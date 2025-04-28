Ranked: THE DRIVER ERA’s 4 albums

Since their days on the sound waves of Disney Channel with the sibling band R5, brothers Ross and Rocky Lynch have known how to craft a catchy tune. R5 was known for its fun, youthful spin on pop rock, including hits like “(I Can’t) Forget About You,” “Heart Made Up on You” and “Smile.” The band’s popularity skyrocketed during Ross’ years on the Disney TV series “Austin & Ally,” where he played popstar Austin Moon from 2011 to 2016. Time, conflicting interests between the siblings and creative differences led to R5’s tragic breakup in 2018. Following the break up, Ross and Rocky formed THE DRIVER ERA and have released four full-length albums and headlined a number of tours. Their siblings Riker and Rydel, as well as their close friend Ellington Ratliff — all former members of R5 — still join them on tour whenever they can.

THE DRIVER ERA’s most recent release, “Obsession,” tackles love in the digital age. Its first album in over two years, fans were highly anticipating the band’s return, though singles were released last year. Ross and Rocky noted that they “didn’t really have the audience in mind” while making “Obsession,” marking it as an honest effort and attempt at self-reflection. The album is full of electrifying synths and smooth bass lines, reminding us just how much the brothers have to offer musically. With that in mind, there’s no time like the present to take a look at THE DRIVER ERA’s discography with a fun ranked list.

4. “Summer Mixtape” (2022)

Clocking in at just 29 minutes, “Summer Mixtape” is THE DRIVER ERA’s shortest album. The brevity of the runtime is reflected in the music: Songs are quick and to the point, with little experimentation. Unfortunately, this lack of risk-taking leads to a mostly forgettable and underwhelming outing from the duo. While the opening track “Malibu” is great for calm beachside listening, and the closing track “Keep Moving Forward” introduces a fun, energetic disco vibe, the rest of the album doesn’t do enough to stick out and hold your attention. All that aside, the most offensive aspect of “Summer Mixtape” might be the fact that it was released on Sept. 16.

3. “Obsession” (2025)

The band’s first release in over two and a half years is a good time, but doesn’t reinvent the wheel. Similarly to “Summer Mixtape,” “Obsession” feels like a very safe album. Its second half falls into a slump of same-sounding tracks that refuse to deviate from the band’s signature indie rock formula. Luckily, “Obsession” features an opening three-track run of distinct, memorable and catchy songs with “You Keep Me Up At Night,” “Don’t Walk Away” and “Touch.” The second of these is the highlight of the album with its solemn, stripped-back guitar playing at the start and end, contrasting well with the pulsating, lively chorus. More than anything, though, “Obsession” as a whole is a bland and underwhelming return for the band. If only “Get Off My Phone,” a single released in February, were featured on the album!

2. “Girlfriend” (2021)

THE DRIVER ERA’s second album secures the No. 2 spot with its effortlessly catchy hooks, beautiful harmonies and funky guitar playing. The opening track, “Heart of Mine,” perfectly introduces the summery vibe of “Girlfriend” with lyrics like “Just hold me till sunrise / Let’s save the goodbye” and a spacey outro. Ross and Rocky also have some fun with song titles like “cray z babe e” and “OMG Plz Don’t Come Around,” bringing a laid-back style to the table. Rocky, who typically sticks to lead guitar and supporting vocals, gets a stab at lead vocals on the groovy “flashdrive,” the cute “Places” and outro “Forever Always.” Without a doubt, this is the most dance-worthy of THE DRIVER ERA’s four albums, much in thanks to its catchy choruses, vibrant instrumentation and willingness to have some fun. Forget “Summer Mixtape” — this is the album you should have on repeat all summer long.

1. “X” (2019)

The Lynch brothers undeniably struck gold with their very first album. The band’s 2019 “X” is its most concise project with only 10 songs, and every single track is purposeful, memorable and special. The opener, “Welcome to the End of Your Life,” introduces a darker, moody tone that leans toward hard rock in the song’s last minute, where the drums, guitar and Ross’ voice build in intensity and distort. It’s also arguably the band’s best song. The rest of the album ranges from the mellow, wistful and romantic “San Francisco” to the more conventionally upbeat and energetic outro, “Preacher Man.” To top it all off, “X” features the band’s cleanest album cover art. Put simply, this is pop rock gold and a showcase of the brothers’ true talent.

