John Lennon fans commemorate the 43rd anniversary of his death

Dec. 8 marked the 43rd anniversary of John Lennon’s death. He was shot and killed by crazed fan Mark David Chapman in front of his New York City apartment building, The Dakota, in 1980. This year, fans continued the tradition of gathering around his memorial in Central Park’s Strawberry Fields — a five-acre plot that Lennon frequented with his wife, Yoko Ono, that was dedicated to his memory after his death as an “international garden of peace.”

“Hundreds of people gather and play and sing Beatles songs all day and all night,” said Jaime Saso, a songwriter and fan of the band who sold Lennon-themed apparel at the event.

Fans from around the world came together at the park’s “Imagine” mosaic, a circular configuration of black and white tiles, with the word “Imagine” in the center in honor of Lennon’s most famous song. Attendees left flowers, candles and notes to the former musician, while older participants sang along to Lennon’s music with their children on their shoulders.

The ensemble grew throughout the day as local musicians joined in with their instruments, taking requests from the growing crowd who stood on park benches just to catch a glimpse of the show. Though the music was the focal point of the memorial, fans were eager to share what Lennon meant to them beyond his music.

“[Lennon] means courage, standing up for what you believe in when it’s not popular, when it’s not manly, when it’s not cool,” said Kent Drummond, a fan who traveled from Wyoming for the event. “He made peace cool.”

This year’s remembrance was especially poignant after the recent release of the Beatles’ final song, “Now and Then,” on Nov. 2. Fans had mixed emotions about the song itself, as well as the ethics behind it. Many disapproved of the use of artificial intelligence to revive the deceased members of the band, John Lennon and George Harrison, who passed away in 2001.

“Knowing what John was capable of, he probably would have worked on the lyrics more, had he wanted that song to be released,” said Saso. “That being said, I think it’s a beautiful melody.”

In addition to the release of “Now and Then,” Apple TV+ aired a new documentary series just two days before the anniversary of his death, titled “John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial.” The three-part series includes never-before-seen footage, as well as conversations with those closest to the case. The series features interviews from the staff at The Dakota, a taxi driver who witnessed the scene and a journalist who had interviewed Lennon on his hopeful return to music just hours before the murder.

Unmentioned in the series, however, is the perspective of those who lived alongside Lennon in the Upper West Side up until his assassination. Many still attend his memorial events, attesting to his unmistakable impact on the neighborhood.

“When you used to see [John] and Yoko around the neighborhood it was inspiring,” said local Bill Lane, who lived on the Upper West Side at the same time as Lennon. “It represented change, and respect for everyone.”

The tradition will continue to bring Beatles fans of all ages together to commemorate nearly 50 years since the beloved singer passed away. Strawberry Fields remains not only a memorial, but a celebration of Lennon’s life.

“I was born in ’60 so the Beatles were around when I was a wee lad. I remember following their music so it’s kind of exciting to be here today for this,” said Dan Kazmierski, a longtime fan who traveled from Nevada for the event.

Contact Isabella Jambrina at [email protected].