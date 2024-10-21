Review: FINNEAS sparks a new era of soft rock

FINNEAS is a subdued one-man show with notes of the clear, mastered vocals characteristic of traditional studio production. His second solo album, “For Cryin’ Out Loud!” draws on the turbulence of overcoming emotional obstacles, which allows for FINNEAS to embrace the role of an earnest yet youthful artist.

Finneas Baird O’Connell, or FINNEAS for short, is known for being the man that joins his sister, artist Billie Eilish, on stage during her shows to play the guitar, keyboard or sing. He is also her producer, having worked on her most recent album “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT.” However, FINNEAS has also been able to retain his own character with his personal projects — he released his first album, “Optimist,” in 2021.

The stripped-back sound of the album is brought out in the album’s opener, “Starfucker.” With a slow progression on the piano and layered, melancholy strings, FINNEAS dives into the conflicting feelings he had for a past lover — the “Starfucker” — who sought a relationship to be associated with the singer’s fame. FINNEAS expresses his grievances for feeling a deep affection for this lover, while also being conscientious of their ingenuity: “You starfucker, I loved you / Against my better judgment / In the evening, when you’re leaving / Your promises have lost their meaning.” While the average person might not relate to such a specific experience, his ability to synthesize a deeply personal emotion with an imaginative musical score allows listeners to empathize with him.

The snaring drum beat on the titular track, “For Cryin’ Out Loud!,” gives listeners a look into FINNEAS’ shift from synth-pop elements to more acoustic, alternative pop and indie rock influences. The song has a cathartic, feel-good sound, as the singer releases his inhibitions while describing a challenging relationship to which he is hopelessly devoted, singing, “For cryin’ out loud / I’m calling your name / You’re wearing me out / But I love you the same.” He assures his love for this person, but also portrays a sense of underlying exhaustion. This internal struggle is felt in a synth-led bridge, still retaining the acoustics from his quieter tracks but providing a layer of nuance. The arrangement is simple yet reminiscent of the disorientation he exudes in the lyrics.

FINNEAS’ heartfelt lyrics are also layered over more funk-inspired tracks like “Cleats.” The isolated guitar strings are crisp and create a nostalgic rock ‘n’ roll ambience. It is a song reminiscent of the fleeting freedom of late summer, and the lyrics seem to play into these visuals. “When she’s standing in your room / On an endless afternoon / And the summer’s over soon,” he sings, preceded by his lofty description of young love — “Your heart’s still in the weeds / Straight off the soccer field / She’s still wearing her cleats.” FINNEAS depicts a puzzling scenario of not being able to move on. Although it could be seen as a tragedy of unsubstantiated love, the singer also imbues the song with a joyfully callous feel, conveying the imperfections of a young immature love.

“For Cryin’ Out Loud!” does not disappoint. It’s an honest, relatable look into the singer’s relationships, authentically portraying the ups and downs of young love. Perhaps this will be the crowning moment where FINNEAS’ solo music enters the mainstream.

