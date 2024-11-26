Review: ‘Sli’merre 2’ is a woozy, hypnotic sonic trip

When Pi’erre Bourne first showed Young Nudy his beats in an Atlanta studio in 2017, an iconic partnership began. Bourne’s quirky, retro beats soon found their home in the production of Nudy’s “Slimeball” mixtape album series and standalone record, “Nudy Land.” In 2019, they dropped their first joint project, “Sli’merre,” which only added to their rising fame. Five years later, Bourne and Nudy are back with a sequel: “Sli’merre 2.” The album is easily some of their best work yet, and their musical chemistry is as sharp as ever.

Nudy and Bourne’s eccentric style tends to either lean into the sinister or lighthearted fun with no in-between, and “Sli’merre 2” delivers on both fronts. Standouts like “Splash,” “10pc Teriyaki,” “Gotta Salute,” “Save Myself (feat. BabyDrill)” and “4Slime” present a fresh spin on Nudy’s early devilish sound, which matches perfectly with Bourne’s smooth, dark beats. “4Slime” flexes a complex song structure with multiple beat switches, accented by triumphant church organs and jazz chords — a striking contrast to Nudy’s lyrics about toting firearms. These tracks highlight the polarized yet complementary dynamic between Nudy and Bourne, showcasing how their contrasting styles can come together seamlessly.

“Save Myself (feat. BabyDrill)” is another high-energy classic Atlanta trap track, with Bourne bringing together banging bass, an ominous flute melody and an apocalyptic synth line. Nudy raps with urgency, shifting flows as the beat slows before passing it to artist BabyDrill for a solid featured verse. On “Splash,” Bourne plays into the track’s name, enhancing the sound with water effects and a swirling melody, while Nudy delivers a slow, raunchy flow.

Beyond the album’s darker bangers, Bourne and Nudy switch things up through hazy and atmospheric tracks that have an addictive feel. Nudy’s storytelling on “Hakuna Matata” features a soothing keyboard, sputtering drums and a melody that seamlessly blends with the beat. The lyrics are cynical, with Nudy proclaiming: “Gotta feed my family, gotta feed the fam (Fam) / Any means necessary, I don’t give a damn.”

Weaker cuts on the album like “Money” and “Breakdown” suffer from basic beats and find Nudy seemingly stuck on autopilot. Their flows feel like they were recycled from — and executed far better on — the infectiously catchy beats of “Loaded,” or the engaging standout chorus on “Bang Pistols.”

Despite those few misses, this album demonstrates that Nudy and Bourne are in total sync. Like Bourne’s previous “The Life of Pi’erre” album series, each song transitions seamlessly into the next, with subtle beats and key changes that make track shifts cohesive. “Sli’merre 2” is a perfect representation of Bourne and Nudy’s sound, showcasing Bourne as a mastermind of complex soundscapes. Nudy adapts effortlessly to the rhythms and melodies Bourne has up his sleeve, experimenting with different flows and rapping faster than ever. The pair’s atmospheric production, unique vocals and dark lyricism are addictive and sure to leave listeners yearning for a “Sli’merre 3.”

