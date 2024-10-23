BabyJake on growing up and creating a community on tour

Don’t let the name fool you — BabyJake is not in fact a baby, but a 6-foot-6 inch rapper full of tattoos. The artist, whose stage name stems from an ironic joke, took over Le Poisson Rouge on Oct. 16 on tour for his new album “Beautiful Blue Collar Boy.” Lounging on a black couch and donning an I-Heart-NY T-shirt, Jake Herring spoke with WSN about his new music, creating a family on tour and growing into himself as an artist.

On Sept. 13, Herring released his album “Beautiful Blue Collar Boy” under the independent label Alter Music. He reflected on how leaving a major record label, Republic Records, in 2022 allowed him to create strong bonds within his band and team.

“I’m only gonna work with people when the first sentence out of their mouth is ‘I love the music,’” Herring said. “I’ve never had this type of bond with a label at all … it feels much more like a family.”

With his band, he continues to prioritize building a strong sense of camaraderie. Throughout the show, Herring encouraged his bandmates, sometimes watching in awe at their playing.

“You don’t think about anything,” Herring said. “You don’t question anything, you trust when somebody takes a fill or when somebody does a solo, you don’t worry if somebody fucks up. It’s not a big deal.”

Herring discussed how his experiences in the music industry in both Los Angeles and Nashville was instrumental in pinpointing the type of music he truly wanted to make. From his 2019 hit “Cigarettes On Patios” to his new record, Herring’s music has evolved just as he has. He had to realize that growing as a person sometimes means reevaluating your core beliefs.

Herring explained that he writes his music with shows and the fan experience at the center, believing that his new record “was meant to be played live.” The statement rang true at Le Poisson Rouge, as fans jumped up and down to the banging drums and guitar riffs of “Bottom of a Dirty Shoe” and “Don’t Hurt Me So Bad!” He also highlighted how this music was created through a more organic and natural process at home in Nashville, using live instruments rather than relying on overproduction to record. The process allowed for a smoother transition into performing the songs on tour.

From partying along to “Head In The Clouds” to serenading a hushed crowd with the piano ballad “Ginger, Red (Rubberband Man),” each performance was reflective of what’s at the core of his music: passion.

“You don’t get to enjoy it if you don’t remember that you’re blessed to be there,” Herring said. “I always try to leave the green room, no matter what, feeling lucky to be there, because the other option is I’m selling shrimp with my fucking dad, you know?”

