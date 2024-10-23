Review: ‘What About Age?’ draws attention to ageism

Many of us associate aging with the looming threat to physical beauty, often in the form of wrinkles or sagging skin. Older people are often pitied, as modern society has taught people to believe that physical and intellectual worth have a time limit. However, these ageist stereotypes are increasingly being challenged through various mediums, one of which is art.

“What About Age?” is the latest art installation at the Kimmel Windows, a space for NYU students and faculty to share their work along the west side of the Kimmel Center for University Life on LaGuardia Place. Curator Stacey Gordon, NYU’s program director of next phase adult caregiving and retirement for the work life office, told WSN that she is motivated “to have a conversation, to engage with people about what it means to grow older and why it’s so difficult for people.”

This exhibition focuses on ageism and its prevalence in daily life through drawings by writer and illustrator Aubrey Hirsch — known for her work exploring gender equality and advocating for marginalized communities. The drawings in this collection mirror the graphic art of comic books incorporating text bubbles and panels, and serve to “transform collective views about aging and cultivate age-positivity for all people of all ages.”

The window “Ageism & Women’s Work” explores how ageism disproportionately affects women, especially those in marginalized communities. This social issue is reflected in the window’s drawing, where an older woman stands beside 10 dominoes, and she is overwhelmed while navigating the challenges of caring for her mother while juggling the costs of daycare, rent and constant job rejections. Each domino features a question that criticizes the ageist system such as “Where is MY safety net?” The repetition of the capitalized word underscores her frustration, especially when she exclaims, “Daycare costs HOW much?” By questioning these inequities, viewers can question the underlying reasons for these inequities, marking a step in the right direction in how we think about ageism.

The decision to depict ageism through the image of dominoes is strategic and creates a universally relatable image. The concept of one domino triggering the fall of the others allows viewers to grasp how a single ageist stereotype or idea can cause a ripple effect, amplifying the power of an ageist system. This initial domino may reflect a comment that the viewer has made, helping them resonate with the piece and become more inclined to make conscious changes to avoid perpetuating ageist harm.

A standout within the collection of windows is “Ageism & Media.” It addresses the media’s messages that encourage a fear of aging by promoting “unrealistic beauty standards” centered around “anti-aging products.” Along with this is an image of a woman behind plastic casing of a meat package, labeled “PACKAGED IN: 1982 / BEST BEFORE: 2017.” This woman, aged just 35 on her expiration date, is depicted with her limbs contorted, dark bags under her eyes and her mouth splayed open in despair, highlighting the exhaustion that comes from the ageist belief that beauty can expire.

This idea resonates with many NYU students, many of whom have grown up in an era dominated by social media, where influencers continually promote new methods to maintain youth, such as Botox to prevent wrinkles. However, a fact often overshadowed by these beauty standards is that wrinkles are natural and signify the privilege of a long life. The struggle to fight off these physical markers of age can feel impossibly suffocating, just like the casing of the meat package depicted in this window’s illustration.

“What About Age?” intentionally incorporates pop art style to critique the way society views and addresses the process of aging. This artistic technique, with its vibrant colors and striking vocabulary, reflects the immediate need for conversations aimed at reducing ageist stereotypes and mindsets. The messages in each art piece are universal, which enhances the exhibit’s potential to persuade its audience to reexamine their perspectives on aging.

“What About Age?” is currently displayed on the Kimmel Windows until March 20, 2025.

(Evan D’Souza for WSN)

(Evan D’Souza for WSN)

(Evan D’Souza for WSN)

(Evan D’Souza for WSN) Navigate Left Navigate Right







Contact Josephine Deiesu at [email protected].