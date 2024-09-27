Review: The Sweat Tour turns Madison Square Garden into New York City’s hottest club

A sea of bright green flooded the streets of New York City on Sept. 23, marking Charli XCX and Troye Sivan’s sold-out show at Madison Square Garden. To the two artists’ devoted followers, not even the potential aftermath of a Monday night concert — subway delays or missed morning classes — could deter them from getting their ultimate fix. The Sweat Tour serves as a rave-inspired music endeavor and joint celebration of the two artists’ iconic albums, “BRAT” and “Something to Give Each Other,” as well as a number of their past dance-pop collaborations.

After Shygirl turned the arena into a nightclub with an electric-pop opening set, smoke filled the arena. Out of the fog, Sivan emerged, kicking off the main act with his hit song, “Got Me Started.” Fluorescent lighting cast over the stage as he greeted the audience. “You just got me started / And I don’t think I can stop it,” he sang, and the crowd seemed to agree, reciprocating his enthusiasm as the concert kicked into full throttle. His solo act was the most memorable for its advanced choreography — as reflected in his dance-heavy music videos — bringing energy to MSG through both music and movement.

Charli had no problem hyping up the audience with her booming anthems, which were sung back with equal verve. As she strutted across the stage in a fur coat and heels, the crowd matched her energy with equal enthusiasm — a clear indication of her recent spike in popularity. This year has been the most significant moment in her career, as the “brat summer” phenomenon elevated her stardom to a new level. Still, cult classic oldies like “Vroom Vroom” and “I Love It” had the audience yelling and cheering throughout.

Sivan and Charli traded the spotlight every few songs, which kept the performance fresh and dynamic. Their albums felt thematically cohesive when performed back-to-back on stage, drawing on similar themes of partying, lust and change to make their discographies feel complementary to one another. The similarities made each transition feel natural and anticipated — every set immersed fans further in the concert’s sleazy summer vibe.

Beyond its killer setlist and the commanding stage presence of both artists, the technical elements and creative stage designs are what made the concert unforgettable. A transparent cage underneath the catwalk allowed Sivan and Charli to sing and dance next to fans in the pit, inviting concertgoers to their two-person party. A talented camera crew captured various angles of the performers, creating an immersive show that felt almost as if a live music video was unfolding on screen. Intense beams of light cast about the stadium with every song, playing into the rave aesthetic built into the tour.

Both artists repeatedly expressed disbelief at their success in selling out a show at MSG, an impressive feat for both the artists’ first-time stadium tour. The crowd bore witness to the arrival of two special guests: Lorde and up-and-coming pop diva Addison Rae. Rae appeared on stage to perform her single, “Diet Pepsi,” alongside Charli and Sivan, being twisted and lifted by a posse of background dancers as she sang. Next, Addison and Charli teamed up to sing their remix version of “Von dutch,” a fan favorite that rallied the audience. The two danced together on stage, circling as if to fake a rivalry, before splitting up to hype up their respective sides of the stadium.

Possibly the best moment of the entire night was when Lorde appeared on stage mid-song to sing her verse of “Girl, so confusing featuring lorde,” a remix that caught the attention of the whole world this summer as the two artists addressed past misunderstandings complicating their friendship. The crowd had the opportunity to watch Charli and Lorde “work it out on the remix,” live. “I’m glad I know how you feel / ‘Cause I ride for you, Charli,” Lorde sings against a percussive backing track. The moment left the entire stadium feeling electric, with cheering so loud that at times, the voices of concertgoers overpowered the artists themselves.

It’s not often that you see two artists commit so deeply to a culturally relevant and well-loved aesthetic for a prolonged performance circuit. Charli and Sivan embodied the glamor-rave nature of the Sweat Tour throughout the show, appearing in new costumes with each set change, each outfit perfectly tailored to give a grunge nightclub feel. The audience remained engaged and entranced, with Charli calling on the audience to clap during “Speed Drive” and Sivan encouraging fans to turn on flashlights on for “Rager teenager!”

The Sweat Tour pushes the boundaries of live music through its dynamic, collaborative nature, easily making it one of the year’s greatest touring acts. With the vibrant energy that persisted before, during and after the show, Charli and Sivan succeeded in making the audience sweat, dance and scream with a monumental performance.

