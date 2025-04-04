Review: ‘Operation Mincemeat’ fails its mission

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

NYU Langone cancels ‘anti-governmental’ humanitarian presentation
Trump chooses 5 NYU Law alumni for top administrative roles
The Soapbox: Far-right leader convicted in France, coal mine explosion in Spain and labor data investigation in the UK
Students petition for clearer protections against ICE
‘I got crucified’: Kaya Walker on her resignation from the College Republicans
‘A chilling effect’: Conduct guidelines cast shadow of concern over faculty
Inside NYU’s 180-plus disciplinary cases against pro-Palestinian students and faculty
‘Extremely disturbing’: Concerns over academic freedom at NYU Abu Dhabi surface following policies restricting attire at graduation
A search firm failed to find misconduct allegations against NYU’s former athletics director. Here’s why.
Hundreds march across campus for trans rights
NYU joins task force to address safety concerns in Washington Square Park
Hundreds protest ICE detainment of Mahmoud Khalil in Washington Square Park
City Council candidates take on student questions at NYU Dems forum
Over 1,000 rally for women’s rights in Washington Square Park
How an NYU Law clinic is countering Trump’s attacks on climate policies
Professors sue Trump over crackdown on pro-Palestinian dissent
NYU Langone treats Israeli soldiers with advanced prosthetics
Hundreds protest ICE detainment of Mahmoud Khalil in Washington Square Park
NYU bars 20-plus law students from Bobst after pro-Palestinian sit-in
Dozens protest onslaught of pro-Palestinian student suspensions
Admin responds to nonprofit criticizing updated student conduct policy
Professors sue Trump over crackdown on pro-Palestinian dissent
Opinion: Trump’s mass deportations are immoral and illegal
Beyond NYU: From aspiring scientist to award-winning reporter
Beyond NYU: Shaping the image of a top luxury brand
Beyond NYU: Merging music and advocacy
Beyond NYU: A Gallatin alum’s journey to crafting Etsy
Beyond NYU: Pursuing public service from Gallatin to City Council
Opinion: NYC needs to invest in its community, not in a Cop City
Off Topic: DOGE is both misleading and inefficient
Editorial: NYU must protect its international community’s right to free speech
Opinion: How to protect your mental health under a new Trump era
Opinion: The importance of critically consuming social media
Editorial: NYU must protect its international community’s right to free speech
Editorial: NYU, step up
Editorial: Reflect. Recharge. Then get to work.
Editorial: Think globally, vote locally
Guest Essay: NYU AAUP condemns detention of Mahmoud Khalil
Guest Essay: The call for a reparations committee
Guest Essay: At NYU, we cannot afford to be passive in the face of fascism.
Guest Essay: NYU is right to suspend students for rule violations
Guest Essay: In protest of NYU Langone
Letter from the Editor: In the age of Trump, student journalism is more vital than ever.
Letter from the Editor: A reflection on WSN’s mission
Letter from the Editor: Welcome to the Washington Square News
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
Letter to the Editor: An open letter to President Hamilton
Off-Third: NYU released their shortlist for consultants on ‘institutional restraint.’ You won’t believe who’s on it.
Off-Third: Linda Mills lookalike contest brings new crowd to Gould Plaza
Off-Third: Eric Adams and Rudy Giuliani compete to be NYC’s most disgraced mayor
Off-Third: How to stalk campus celebrities
Off-Third: NYU changes branding to save misled patients
Off Topic: DOGE is both misleading and inefficient
Off Topic: We must protect our libraries’ federal funding
Off Topic: The disastrous new direction of the EPA
Off Topic: Patent abuse is to blame for the price of prescription drugs
Off Topic: The alt-right is lying about free speech
Staff Rants: Post-election feelings
Staff Rants: Springing in and out of spring
Staff Rants: New beginnings or old complaints?
Staff Rants: Holiday Overload
Staff Rants: Spooky season
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Australia, Spain and the UK
Here’s what you need to know from spring break in NYU Athletics
In the Huddle: A conversation with two-time national swimmer of the year Kaley McIntyre
Women’s basketball storms into a second consecutive national title
A season-long look into the record-breaking NYU women’s basketball team
Basketball teams advance to Final Four, track & field close out indoor season and other news
Basketball teams advance to Sweet 16, softball opening weekend and other news
Women’s basketball ends season undefeated, wrestling and diving regionals and other news
Basketball teams win UAA Championships, baseball and tennis seasons begin and other news
In the Huddle: A conversation with two-time national swimmer of the year Kaley McIntyre
