’s improved a lot,’ and I felt it too,” Lee said.

Lee’s classroom experience with Korean not only improved her understanding of the language, but also helped her to reflect on her means of self-expression.

“When I talk in Korean with somebody, it’s a different connection than in English,” Lee said. “Even those in my class, it was a different kind of friendship than those that I didn’t speak Korean with.”

French (Français)

Like Lee, CAS senior Lina Habba also enjoys the connections she made in her language classes. In college, where it’s easy to surround yourself only with those of similar interests, Habba appreciates the diversity of backgrounds that language courses attract.

“You could have pre-med, pre-law, computer science students or those who are pursuing French as a career,” she said. “It’s been really positive for me speaking to that diverse group of students.”

With her family being from Morocco — a country where French is widely spoken — Habba was motivated to take French in high school, where she was first introduced to the language. After studying abroad in Paris during her sophomore year, she decided to add the language as a second major. With her primary major in global public health and a concentration in biology, Habba feels her language classes are a breath of fresh air and a welcome departure from crowded 200-person lectures.

“All of the language classes at NYU that I’ve taken have been really small class sizes, between 10 to 20 people, so you feel encouraged to participate and talk with your peers,” Habba said. “I just really like the balance of having my STEM classes and then something completely different.”

Since returning from Paris, Habba has taken numerous advanced French courses, covering topics ranging from spoken French to phonetics. Her language-related coursework has not only broadened her understanding of French, but helped to solidify a genuine enjoyment for language learning.

“It’s been really cool not just learning the language itself but learning about French culture or French history,” she said. “You’re learning new things and new perspectives.”

Spanish (Español)

For SPS senior and Leadership and Management Studies major Sangeetha Lewkebandara, who decided to minor in Spanish after studying it in high school, speaking to various Spanish professors has expanded her prior understanding of the language.

“I like just having professors from different Spanish-speaking countries,” she said. “It’s interesting to hear their own perspective on the language and their own experience, and how that influences how they teach the coursework.”

Last semester, after taking Advanced Spanish Conversation, Lewkebandara felt an increase in confidence when speaking the language in day-to-day encounters. She recounted a story from when she was back home at a doctor’s office in Texas and was able to translate for a woman in the waiting area.

“I’d never been able to do that. I would say my knowledge was just vocab,” Lewkebandara said. “It’s just becoming more ingrained in me.”

The daughter of immigrant parents from Sri Lanka, Lewkebandara grew up speaking both English and Sinhala, instilling the value of learning languages in her at an early age. She cites her father, who knows roughly nine languages, as a key influence in her language-learning journey.

Now that she is studying leadership and management with a concentration in international business, Lewkebandara views Spanish — and language learning more generally — as instrumental to her career goals.

“It’s important, no matter what field you’re in, to be able to communicate with people,” Lewkebandara said.

