Review: ‘Wicked: The Soundtrack’ ends on a high note — literally

It should come as no surprise that “Wicked: The Soundtrack” works as well as it does. After all, that’s what you get when you combine an Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning actress and a multi-platinum, four-octave pop icon who just so happens to be a superfan of the Broadway show. And better yet, the internet went wild when Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande revealed that they sang live on set while filming “Wicked.” While the soundtrack contains more polished variations on the original Tony award-winning score, each track still captures the magic of the story.

The movie’s soundtrack expands upon all of the songs from act one of the Broadway show. The songs are significantly longer than their theatrical versions and include more extravagant instrumental breaks, along with a few other noted additions. For example, the end of Glinda’s classic tune “Popular” now features an extended outro. Grande raises the song’s key twice, reminiscent of Beyoncé’s “Love On Top.” “Defying Gravity” includes prolonged instrumentals and a slightly extended version of Erivo and Grande singing at the end. Most notably, we finally hear a studio version of Elphaba exclaiming, “It’s me! I’m the one you want, it’s me!” — a staple of the Broadway song that was never added to the original soundtrack.

Despite the incredible work of the ensemble and supporting cast, it’s no surprise that the vocal performances from Erivo and Grande are the highlights of the soundtrack. The pair called their technique of seamless vocal blending “worming,” which is evident in the perfect harmonies of “What Is This Feeling?” Throughout all of the tracks, both stars take the opportunity to tastefully opt-up a note or occasionally add in riffs. While some may view this as unnecessary, the immense talent of the two women make the stylistic choice work.

On a more individual level, Erivo succeeds in embodying and honoring the film’s protagonist through her artistry. Her version of “The Wizard And I” holds both innocence and raw power, as she spends the entire song gearing up for the last blaring, passionate verse and ending riff. Unsurprising to anyone, her “Defying Gravity” is tear-jerking and impactful, with every note sung with a mix of rage and liberation.

Grande switches her usual popstar flair for a flawless operatic vibrato in the opening track, “No One Mourns The Wicked,” fully embracing the character of Glinda through emotional vocals. Even in less impactful tracks like “Dear Old Shiz,” the sheer power of her singing cannot be denied. She mixes a healthy belt with her immaculate high notes across the entire soundtrack, leaving the audience anticipating her version of “Thank Goodness” that will be featured in “Wicked: Part Two.”

The efforts of the film’s stellar ensemble cast render a soundtrack full of surprises. Jonathan Bailey’s playful yet impressive rendition of “Dancing Through Life” is pleasantly shocking, and leaves listeners wondering why Bailey hasn’t pursued singing roles in the past. Another exciting moment in the soundtrack occurs within “One Short Day,” with the original Elphaba and Glinda — Broadway icons Idina Menzel and Kristen Chenoweth — appearing in a cameo to sing as a part of the “Wizomania” show. Their powerhouse vocals still hold strong years later, especially when Menzel cheekily adds in her iconic “Defying Gravity” riff during the performance. Songs like Jeff Goldblum’s “A Sentimental Man,” Peter Dinklage’s “Something Bad” and Michelle Yeoh’s feature on “The Wizard and I” showcase other cast members’ previously undemonstrated vocals with equal verve. Differences in singing experience aside, there isn’t a bad performance within the 57-minute soundtrack.