In the Huddle: MK Fahey on the women’s basketball team’s monumental season
In the Huddle: A sit-down with baseball player Aidan Pawlak
In the Huddle: Tristan How on his basketball career and this year’s historic season
In the Huddle: Yam Yau shares his hockey history
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Australia, California and London
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of the Czech Republic, France and Italy
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Los Angeles, Madrid and Shanghai
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Spain, France and Argentina
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of the UK, Washington, D.C. and Italy
What are Tisch dancers wearing?
4 NYC women-owned brands challenging male domination in fashion
5 takeout spots for a spring afternoon in Washington Square Park
Shop less, capsule wardrobe more
These star-studded fashion brands are here to stay
Give your bag a makeover with these 4 charms for spring
5 takeout spots for a spring afternoon in Washington Square Park
Out with the old, in with the glizzy
New eats near NYU: A vegan robot fast food chain reborn as a sandwich deli
These Japanese teahouses near NYU stay true to matcha traditions
Hani’s Bakery and Cafe is a love letter to Serbian roots
What’s happening to St. Marks?
At the Fresh Fruit Festival, NYU students bring gay to the stage
These Japanese teahouses near NYU stay true to matcha traditions
What I didn’t say in my Common App essay
The NYU student bringing Rajasthani fashion to New York City
Ranked: NYU merch
Ranked: Subway stations near NYU
Ranked: NYU lore
Ranked: Thanksgiving foods
Ranked: Fast food near campus
Norma Kamali invents and reinvents herself at NYFW
Global Fashion Collective highlights 3 East Asian designers at NYFW
Global Fashion Collective flaunts the abundance of spring at NYFW
Global Fashion Collective toys with heritage, nostalgia and the cosmos
Review: Ariana Grande radiates authenticity on ‘eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead’
Review: ‘Operation Mincemeat’ fails its mission
Q&A: Braden Bales has nothing to hide
Review: With Wallows, ‘More’ is better
The Brooklyn Museum reflects on 200 years and embraces change
5 books written by Irish authors
Books beyond Bobst: A gory dystopian novel, an eccentric love story and more
5 books to kick off Women’s History Month
4 books to read in celebration of Black History Month
Review: ‘Snow White’ fails to charm viewers
Review: ‘The Alto Knights’ is not worth your time
Martin Scorsese Virtual Production Center earns LEED Platinum certification
Review: ‘Opus’ is a great watch — and nothing more than that
Review: ‘Black Bag’ turns the audience into the ultimate voyeur
Review: Ariana Grande radiates authenticity on ‘eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead’
Q&A: Braden Bales has nothing to hide
Review: With Wallows, ‘More’ is better
NYU Vocollision on quarterfinals and family ties
Review: Japanese Breakfast’s newest album is not just ‘For Melancholy Brunettes’
Review: ‘Operation Mincemeat’ fails its mission
At the Fresh Fruit Festival, NYU students bring gay to the stage
Review: ‘Amerikin’ offers a wild subversion of the American Dream
Review: Passionate music takes center stage at ‘Buena Vista Social Club’
Review: Heart and hilarity take center stage in The Classical Studio’s ‘Twelfth Night’
The Brooklyn Museum reflects on 200 years and embraces change
4 Central Park monuments and the historical women behind them
Review: This American sound artist’s exhibition bridges auditory divides
Review: The Met presents the everyday surrealism of Florida
Review: 80WSE’s political exhibition leaves viewers asking for more
Spring break adventures
On the Street: Food
A season-long look into the record-breaking NYU women’s basketball team
In photos: Holi at the Seaport Museum
In photos: St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Cartoon: The commuter life
Cartoon: NYU during finals is just so … unique
Cartoon: Your major in computer science has been declared
On the Street: Food
On the Street: Framing
On the Street: Solitude
On the Street: Love
On the Street: Winter break
Spring break adventures
A season-long look into the record-breaking NYU women’s basketball team
In photos: Holi at the Seaport Museum
In photos: St. Patrick’s Day Parade
In photos: Game on!
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
An inside look at the art and design process of behind-the-scenes artists
The Election Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Fashion Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The WWII historical comedy is crossing the pond after its Olivier win for best new musical.
Ethan Li, Deputy Copy Chief
April 4, 2025
The theater world is facing a British invasion. Of the 42 2024-25 Broadway shows, almost one in five have previously played in London, with countless more off-Broadway. As Paul Revere so memorably said in 1775, “the British are coming!”

