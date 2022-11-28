Waking up to big branded balloons on Thanksgiving Day

When your friends are traveling or going home for the holiday, the best thing left to do in the city on Thanksgiving is to attend the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The annual parade has become a staple of New York Thanksgiving celebrations, attracting thousands of New Yorkers to the avenues in Midtown Manhattan. To the newcomers, the parade is one of the city’s special sights. Here is the parade seen from the lens of first-year international student Augustin Langlet.