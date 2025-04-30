TikTok songs we actually like

If you have the TikTok app on your phone, you know these songs. Perhaps there’s a 30-second section that you detest because you’ve listened to it nonstop in the background of videos. But dismissing these songs entirely means you might end up missing out on a song you love. Here are some of our favorite earworms, as well as songs by the same artists that deserve to be equally appreciated.

“Freaks” by Surf Curse

There’s this super grainy video of a college band covering this song at a party that I came across in high school, and it totally set the score for what I wanted my own college experience to be like. I wouldn’t say I’ve necessarily gotten there, but the song has certainly followed me through my university years so far. There’s something so cathartic and somber about the tune — whether it’s the melancholic chord shifts, the catchy, ongoing note progression or the way lead singer Nick Rattigan’s voice distorts because he seems to hold the microphone too close — it evokes the feeling that the world is moving far too fast and leaving you behind.

Check Out: “Little Rock ‘n’ Roller”

— Eleanor Jacobs, Music Editor

“The Loneliest Time” by Carly Rae Jepsen

TikTok gobbled up Carly Rae Jepsen’s “The Loneliest Time,” and made use of the bridge — you know the lyrics, “I’m comin’ back for you, baby / I’m comin’ back for you” — with videos ranging from Reese Witherspoon pining for donuts to intrusive thoughts around clipping toenails. As a whole, the song is an earworm: Jepsen’s vocals range from delightful talk-singing to enjoyable harmonizing with Canadian singer Rufus Wainwright, and her lyrics paint a flirtatious romance. While some call Jepsen a one-hit wonder for her 2012 single “Call Me Maybe,” she keeps releasing some of the catchiest pop music today, and “The Loneliest Time” is no exception.

Check Out: “Anxious”

— Ethan Li, Deputy Copy Chief

“Everything Is Embarrassing” by Sky Ferreira

The 2013 Tumblr darling Sky Ferreria accumulated a considerable fanbase as the voice for grunge teenagers who worshiped Effy from “Skins.” Although over a decade old, “Everything Is Embarrassing” was recently revived on TikTok by mourners of the Tumblr era, attracting a swath of new listeners, including me. I’m convinced somebody injected hard drugs into this song — the synth-pop instrumental sounds like twinkling stars, making you feel like your body is ascending to a higher realm. This tune was a mere gateway drug into her other brilliant synth-pop creations, like my personal favorite, “24 Hours.”

Check Out: “24 Hours”

— Annie Emans, Staff Writer

“Juna” by Clairo

The worst man you know is currently hitting the Quan to the lyric “(You make me wanna) Go dancing” from Clairo’s “Juna.” In the words of the viral post on X, “Boy, turn that Clairo off and grab you a beer.”

Still, “Sling” is the most underrated Clairo album. It’s a little folksy, chock-full of fun instrumentation from woodwinds to brass and, surprisingly, came at a time when the artist wanted to quit music. “Harbor” is a ballad following the process of overcoming a one-sided relationship, and it’s gotten me through countless embarrassing crushes. I just hope the TikTok thirst-trappers don’t find it.

Check Out: “Harbor”

— Dani Biondi, Film & TV Editor

“Lover, You Should’ve Come Over” by Jeff Buckley

Anytime I see a heart-wrenching edit to this song, I immediately save it. From emotional book scenes brought to life or edits of various shows stitched together, there’s something so raw and harrowing about this song in particular. The song is nearly seven minutes long, but every second is worth it — this is one of the TikTok songs I have grown to adore.

Check Out: “Last Goodbye”

— Ellie DaSilva, Contributing Writer

“That’s So True” by Gracie Abrams

There’s nothing quite like the fast-paced “That’s So True” to get you moving and grooving down the busy sidewalk while frantically mouthing the lyrics. People abandoned all shame when this track hit TikTok, from videos of Role Model — Abrams’ most recent tour opener — jamming before a show, to influencer Jake Shane dramatically pressing himself against a wall. This song is addictive: quick, talkative and just plain fun. However, though Abrams was my number one artist in 2024, it was her slower-paced, more introspective tracks that won me over. If you can bear to pause the summer jams for a taste of winter blues, songs like “Full machine” are worth a try and a cry.

Check Out: “Full machine”

— Rory Lustberg, Staff Writer

