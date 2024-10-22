Review: ‘Heartstopper’ season 3 is unrelentingly authentic

Content warning: this review contains mention of eating disorders and mental illness.

When the first season of “Heartstopper”was released in 2022, viewers were excited to have LGBTQ+ representation that didn’t end in death or despair — a trope that often burdens the queer community. The show became a source of comfort because of its unrelenting commitment to portraying happy and healthy young queer couples. Its third installment, released on Oct. 3, is the most emotional yet, simultaneously encapsulating the feeling of a warm hug and uncontrollable sobbing.

“Heartstopper,” based on the graphic novel of the same name by Alice Oseman, follows young couple Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke), along with their friend group. The third season explores the group’s sexualities and gender identities with a mature tone.

Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy’s (Kizzy Edgell) relationship provides more moments of healing this season — thankfully, in a less emotionally intense way. Both characters embark on self-evolution journeys as Tara handles academic stress and Darcy explores their gender identity. Tara and Darcy are consistently and unapologetically supportive of one another, creating for lighter and cute moments of relief within the more depressing episodes.

Charlie’s declining mental health and eating disorder struggles are written and portrayed with nuance, as he worries about being a burden to his loved ones and struggles to communicate his feelings. Locke’s Emmy-worthy performance is a poignant, painful and necessary He would struggle without his solid support system, and multiple scenes are included where Isaac (Tobie Donovan) checks up on Charlie or Nick tries to open up a conversation with him. “Heartstopper” beautifully models realistic ways to be supportive of someone with mental illness while still acknowledging the challenges.

Episode four, “Journey,” is a standout. The first half of the episode is narrated by Nick as he talks about Charlie’s deteriorating mental health over the course of a few months. The second half is narrated by Charlie, giving his perspective of the same timeline. Voice-over narration, while a shift in form for the show, culminated in the most touching episodes of the series. In the same episode, Tao (William Gao) shows a video representing the friend group that he made for Charlie as a gift, serving as a wholesome and brilliant storytelling device.

While “Heartstopper” centers on Nick and Charlie, the ensemble is vital to the show’s core. Each member of the main group is fully fleshed out, even if they don’t all share equal screen time. Imogen’s (Rhea Norwood) story this season is an exciting extension of her larger arc. In the first two seasons, Imogen spent her time seeking the attention and partnership of emotionally unavailable boys. The season two finale left Imogen staring wistfully at her friend Sahar (Leila Khan), a relationship that prompts an exploration of Imogen’s compulsory heterosexuality in the third season.

Similarly, Isaac’s story is expanded as he comes to terms with his aromantic-asexual identity, subsequently coming out to his friends. This season also explores Isaac’s insecurities about being the only member in the group not in a couple — which is only amplified by his newfound identity. Charlie’s sister, Tori (Jenny Walser), has an undoubtedly fantastic character development and is a great addition to this season. In previous seasons, Tori’s character provided mostly comedic relief or small moments of sisterly advice. In season three the writers lean into Tori’s loneliness, choosing to open the season with her lying alone in her bedroom. This season also highlights her emotional attachment to her brother, and the heartache she feels when he’s struggling. Walser’s performance with emotional material is top-notch as she expertly pulls on the heartstrings of viewers and steals every scene she’s in.



Contact Skylar Boilard at [email protected].