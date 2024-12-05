Review: On ‘Puss & Poems,’ no one complains like Jake Shane

TikTok sensation Jake Shane has dreamed of becoming a pop star his whole life. After releasing his debut comedy album “Puss & Poems” with the help of producer Alexander 23, that dream has become a reality. The album features an abundance of stars, from musical artists like Joe Jonas to influencers like Vogue political correspondent Jack Schlossberg and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi from “Jersey Shore.” As Shane defines himself as singular throughout 13 tracks, whining his way into finding humor in everyday struggles, he establishes himself as a star in his own right. Though the album possesses the same high production value and structural elements as any published record, each song takes on a deeply unserious air, forming a satirical project.

Shane believes that complaining is crucial to living a better life, and the tracks on “Puss & Poems” reflect that philosophy. He encourages his audience to air their grievances with the world alongside him on songs like “Sugarfish,” a diss track against the titular high-end sushi restaurant. Shane complains that the establishment only gives sides of white rice to children, writing, “Sugarfish, I have one wish but you already know that / Give me white rice, I don’t play nice, I won’t drop this, know that.” These lyrics are layered over a synth-pop beat comparable to the work of fellow pop star and friend Tate McRae. While Sugarfish surely still denies Shane a bowl, his delivery is angry and energetic, mastering the raging spirit characteristic of any good diss track.

After riling up his audience, Shane’s album flows into the track “Things I Hate.” This one is pretty self-explanatory — it’s a list of everything he hates. The list is extremely controversial, as he begins the song with the lyric, “I hate pizza, it’s so fucking bad.” He also hates strawberry milkshakes, egg salad, olives and beeping garbage trucks. Even if listeners disagree with Shane’s extensive list, his point that everyone hates something and the only way to get it out of your system is to “fucking scream it” at the top of your lungs is majorly relatable.

Shane incorporates an impressive roster of featured artists into audio skits interspersed across the tracklist, which tell the story of their neighboring songs. McRae, Schlossberg, Jonas and Alexander 23 feature on these songs, oftentimes sounding like they are on FaceTime calls with Shane, offering him advice. TikTok star Julia Mervis, featured on “Pharmacist Skit,” portrays a CVS Pharmacy employee who denies Shane his medication. Snooki calls Shane after a night out, triggering a bout of “hangxiety” in “The Hangover Song.”

Perhaps the most catchy track on the album is “Denim on Denim.” With the help of Schlossberg in the skit prior to the track, Shane tells the tale of an unfortunate romantic misunderstanding: “I was in denim on denim / When you broke me the news / You said it wasn’t a date / Just a couple of dudes.” A catchy whistle, strumming guitar and numerous Tommy Hilfiger references accompany Shane as he expresses his romantic frustrations, encouraging listeners to bop along in agreement with Shane’s pain.

Another standout is Shane’s breakup anthem, “JetBlue.” Shane may not be parting ways with a lover, but he performs a carol of grievances with the airline itself. Who doesn’t empathize with the pain and frustrations of lost luggage after a long travel day? Shane sings, “JetBlue, JetBlue, JetBlue / Where do I begin with you? / JetBlue (JеtBlue), JetBlue (JеtBlue), JetBlue / Why can’t I be through with you?” — a toxic relationship reminiscent of Taylor Swift’s “Red” album. While continuing to express complaints and frustrations, Shane focuses more on the sadness one feels when their luggage has been lost in the air, ending the song with the lines, “Why can’t I be through with you? / I love you, JetBlue.” This transition signifies a newfound emotional presence within the album — Shane moves on from complaining to accepting the inevitable annoyances of life.

“Puss & Poems” is a 25-minute, hilarious ode to everyday struggles that are bound to resonate with his audience. The album seems to be a perfectly crafted, silly joke but is also a meaningful piece of art encompassing Shane’s authentic online persona. Shane expertly demonstrates that sometimes complaining can take you far, it might even make you a star-studded debut album.