This is nothing new — New York City frequently hosts transfers of acclaimed British works — but with each new show comes the question of whether Americans will be receptive to shows made for British audiences. The latest show to test that question is “Operation Mincemeat,” which tells the real story of a military spy mission during World War II through slapstick and song. However, while it won best new musical at the 2024 Olivier Awards — London’s equivalent of the Tony Awards — the musical comedy doesn’t quite stick the landing in the States. 

The musical follows two British intelligence officers — Ewen Montagu (Natasha Hodgson) and Charles Cholmondeley (David Cumming) — who, desperate to drive the Nazis away from Sicily, plan to acquire a dead body, modify it to make it seem like an Allied pilot and plant it on the Spanish coast with fake invasion plans. The goal of the plan? When the Germans inspect the body, they will be tricked into moving soldiers to the neighboring island Sardinia, allowing the Allied forces to invade Sicily. 

The musical comedy group SpitLip, who wrote the book, music and lyrics, jazzes up the historical story, not aiming for “Mincemeat” to be a dull history lesson. This is evident in the cast as well: The company totals only five actors that each play multiple characters, often those of opposite genders. 

While the liberties SpitLip and director Robert Hastie take with the story are often fun, sometimes they go too far. They open the second act with a faux concert where the cast portray Nazi soldiers as a boy band-esque group of dancing pop stars. The number features lyrics such as “Third Reich on the mic” and is complete with Sieg Heil choreography and a brief flashing of a swastika. After the song, a cast member jokingly berates the audience for applauding and cheering for the enemy. After that, the costumes are taken off and the actors don’t depict Nazis again. But “Mincemeat” can’t have its Nazis and lampoon them too. If the audience is immoral for cheering, then so is the show for including the number.

The show also runs into issues with its elementary sense of humor. For example, instead of witty jokes, the script focuses on wacky, unexpected statements, such as Charles’ recurring lines where he blurts out ridiculous metaphors involving newts that receive decreasingly fewer laughs throughout the show’s over-two-hour runtime. It doesn’t help that Cumming plays the character with a stereotypically nerdy voice and overly exaggerated gestures — it’s hard to feel any emotional connection to him while he flails around the stage, more a caricature than a character. 

Another recurring comedic sin, “Mincemeat” features an overreliance on weird voices. Hodgson is the biggest culprit of this, as it seems that she ends most of her lines in a low, gravelly voice, presumably for comedic effect. This schtick gets old quickly and distracts from her otherwise charming performance as the egotistical agent Ewen. 

The one standout star is Jak Malone, who plays secretary Hester Leggatt with imperious wit and a composed stature that only crumbles during her performance of “Dear Bill.” The song begins with Hester writing a fake love letter to plant on the dead body, eventually revealing her own sad past. “Dear Bill” transforms into a powerful recollection of love and loss as Hester adds in details from her own past flame who died in World War I. Malone manages to find both heart and humor due to a character-focused performance that isn’t random or gimmicky. 

SpitLip’s score propels Malone’s exceptional performance: “Dear Bill” is powerful in its musical simplicity, and Malone’s other characters sing fun, up-tempo songs that bring energy to “Mincemeat.” The rest of the score is similarly well-written, but it is unfortunately played by a tiny orchestra. Consisting of just four musicians, they can’t muster up a rich and powerful sound for the show, so moments that should feel epic are instead underscored by thin instrumentals. 

In theory, the minimal orchestration makes sense for “Mincemeat,” a show that wants to be seen as a scrappy underdog: In an Instagram caption, they thank fans for “support of our little show.” But on Broadway, the show feels too small and underdeveloped. If “Mincemeat” is the best the Brits have to offer, then their invasion will have to wait. 

Contact Ethan Li at [email protected].

Ethan Li is a first-year in Liberal Studies. He dedicates much of his life to watching as many Broadway shows as possible. He can also be found watching movies with his AMC Stubs A-List membership, watching archival recordings at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts or watching Instagram reels. He likes watching things. You can find him on Instagram @eth4n.li and Letterboxd @ethli.