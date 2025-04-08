Review: YT is the future of UK rap

In the United Kingdom, an entire underground scene is on the rise, which can be attributed in large part to the Nigerian diaspora that is producing some of the best music in underground rap right now. And it is not just music, rapper YT’s new record “OI!” brings fashion, visual art and a creative style that has even begun to bleed into the mainstream.

YT is among this generation of hyper-online creatives and is savvy enough to seize opportunities that the forefathers of U.K. rap — artists like Skepta and Giggs — never had. He broke into the U.S. market through an interview on Kids Take Over, a collaboration with Underground Sound and a U.K. Studio Session with viral streamer Plaqueboymax, where he created and produced a song on livestream.

His rise is unique: rather than looking forward like many of today’s rage rappers, YT and his peers in the United Kingdom have looked backward. They have revived the Los Angeles-based Jerk genre with a distinct twist that mixes in the diverse sonics of British music which take influence from New York Drill, Grime, Afrobeats and trip-hop. Characterized by off-kilter bounce, percussive ear-candy and sinister digital melodies, YT brings this sound to his latest project. The title phrase “Oi” is sampled repeatedly across the record, originally pulled from a language tutorial — and it never gets old.

The opener, “Girls Trip,” sets the tone with classic Jerk rhythms reverberating in your headphones. YT comes in with a slick flow: “Kinda cute, kinda fly, I’m kinda perfect, perfect.” The verse is charming, and the track ends with viral streamer Kai Cenat giving him props: “That was — , chat, I’m not gon’ lie, I fuck with that right there.”

On “Diamonds,” fellow rapper Fimiguerrero carries the chorus: “Diamonds on my body ’cause my songs on repeat.” The track is another wavy Jerk cut that features twinkling piano, gleaming synths and a grumbling bassline. YT holds his own on the verses, though Fimiguerrero’s vocals are unfortunately mixed too low, which creates a slightly jarring effect. Regardless, the song is a catchy highlight.

“Money Walk” featuring Len is another standout. The bass is heavy, the rhythm is bouncy and Len’s raspy delivery pairs well with YT’s nasal autotuned flow. YT even reflects on his international appeal: “I just rizzed two baddies in New York, they said I talk funny.” When YT nails his own musical formula — tight beats, catchy flows, clean mixing and a memorable hook — the result is undeniable. These tracks are forward-thinking, sonically rich and genuinely refreshing.

But “OI!” is not just a formulaic Jerk record — YT expands the genre’s boundaries. “Black & Tan,” featuring U.K. rap veteran Lancey Foux, blends distorted Cloud rap basslines with a Jerk cadence. The track’s minimalistic production embodies this grimy backdrop where Foux and YT are able to flex and flow with their voices drenched in autotune, making the track one of the best on the project.

“Panda (Nananana)” takes a left turn, a song built around a xylophone melody layered over a repetitive stylized rhythm. There is a touch of nostalgia, too, as the chorus references the rapper Iyaz’s 2009 hit song “Replay.” It is playful, unexpected and ultimately lands.

The album-closer “Make It” blends Afrobeats percussion and Jerk structure in what turns into a reflective moment on the record. With a guitar-driven melody and what sounds like a bird call in the background, YT leans into the introspective: “You ain’t gotta tell me, always knew that I would make it.” The song’s beat switches into snappy West Coast drums, leaving the project on a high note and leaving listeners wondering what direction YT will take next, rounding out “OI!” as an exciting debut record for YT — an artist who isn’t trying to fit any mold and whose sound is loud, fun and uncompromising.

