Review: Fred again.. strikes a new chord with ‘ten days’

From wannabe producers to TikTokers looking to musically backdrop their content, the work of artist and producer Fred again.. has united listeners from many fronts. In his latest album, “ten days,” Fred seems to have taken a break from his typical cutting-edge production style, which tends to push the envelope through untraditional rhythms. Rather, he has traded in his more risqué production technique for more polished elements of dance music, something that is more palatable and to casual listeners. He approaches the track list with a narrative in mind — a story about love, including all of its highs and lows, through lyricism and supplemented by dance music rather than his signature electro-pop. The story in the end, however, feels incomplete.

The Sept. 6 album is composed of 10 songs spliced between interludes that act as their introductions, creating a total of 20 tracks. The aptly-named “.one,” is a teaser for the entire album, as it includes clips of lyrics from songs compiled into an ambience that smoothly transitions into “adore u” featuring Nigerian singer Obongjayar. He sings with an air of admiration, guiding listeners sonically into the beginning stages of infatuation: “You’re so much better at everything / And I sink lower in my chair, there’s no compare / I adore you.”

“fear less” is where the album takes on a more serious sound, with its tone gaining complexity through the use of reverb and echoey acoustics. The lyrics evoke a fear of loss, with British artist Sampha saying, “I fear less with you on the passenger side.” In the midst of thumping drums, he depicts two lovers bonding flirtatiously within the chaos. “I was out of mind / Late at night, late at night, latе at night / You helped me see it all in a different light.”

The sharp, arpeggiated train-track screeches featured in the song’s background numb the listener’s sense of reality, and the feeling extends into the sound production of “just stand there.” While Fred guides listeners through a rush of emotions through background soundscape, featured artist SOAK narrates an intimate moment shared with a loved one through introspective poetry. They say, “I just stand there / Just before she says that she loves me.” Rhythmic bass accompanies a looping, crisp piano, backed by soft snares and a hazy electronic undercurrent. SOAK reflects in disbelief at the love they found: “And I just stand there laughing at you / ‘Cause I can’t believe this is real / And I just stand there.” “fear less” and “just stand there” effectively embody the anxious yet exhilarating experience of an emerging romance.

The album holds many moments of melancholy and bliss, but it never quite achieves the gut-wrenching feeling of a disenchanted love. The heavy aggression of the dance tracks, while fun to listen to, can make it difficult to comprehend the story and can make the emotion feel disconnected. There is a tension between the hesitation present in “i saw you” and the passionate “where will i be” that could have represented the turmoil of a conflicted lover. Their similar sounds, however, override a potential contrast indicating an upcoming romantic decline.

That said, with TikTok hit “places to be,” it is evident that Fred’s creative direction in his new album may appeal to a broader audience. The producer showcases his strength in synthesizing bass and drums into heavy, high-frequency and garage-inspired themes that evoke the spirit of a festival rave. To Fred’s credit, the track “places to be” retains the album’s sense of storytelling and euphoria. While not every track could encapsulate that, “ten days” shows a sense of maturity for the artist that proves his signature style can evolve.

