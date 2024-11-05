Review: Cochise reinvigorates fans with ‘WHY ALWAYS ME?’

Cochise’s eighth album, “WHY ALWAYS ME?,” delivers 18 tracks aimed at energizing his loyal fanbase. Fans were craving booming trap beats, addictive synth-heavy melodies and a humor-filled, meme-driven persona, and this album delivers.

“WHY ALWAYS ME?” is charged with internet-savvy, melody-driven rap, a style that prioritizes catchy hooks over lyrical complexity. Emerging in the 2015 wave alongside artists like Yeat and SoFaygo, Cochise first made his mark through breakout hits like “Hatchback” and “Tell Em,” aligning himself with the spiraling synths and distorted bass that characterize the rage subgenre of hip-hop.

Some of the best moments on “WHY ALWAYS ME?” showcase Cochise’s quirky personality, especially on “FLORIDA BWOY,” where he humorously pays tribute to his home state over vivid video-game synth sound effects. Cochise riffs on the beat with standout lines like, “I’m that Florida chick / On my Florida shit.” The song ends with a mock newscaster asking about “Florida Water,” adding a playful touch.

On this project, the standout tracks are those where Cochise experiments with his voice, similar to Young Thug, or chooses intricate synth-heavy beats. “TRACK 9” features a euphoric guitar solo as Cochise suddenly drops to a lower vocal register, the beat cycling into memorable synthesized tones that characterize the high-pitched sound effects of the arcade game “Space Invaders.” He also peppers in pop culture references, shouting out Duke Dennis and Serena Williams.

Another standout track, “GOOGLE ME,” is average in Cochise’s delivery, but the production is what steals the show. Buried within spacey synthesizers, the song contains a bold beat switch, packing in a variety of sounds. The track serves to encapsulate Cochise’s energetic aesthetic, and it blends melodies and rhythms seamlessly.

The album’s featured artists add variety, though they lack any larger impact on the album. Anycia brings a laid-back flow on “WIT ME” that contrasts Cochise’s energy, delivering lines like “Smokin’ Za’, Pacquiao, it might knock you out.” Veeze brings humor and a tranquil flow to “FAKE LOVE,” influencing Cochise to give a refreshingly calm performance over jazzy R&B instrumentals. Aminé came out of hiatus to provide a solid performance on “NASTY,” showing his artistic versatility no matter the genre he approaches.

The main flaw with this album is its length — at 45 minutes, the tracks begin to feel redundant. Trimming about a quarter of the songs would enhance the listening experience. This effect may be a result of an overall lack of artistic direction throughout the album. His “Hook Man” persona, adopted in reference to the urban street legend and featured on the album’s first track, “HOOK MAN,” is an intriguing start but feels somewhat superficial. However, it hints at Cochise’s potential for deeper artistry through its impressive production and seamless sounds.

