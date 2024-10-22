Review: Inhaler’s ‘Dublin in Ecstasy’ becomes New York in ecstasy

The Rooftop at Pier 17 combines two of life’s greatest pleasures: beautiful views and incredible music. While not every artist can deliver, Inhaler surpassed all expectations.

Irish rock band Inhaler –– consisting of Elijah Hewson, Robert Keating, Ryan McMahon and Josh Jenkinson, along with supporting keyboardist Louis Lambert –– took the stage in New York as a part of their North America 2024 Tour on Oct. 18. The band has cultivated a devoted fan base both at home in Ireland and abroad, with nearly 800,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. Their New York fans exploded into spirited cheers as they welcomed the punk rockers to Pier 17. At the first strum of the guitar, the lights turned to blue, and Hewson greeted the crowd with a casual “Alright, New York.”

Inhaler kicked off the show with “These Are The Days,” a hit single from their 2023 album “Cuts & Bruises.” The song set the tone for the night as a track that encapsulates the essence of living in the moment and having fun in youth. Although it is an upbeat rock song, it feels like a love letter from the band itself, reflecting on their shared journey –– touring the world in their mid-20s and living their dream alongside close friends. The fans become part of that journey too, present for what will one day be remembered as the good old days, recognizing that “These are the days that follow you home.”

Despite performing two unreleased songs, the crowd sang along with the same passion as they did for Inhaler’s most famous songs. In fact, at certain moments, their energy seemed even louder, fueled by excitement for the band’s upcoming projects. Some fans had already learned the lyrics, thanks to circulating videos of the unreleased “Your House” and “Open Wide.”

Concerts in New York often feel special, given the city’s reputation for hosting performances on some of the world’s biggest stages. Inhaler further elevated that sense of occasion, turning their sold-out show into an intimate experience. Before performing “Open Wide,” Hewson shared that the new album was largely inspired by New York, later posting to Instagram, “New York, our second home. We weren’t lying when we said the new album was inspired by your beautiful city.” The shoutout resonated deeply with the crowd, forging a special connection between the band and their audience –– especially since Inhaler stopped into the city for just one night.

Though it’s clear the Irishmen love New York –– and New York loves the Irishmen –– one of the concert’s most electrifying moments came during their performance of “Dublin in Ecstasy.” One of their most grunge-rock songs off of “Cuts & Bruises” and a true fan favorite because of its energetic depiction of romance and their hometown — it showcases a perfect blend of Jenkinson and Hewson’s guitars, Keating’s bass, McMahon’s drums and Lambert’s keys, all harmonizing seamlessly beneath Hewson’s raw vocals.

When Inhaler and the crowd collectively screamed “​​I recalled the shiver running down my spine / I can see the city in the glass of your eye / And when you take your shot, I’ll be there this time,” it was a cathartic moment for all. The performance felt therapeutic, marking a highlight in the night for fans and the band alike.

After performing “It Won’t Always Be Like This” and departing the stage, fans were taken by surprise when the screens lit up with a red question mark on a black background, matching posters that had recently appeared around Dublin. The image displayed Oct. 29 and a QR code that linked to their website, encouraging fans to sign up for updates. The surprise invigorated the crowd, keeping the energy high as anticipation built. Fortunately, the excitement didn’t end there, as Inhaler returned for an encore.

Inhaler closed with “My Honest Face,” a song that delves into the struggle between being true to yourself and wearing a mask to fit societal expectations, with lyrics like “And honey, I could play the Joker / My made up smile broke your heart last night / No, no, no, I didn’t want to hurt ya / But there’s just a certain culture when you’re young.” It reflects the tensions of navigating youth, authenticity and the act of finding your “honest face.” As everyone belted out the lyrics alongside the band, it felt like a moment of joy and self-expression, with everyone in the crowd wearing their own honest face.

Contact Isabella D’Erasmo at [email protected].