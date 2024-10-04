‘Sink Your Teeth’ digests love in modern times

Everyone knows the song “‘Everybody Talks,” either from its initial release in 2012 or its resurgence on social media in the summer of 2022. Whenever the song plays, with its catchy intro and beat, listeners can’t help but feel the urge to dance, and the same rings true for the group’s newest album release, “Sink Your Teeth.” It’s a return of its upbeat songs, yet a new element of realness introduced through the lyricism — relationships are less genuine than they once were, and there’s not really a way to fix it.

Neon Trees’ style of music has always remained consistent with the alternative rock style of the 2010s. Although current trending music has shifted from that nostalgic electropop, listeners can count on the band to provide music that’s heavy on the electric guitar and drums, often with an intelligent use of autotune to accompany its rhythm. This tendency rings true in “Sink Your Teeth,” which acts as both a time capsule and an ode to 2010s music.

In “Acting,” lead singer Tyler Glenn explains “Honest, nothing shocks me anymore / But I still cry at night for the little boy I used to be.” The song digs deep into the emotional drain he faced during a failing relationship. His rumination that “You got all my better years / and I paid the cost” makes it one of the album’s several songs that describe lingering connections and loneliness. These redundant lyrics truly define the feeling of putting so much effort into one person, and ultimately draining one’s sense of self.

Many songs on the album take us deeper into the realities of an unhealthy relationship — sticking with someone despite the pain they cause. Phrases such as “Why does it hurt so much / Every time we touch?” in “Paper Cuts,” and “But you’re still here in my head” in “Secret” evoke feelings of pining for the person you know you must pull away from. Lead percussionist Elaine Bradley enhances the painful lyrics, accompanying each line with her powerful backing drum track.

“Fuck you, I love you, I need you,” Glenn sings in “Bad Dreams,” exemplifying the anger, love and desperation characteristic of a toxic emotional connection. “Recover” also explores these themes: “I’ll find a new lover / A lover that’s true / But I’ll never recover.” The song describes being emotionally attached to a past lover while trying to find someone new.

The album’s closers have more solemn lyrics that are slower paced. In the second-to-last track, “Leave,” Glenn implores a lover to “Leave like you mean it.” Ultimately, Neon Trees guides listeners through the emotional aspect of how it feels to live and love in a world that feels increasingly emotionally detached. The vulnerability in the lyricism is what keeps the music refreshing and relevant, turning “Leave” into a heartfelt and melodic song.

If love songs aren’t what you’re looking for, “Cruel Intentions” gives the same upbeat, high energy as the classic “Everybody Talks” with its memorable melody and vibrant instrumental accompaniment. This track is an up-tempo song with more somber lyrics: “You got cruel intentions / And I intend to run away.” It communicates that behind every positive person, there may be a situation that can hold more weight than meets the eye.

“Sink Your Teeth” leaves a powerful impression through each song on its tracklist. The album takes the listener through how draining living in modern times can be with its melancholic and upbeat songs. The album’s honesty and realism make it a must-listen for those who wish to relate or relive the 2010s music scene.

