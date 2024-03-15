More than Manhattan: 4 must-see spots to visit this spring break

If spring break has quickly sprung up on you, don’t worry — New York City offers more than enough to see and explore over the next week.

Despite Manhattan being a hub for a variety of activities and marvelous sights, it provides just a fraction of what you can see and do. From unconventional or underrated museums to rooftop bars, this list has everything you need beyond the borough to make your spring break exquisite.

Totten Ave. and 15 Road, Queens

If you’re looking for a unique blend of history and adventure, explore Fort Totten Park, a preserved Civil War fortress in Queens. Delve into U.S. military history while admiring its waterfront view of Long Island Sound. The fortress was constructed in 1862 as part of the sea coast defense to protect the East River. Plus, there are free tours at the site granting you a fun learning experience, as well as the best access to life-size replicas of cannons you can encounter up close.

4500 Arthur Kill Road, Staten Island

For those into haunted places and true crime, prepare to be spooked at the Kreischer Mansion. Constructed in 1885, this Victorian-style home has more than a century of eerie stories to tell. Since Balthasar Kreischer, the house’s owner, died in 1886, the mansion is believed to be the site of numerous murders and suicides, as well as much paranormal activity. If you can brave it, the house offers a fascinatingly spooky experience for all.

602 Surf Ave., Brooklyn

Believe it or not, you can actually see penguins in New York City. Adjacent to Coney Island Beach is the New York Aquarium, which boasts being the “oldest continually running aquarium in the United States.” Discover a world under the sea as you take a stroll through the aquarium’s shark tunnel, while zebra sharks swim directly over you. If you’re looking for something more interactive, book a wildlife encounter to get close to the penguins and sea lions, or hold a horseshoe crab at the touch pool. The aquarium also offers daily exhibit chats, during which you can learn about the facility’s marine life conservation efforts and animal care practices.

Corbin Place to West 37th St., Brooklyn

There’s no better way to welcome the warm weather than grabbing a hot dog and soaking up the sun on the boardwalk. Known as The Birthplace of the Amusement Park, Coney Island has welcomed city-goers to its seaside park for over a century. With an array of thrilling rides in its amusement park, fun live music offerings and beach access, there’s something for everyone. If roller coasters and go-karts aren’t your thing, pick up a legendary Nathan’s Famous hot dog or wind down with a chilled drink at Ruby’s Bar & Grill. With nearly a dozen stores, you can shop until you drop for swimwear and souvenirs.

